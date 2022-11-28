2023 Lambretta X125 First Look [International Scooter]

2023 Lambretta X125 Scooter: MSRP and Price

Although Vespa is globally the best-known scooter European scooter brand, Lambretta is a storied marque in the scooter universe. After all, Jimmy Cooper in Quadrophenia rode a Lambretta with iconic customization reflecting mod culture in the 1960s. Over 50 years later, Lambretta is an expanding international brand, while retaining its headquarters in Lugano, Italy. The new 2023 Lambretta X125 is the result of a collaboration with the Thai manufacturing branch, and it will be a featured part of the world’s first Lambretta store in New Delhi in January 2023.

2023 Lambretta X125 Scooter: For Sale and SpecsPowering the X125 is a fuel-inject 124cc single-cylinder four-stroke motor with double overhead cams and four valves. The oversquare powerplant spins up to 9500 rpm to put out a peak of over 14 horsepower. Riders looking for maximum acceleration will need an aggressive throttle hand, as the motor hits its peak torque of 8.5 ft-lbs of force at a lofty 7500 rpm.

The new X125 rolls on 12-inch wheels, with a disc brake on each wheel and two-channel ABS. LED lighting leads the way, while the seat has room for two.

If you’re interested in a Lambretta and live in the United States, contact Genuine Scooters in Chicago. Production of the 2023 Lambretta X125 is scheduled to begin by the end of this year. 

2023 Lambretta X125 Specs 

ENGINE

  • Type: Single-cylinder 4-stroke

  • Displacement: 124cc

  • Bore x stroke: 57 x 47mm

  • Maximum power: 14.3 horsepower @ 9500 rpm

  • Maximum torque: 8.5 ft-lbs @ 7500 rpm

  • Fueling: EFI

  • ECU: Bosch

  • Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 valves

  • Cooling: Liquid

  • Transmission: Fully automatic CVT

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Semi-monocoque steel

  • Front suspension: Trailing link w/ non-adjustable shocks

  • Rear suspension: Twin shocks

  • Front tire: 120/70 x 12

  • Rear tire: 130/70 x 12

  • Front brake: 220mm disc

  • Rear brake: 219mm disc

  • ABS: Dual-channel

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 53.9 inches

  • Seat height: 31.1 inches

  • Fuel capacity: 1.8 gallons

2023 Lambretta X125 Price: €5700 MSRP

