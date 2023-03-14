Personalizing Your Dual Sport Motorcycle: 2019 Husqvarna FE 450

I like the newer KTM and Husqvarna motorcycles. Since 2017, KTM and Husqvarna motorcycles have been the bikes to have for dual sport and trail riding for most of us. Unlike many, however, I am not too keen on the 500/501 model for various reasons—the main one being the vibration. It’s enough to cause my prescription goggle inserts and eyeballs to vibrate, impairing my vision. Enter the 2019 Husqvarna FE 450.

2019 was the last year of the 450 series, at least at the time, and just what I was looking for. I managed to find an out-of-state low-hour used example and had it shipped to me in Los Angeles. Unfortunately, the pandemic hit, and getting a VIN inspection to register it for street use in California had to be put on hold. So, the 2019 Husqvarna FE 450 got a lot of tender loving care while waiting until the CHP would inspect my bike.

“Why the 450, and not the 500/501?” I’m often asked. As mentioned, the vibration is less. Rumor has it that the longer-stroke 500/501 shares the same counterbalance as the 450, which is probably why the longer-stroke 500/501 is such a shaker. The other reason is revability. The 450 motor seems to rev a bit quicker and higher than the 500/501. It’s more like an MX bike—yeah, I know, not even close.

So, the 450 it is for me. Next is a trip to the tailor!

I am six-foot-three and 250 pounds—270 pounds, geared up with a backpack. These are not numbers that play friendly with the ergonomics and suspension of a stock dual-sport bike.

My plan with other bikes has always been to raise the seat, lower the pegs, raise the handlebar, and bring the grips closer to the rider. I know, this seems counterintuitive for a long, tall rider, but it allows my shorter-than-average arms for my height to feel very comfortable.

The seat is a Seat Concepts Tall XL comfort seat with about a quarter inch of 45-durometer neoprene added to the provided foam kit. I like neoprene, as it is firm, yet very comfy—no issues with chafing from a too-soft foam! The kit, plus my extra padding, was easily installed with an air-stapler gun.

The handlebar is stock, with the Urmosi 720 SBC soft bar clamp anti-vibration system holding it in place. A Scotts Performance Steering Stabilizer and the additional 20mm of riser get the bar height just right. The Urmosi clamps had to be modified slightly to fit the Scotts steering damper; a quick trip to the neighborhood machinist to remove about 1.5mm of aluminum did the trick. To protect my hands and levers, I installed Cycra Probend Racer Pack handguards and bar clamp mounts.

The footpegs were a bit trickier to get done. I have tried several pegs that claim to lower the height. However, even 7mm is just not enough for me and my 65-year-old knees. I went with Bosley’s Pegs. Bosley’s will make any kind of stainless steel footpeg you want, and position, any drop, and any size, for under $200 shipped. Working out of the Czech Republic, about an hour from Brno, Bosley’s does excellent work at a bargain price.

With the footpegs lowered 20mm straight down, the shifter had to be repositioned, as did the brake pedal. Fortunately, Husqvarna allows plenty of adjustment range before it touches the frame. An oversize tip makes it easy to find.

The way the FE runs stock is to be expected, with all the bureaucratic restrictions these days. There are several ways to achieve a better running bike, all of them essentially rendering the 2019 Husqvarna FE 450 “closed-course only” in the eyes of the law. I chose the Vortex ECU with a bar-mounted map switch.

The Vortex fixes the flame-out and flat-spot issues that the stock bikes have due to emissions standards, while at the same time improving overall power, torque, throttle response, and rev speed. Even though the Vortex comes with several map options, when paired with a nice flow-through muffler, only maps 1 and 4, and maybe map 6, have any real-world improvement for my riding.

I chose the Graves Motorsports slip-on muffler after first trying the FMF Q4 Hex. I prefer the Graves’ performance, durability, throttle response, and appearance. I paired it with the Graves Dual Sport Progress Throttle Tube and ProTaper MX Pillow Top grips.

Okay, so now the 2019 Husqvarna FE 450 fits me, no longer coughs and sputters, and has a nice bark to the power. We still have to address the heavy rider’s effect on the stock suspension!

I chose the pricy option of changing out the guts of the stock WP Xplor suspension with the Xplor Fork OC Conversion Package from N2Dirt. Brian at N2Dirt provides a full upgrade from a single-function damping/spring fork to a dual-damping, dual-spring system. Similar mods were done to the shock, along with a bladder upgrade for better low-speed traction. I also had AHM Factory Services do a refined re-springing and re-valving to get the shock to feel just right for me.

The now-personalized 2019 Husqvarna FE 450 got my favorite tire combinations—Golden Tyre 216AA 90/100 x 21 front and IRC M5B Evo 130/80 x 18 rear. With the pinch-flat-resistant Nuetech Tubliss system, the result is a dual-sport motorcycle that really sticks to the ground, gobbling up terrain without taxing my aging spine.

Rounding out the build are a few more additions:

Husqvarna FX tail section to reduce all the tail junk

Enduro Engineering radiator guards

Enduro Hog engine guards

Acerbis swingarm protectors

AXP Racing 6mm skid plate

Motion Pro Pedal Anchor Kit to protect brake pedal

Decal Works custom graphics

Acerbis fender pack (now discontinued) for fully stuffed Klim Tool Pack

This custom 2019 Husqvarna FE 450 build was fun and effective and drawn from 25 years of experimenting with what works best for my size, abilities, and riding areas, plus which brands are effective and reliable. Thanks to Mike Spurgin at Taco Moto for his great product testing and betting, making some decisions a no-brainer.

Personalizing Your Dual Sport Motorcycle: 2019 Husqvarna FE 450 Photo Gallery