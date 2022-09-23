Triumph Race Team To Debut in 2024 MXGP Season

Triumph Motorcycles will be racing its shrouded-in-mystery all-new 250cc four-stroke motocross bike in MX2 in 2024. The Triumph Racing Team is a partnership with Thierry Chizat-Suzzoni, who ran the Kawasaki Racing Team Europe in MXGP for 13 years, ending in 2021. Triumph will enter the premier MXGP class in 2025 with its 450cc racer.Technical R&D for the upcoming Triumph motocross bikes is being done at Triumph Global Headquarters in England. At the same time, on-the-dirt work is being accomplished at Chizat-Suzzoni’s race facility in Holland. The Triumph Racing Team will be based at the Dutch location, with additional testing in the United States and Europe. Vincent Bereni, who has a long history with Chizat-Suzzoni, will be the team manager,
Triumph Global Racing Manager Jeremy Appleton describes the road map: “The launch of Triumph Racing is a pivotal step in our journey to bring Triumph to the pinnacle of racing across an even wider range of disciplines. Building on Triumph’s success as the sole engine supplier to the Moto2 World Championship and our participation in Supersport racing, the move into MX2 and MXGP opens the door on a strategically important new chapter in top-tier off-road racing. We well know the demands of World Championship competition, and that is the reason for forming the partnership with Thierry. Together with Vincent, their approach to racing and development of performance is impressive, and we are looking forward to building the project together and adding to the success that they have already achieved in the Motocross World Championship.”Seven-time AMA 450MX National Champion, Supercross television commentator, and Triumph Global Off-Road Ambassador Ricky Carmichael weighs in on the bike: “I’m really excited about today’s news. It’s been a long time coming. Since the start of this project with Triumph, I have been amazed at just how hard everyone has been working. It must not go without mentioning the whole R&D and engineering group that have been a part of the development of the motorcycles have done an absolutely incredible job. From the first stages of the prototypes, I was really taken aback at how well the performance was. Since then, being in the UK testing the newest developments, I can tell you that it has the capabilities of winning at the highest level, and I personally believe the riders, from professional to amateur, across the entire range of off-road models, will really like what has been developed.”“Triumph have made a major commitment to build an MX bike and go racing in the FIM World Motocross Championship,” Chizat-Suzzoni explains. “I am happy that my team is going to be the official Triumph Racing Team in MX2 and MXGP. Nick Bloor and the Triumph Board of Directors have made their long-term ambitions for the project very clear, and I see a huge amount of passion from everyone at the factory. I am happy with progress on the bike. It looks great, has speed on the track, and Vincent and my staff are working with the engineers at Hinckley on building it into a competitive package for entry into the MX2 Championship in 2024. MXGP continues to grow around the world. I am very happy to be back and looking forward to going racing with Triumph.”Infront Moto Racing promotes the MXGP series. CEO David Luongo said, “This is a very important announcement and is a fantastic sign about the interest and the importance of MXGP in the international motorsport scene. During the last 20 years, MXGP has been growing and has established globally. With an average of 19 events per year, it gives the best platform for manufacturers to develop their bikes, components and to advertise them worldwide. From Asia to South America, going through Europe, MXGP is covering all the different markets and is touching most of the off-road fans in the world.”Triumph CEO Nick Bloor says, “Our entry into the FIM Motocross World Championship with a factor-supported Triumph Racing Team signifies a landmark moment at the beginning of our new top-tier off-road racing campaign.”As the World Championship racing debut of the new Triumph motocrosser won’t be until 2024, no riders for the MX2 team have been announced.
Suzuki V-Strom 1050 DE + Scott Casey – Living with PTSD and the Rolling Barrage
byMotos and Friends by Ultimate Motorcycle
Hello everyone and welcome once again to Motos and Friends, a weekly Podcast brought to you by the editorial team at Ultimate Motorcycling.
My name is Arthur Coldwells.
The new Suzuki V-Strom DE has just been announced, and Avery Innis, Training and Publications Manager from Suzuki Motor USA, is just the expert to explain its nuances to us. The V-Strom has always been a superb, yet inexpensive platform, and the new DE variant gets more serious about ADV riding. I find out from Avery whether the new upgrades are worthwhile; and the place that the new V-Strom has in the current market.
Our second segment covers a subject that’s a little more serious than usual.
Many veterans and first responders suffer from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, aka PTSD.
Scott Casey—himself a sufferer—decided to try and help his fellow vets, and started a cross-Canada charity ride in 2016 called the ‘Rolling Barrage’. It was—and is—incredibly successful.
It’s not just a tremendous ride. The Rolling Barrage is a place for like-minded sufferers and their supporters to ride together. They get some serious “wind therapy” whether it’s on just a stop, or a leg of the ride, one day, a weekend, or even the whole ride. Scott opens up with Associate Editor Teejay Adams about his personal history, and how he came to create such a brilliant and worthy real-world event that truly helps.
The Rolling Barrage is a supportive network of brothers and sisters. To quote Scott Casey: “this is the family you never knew you had”.
It was a Nation exploding into civil war. In 1992, the collapse of the former Yugoslavia triggered an international armed conflict that would last more than 3 years and eventually see nearly 100,000 people killed. Canadians were thrown into what was declared a peacekeeping mission, but it wasn’t. They were going well beyond the rules of engagement that were provided by the UN. Told by Scott Casey, Former Canadian Peacekeeper.