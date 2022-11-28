2023 Lambretta X125 First Look [International Scooter]

Although Vespa is globally the best-known scooter European scooter brand, Lambretta is a storied marque in the scooter universe. After all, Jimmy Cooper in Quadrophenia rode a Lambretta with iconic customization reflecting mod culture in the 1960s. Over 50 years later, Lambretta is an expanding international brand, while retaining its headquarters in Lugano, Italy. The new 2023 Lambretta X125 is the result of a collaboration with the Thai manufacturing branch, and it will be a featured part of the world’s first Lambretta store in New Delhi in January 2023.Powering the X125 is a fuel-inject 124cc single-cylinder four-stroke motor with double overhead cams and four valves. The oversquare powerplant spins up to 9500 rpm to put out a peak of over 14 horsepower. Riders looking for maximum acceleration will need an aggressive throttle hand, as the motor hits its peak torque of 8.5 ft-lbs of force at a lofty 7500 rpm.The new X125 rolls on 12-inch wheels, with a disc brake on each wheel and two-channel ABS. LED lighting leads the way, while the seat has room for two.
If you’re interested in a Lambretta and live in the United States, contact Genuine Scooters in Chicago. Production of the 2023 Lambretta X125 is scheduled to begin by the end of this year.2023 Lambretta X125 SpecsENGINE
Type: Single-cylinder 4-stroke
Displacement: 124cc
Bore x stroke: 57 x 47mm
Maximum power: 14.3 horsepower @ 9500 rpm
Maximum torque: 8.5 ft-lbs @ 7500 rpm
Fueling: EFI
ECU: Bosch
Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 valves
Cooling: Liquid
Transmission: Fully automatic CVT
CHASSIS
Frame: Semi-monocoque steel
Front suspension: Trailing link w/ non-adjustable shocks
Hello everyone and welcome once again to Motos and Friends—the weekly Podcast brought to you by the editorial team at Ultimate Motorcycling.
My name is Arthur Coldwells.
In this week’s first segment, Senior Editor Nic de Sena rides the much anticipated Yamaha MT-10 SP. That’s the model with the Ohlins semi-active suspension. It’s only been available in Europe for the last couple of years, but finally the good news is, that it’s coming to America. The big question is, whether the extra 3k you’re going to have to pony up for the Ohlins is actually worth it, or perhaps there’s just not that much improvement over the stock KYB suspension that has suited the Yamaha MT-10 so well until now?
In the second segment, Associate Editor Teejay Adams chats with Val Collins. Val grew up on motorcycles and learned to love speed, however her real love is Formula 1 tunnel-boat racing. These are the guys and gals that are strapped into a tiny cockpit and then hurtle down the straights at 120 mile per hour and pull 5G in the corners. We attended the recent season finale in Lake Havasu and watched our friend Mike Quindazzi try to take the win. Val chats with Teejay about her love for two-wheels and tunnel-boats. Yeah, it’s crazy stuff.
From all of us here at Ultimate Motorcycling, we hope you enjoy this episode and have a great Thanksgiving Holiday!