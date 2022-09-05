Bell Moto-10 Eli Tomac Eagle Replica Helmet First Look [Off-Road]

Fans looking to celebrate Eli Tomac’s fourth AMA 450MX Motocross National Championship title can snap up a new lid from Bell Helmets. The limited-edition Bell Moto-10 Eli Tomac Eagle Replica helmet has exclusive graphics that nod to the 1990s with an integrated eagle design that honors his father, the legendary mountain bike champion John Tomac.The Tomac tribute helmet is based on the Bell Moto-10 Spherical helmet, which uses the Santa Cruz company’s latest segmented 3k carbon shell introduced last year.
“I was fortunate to help develop the Moto-10 ahead of its release in 2021,” two-time 450SX Supercross and four-time 450MX National Motocross champion Tomac said, “and now I have my own graphic that carries the signature Tomac eagle design on the best motocross helmet in the game. Not only is it an amazing graphic, but it has significance to me personally, as many of my dad’s race helmets carried a similar look. Bell continues to push the envelope when it comes to design and innovation, and I’m stoked to add the Tomac Eagle to its legacy.”“The Tomac legacy is an important part of Bell’s history,” Bell Marketing Director S.J. Owen notes. “Eli has accomplished great feats just like his father, John, and we’re proud to have both Tomacs in the Bell family. Placing the eagle design element on the Moto-10 in this striking graphic is sure to be a winner once it hits shelves.”In addition to the 3k carbon shell, Spherical Technology’s Ball-and-Socket design with Mips technology works to keep hard hits away from the rider’s skull by allowing the liner to rotate. Should a first responder need to remove the helmet from the rider’s head, the cheek liners can be dislodged from the helmet first.The Bell Moto-10 Eli Tomac Eagle Replica helmet is available in sizes S through XL, with a list price of $900.
Bell Moto-10 Eli Tomac Eagle Replica Helmet Photo Gallery
Honda Monkey + Kiran Ridley in Ukraine Pt2 with Neale Bayly
Hello everyone and welcome once again to Motos and Friends, the weekly podcast brought to you by Ultimate Motorcycling. My name is Arthur Coldwells.
In this week’s first segment, Editor Don Williams introduces us to the new 2022 Honda Monkey. The Monkey is a smaller sized motorcycle with tons of retro cool. Honda made some big changes to the motor for this year and Don gives us his ideas on whether the Monkey is a viable motorcycle for adults, or just a kids play bike.
Neale Bayly is back for the second and final segment of Neale Bayly’s travel to Ukraine. He recently returned with his friend and award-winning photographer Kiran Ridley and they share their thoughts and feelings of what they saw while riding their BMW GS motorcycles.
Not everything is bad of course, and Neale and Kiran saw some uplifting and positive sights. However, some of the extremely harrowing things they did see and now talk about in graphic terms, are potentially very distressing. So please exercise caution if you think you might be upset.
We can only hope and pray that the violence and suffering of the Ukraine people comes to an end soon.