The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride Book Review

It has been a decade since the first Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride in 2012. This ever-growing event first occurred in Sydney, Australia, the brainchild of Mark Hawwa.Inspired by a photo of Mad Men’s
Don Draper astride a classic motorcycle in a business suit, Hawwa writes that he thought, “What if there was a bigger, more meaningful reason for riding together than just shits and giggles? What if all the world’s riders came together on the same day to break some stereotypes, celebrate motorcycles and do some good, too?”
From that idea, The Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride
(DGR) was born. To date, it has been the vehicle for raising more than $37.5 million to increase prostate cancer awareness and highlight men’s mental health initiatives. It has even contributed to saving some lives by leading to early detection.In 2021, despite the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the DGR found a home in 913 cities worldwide and had 56,000 motivated riders.The story is captured in The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride—A Decade of Dapper
, a stunning, large-format book packed with 200 color and black-and-white photos that bring the entire history of the DGR to life.
In addition to the remarkable images, the book features a Foreword by Charley Boorman (of Long Way Round
fame), an Introduction by Hawwa, and essays. The essays are fascinating, and some poignant and moving, as well, by Paul D’Orleans of The Vintagent
, former motorcycle racing World Champion Freddie Spencer, depression and prostate cancer survivor Chris Livett, Standout Fundraiser Stephania Schito, prostate cancer survivor Matt Richards, Bike Shed Motorcycle Club Founder and CEO, Anthony van Someren, DGR Ambassador and custom motorcycle machinist Craig Rodsmith, CEO Triumph Motorcycles Nick Bloor, and many more.Printed on heavy, matte stock that picks up the color of the original images superbly, and bound with what publisher Motorbooks calls Flexi-bind, The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride—A Decade of Dapper
is more than an eye-catching coffee table book. It is a vivid historical document that is as much fun to read in-depth as it is to scan for its eclectic mix of images. It is an amalgam of personalities, motorcycles, dapper riding gear, places worldwide, moving stories of survival and loss, and the fun of an event that has grown into a global phenomenon.More than all that, The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride—A Decade of Dapper
is a book that tells the story of what may be the world’s first truly worldwide motorcycle event—and it’s all for a great cause.The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride—A Decade of Dapper Fast Facts
The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride—A Decade of Dapper Price: $40 MSRP
- Authors: Ramsey Sayed and Andrew Jones
- Format: Softcover; 232 9.75-by-12inch pages; 200 color and black & white images and illustrations
- Publisher: Motorbooks, Quarto Publishing Group
- ISBN: 978-0-7603-7973-8