Valentino Rossi – Life of a Legend – Revised and Updated [Review]

Hello loyal listeners and welcome to Ultimate Motorcycling’s weekly podcast — Motos and Friends! My name is Arthur Coldwells.

In this week’s episode, firstly Editor Don Williams tells us about his experiences n the new Triumph Speed Twin 900. This retro Triumph ticks all the boxes looks-wise, but with the vertical twin motor putting out very modest horsepower, is it a decent ride—or is it just for posers?

In our second segment, Associate Editor Teejay Adams chats with Laura Craft. Laura has been riding for about ten years and on a recent visit to California, she and Teejay were able to ride the local mountains around Southern California on their MV Agusta motorcycles. Laura is an excellent rider and I think she really enjoyed herself. For more information on Laura and her friends check out her YouTube channel Mototribe.

So we hope you ride safe, and enjoy this episode!