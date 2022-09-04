2022 Fox Raceway II Motocross National Results, Final Standings

Don Williams
2022 Fox Raceway II Motocross National Results
Eli Tomac leads Chase Sexton.

With a single point separating Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton going into the final round of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series, it was winner takes all. Tomac rose to the occasion, going 1-1 in the Fox Raceway II National to win his fourth 450MX National title. Sexton went 2-2, finishing the season seven points behind Tomac.

Jason Anderson

Tomac’s one-point lead at the start of the day put the pressure on Sexton. Sexton had to win both Motos to clinch the title, while Tomac could take the championship home with a win and a P2 finish. Tomac reduced the drama level by winning the first Moto, passing Sexton for the lead on lap 8 (of 13). Sexton kept Tomac honest, but could not retake the lead. The pair dominated, as third place Christian Craig finished over 75 seconds behind Sexton.

For Sexton to win the title, he had to win Moto 2 and Tomac would have to finish in P3 or worse. Both riders had mediocre starts, though Sexton worked his way up to P3 by the end of the first lap while Tomac was in P8. However, on lap 2, Sexton had the first of three falls in Moto 2, putting him behind Tomac for the rest of the race. Tomac worked his way up to the lead on lap 8, when he flew past Jason Anderson. Anderson was passed by Sexton two laps later. At the finish, Tomac was over nine seconds clear of Sexton, and Sexton bested Anderson by over 16 seconds.

Aaron Plessinger leads Ken Roczen

Anderson rounded out the podium with a 4-3 day, beating Christian Craig (3-4) on the tiebreaker. Justin Barcia’s 5-6 day earned him a P5 overall.

Tomac finished the year seven points ahead of Sexton, who was 99 points ahead of Anderson in P3. Ken Roczen and Craig completed the top 5 for 2022. Ryan Dungey, who came out of retirement, finished in P6 for the year and was the only rider in the top 9 to have no podium finishes. Of 48 top 2 slots on offer this year, Tomac and Sexton combined to take 42 of them, taking the top 2 positions 17 times in 24 Motos. Other than Tomac and Sexton, only Anderson and Roczen had a Moto win.

Photography by Will Embree / SMX Pictures

2022 Fox Raceway II National Results, Fox Raceway, Pala, CA

  1. Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 1-1; 50 points

  2. Chase Sexton, Honda, 2-2; 44

  3. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 4-3; 38

  4. Christian Craig, Yamaha, 3-4; 38

  5. Justin Barcia, GasGas, 5-6; 31

  6. Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 7-7; 28

  7. Benny Bloss, KTM, 6-8; 28

  8. Ryan Dungey, KTM, 10-5; 27

  9. Ken Roczen, Honda, 8-13; 21

  10. Dean Wilson, Husqvarna, 13-9; 20

  11. Grant Harlan, Kawasaki, 12-11; 19

  12. Freddie Norén, KTM, 9-14; 19

  13. Shane McElrath, Yamaha, 16-10; 16

  14. Marshall Weltin, Suzuki, 14-12; 16

  15. Bryson Gardner, Honda, 17-15; 10

  16. Garrett Marchbanks, Yamaha, 11-36; 10

  17. Tristan Lane, KTM, 19-16; 7

  18. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 15-40; 6

  19. Brandon Lessler, KTM, 20-17; 5

  20. Scott Meshey, Husqvarna, 40-18; 3

  21. Justin Rodbell, Suzuki, 18-28; 3

  22. Kyle Greeson, GasGas, 22-19; 2

  23. Justin Jones, Honda, 28-20; 1

2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series Final Standings

  1. Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 546 points (14 Moto wins; 20 Moto podium)

  2. Chase Sexton, Honda, 539 (8 Moto wins; 22 Moto podiums)

  3. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 440 (1 Moto win; 12 Moto podiums)

  4. Ken Roczen, Honda, 394 (1 Moto win, 8 Moto podiums)

  5. Christian Craig, Yamaha, 373 (5 Moto podiums)

  6. Ryan Dungey, KTM, 359

  7. Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 322 (3 Moto podiums)

  8. Justin Barcia, GasGas, 303 (1 Moto podium)

  9. Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki, 222 (1 Moto podium)

  10. Shane McElrath, Yamaha/Husqvarna, 213

  11. Benny Bloss, KTM, 172

  12. Garrett Marchbanks, Yamaha, 172

  13. Alex Martin, Yamaha, 152

  14. Fredrik Norén, KTM, 141

  15. Marshal Weltin, Suzuki/GasGas, 134

  16. Antonio Cairoli, KTM, 97

  17. Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki, 89

  18. Dean Wilson, Husqvarna, 63

  19. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 61

  20. Josh Gilbert, Husqvarna, 51

  21. Grant Harlan, Kawasaki, 47

  22. Max Anstie, Honda, 45

  23. Justin Rodbell, Suzuki/Husqvarna/Kawasaki, 45

  24. Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 43

  25. Chris Canning, GasGas, 43

  26. Henry Miller, KTM, 34

  27. Cullin Park, Honda, 23

  28. Bryson Gardner, Honda, 23

  29. Tristan Lane, KTM, 21

  30. Kyle Chisholm, Yamaha, 20

  31. Jerry Robin, GasGas, 20

  32. Tyler Stepek, KTM, 15

  33. Jeremy Hand, Honda, 14

  34. Ryan Surratt, Yamaha, 11

  35. Felix Lopez, Husqvarna, 8

  36. Vincent Luhovey, Kawasaki, 8

  37. Carson Brown, Yamaha, 7

  38. Brayden Lessler, KTM, 5

  39. Scott Meshey, Husqvarna, 5

  40. Jeffrey Walker, KTM, 3

  41. Jeremy Smith, Kawasaki, 2

  42. Izaih Clark, Honda, 2

  43. Kyle Greeson, GasGas, 2

  44. Cade Clason, Honda, 2

  45. Justin Cokinos, GasGas, 2

  46. Justin Bogle, Suzuki, 2

  47. Keylan Meston, Husqvarna, 1

  48. Justin Jones, Honda, 1

2022 Fox Raceway II National Results Photo Gallery

