2022 Fox Raceway II Motocross National Results, Final Standings

With a single point separating Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton going into the final round of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series, it was winner takes all. Tomac rose to the occasion, going 1-1 in the Fox Raceway II National to win his fourth 450MX National title. Sexton went 2-2, finishing the season seven points behind Tomac.Tomac’s one-point lead at the start of the day put the pressure on Sexton. Sexton had to win both Motos to clinch the title, while Tomac could take the championship home with a win and a P2 finish. Tomac reduced the drama level by winning the first Moto, passing Sexton for the lead on lap 8 (of 13). Sexton kept Tomac honest, but could not retake the lead. The pair dominated, as third place Christian Craig finished over 75 seconds behind Sexton.
For Sexton to win the title, he had to win Moto 2 and Tomac would have to finish in P3 or worse. Both riders had mediocre starts, though Sexton worked his way up to P3 by the end of the first lap while Tomac was in P8. However, on lap 2, Sexton had the first of three falls in Moto 2, putting him behind Tomac for the rest of the race. Tomac worked his way up to the lead on lap 8, when he flew past Jason Anderson. Anderson was passed by Sexton two laps later. At the finish, Tomac was over nine seconds clear of Sexton, and Sexton bested Anderson by over 16 seconds.Anderson rounded out the podium with a 4-3 day, beating Christian Craig (3-4) on the tiebreaker. Justin Barcia’s 5-6 day earned him a P5 overall.Tomac finished the year seven points ahead of Sexton, who was 99 points ahead of Anderson in P3. Ken Roczen and Craig completed the top 5 for 2022. Ryan Dungey, who came out of retirement, finished in P6 for the year and was the only rider in the top 9 to have no podium finishes. Of 48 top 2 slots on offer this year, Tomac and Sexton combined to take 42 of them, taking the top 2 positions 17 times in 24 Motos. Other than Tomac and Sexton, only Anderson and Roczen had a Moto win.Photography by Will Embree / SMX Pictures2022 Fox Raceway II National Results, Fox Raceway, Pala, CA
Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 1-1; 50 points
Chase Sexton, Honda, 2-2; 44
Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 4-3; 38
Christian Craig, Yamaha, 3-4; 38
Justin Barcia, GasGas, 5-6; 31
Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 7-7; 28
Benny Bloss, KTM, 6-8; 28
Ryan Dungey, KTM, 10-5; 27
Ken Roczen, Honda, 8-13; 21
Dean Wilson, Husqvarna, 13-9; 20
Grant Harlan, Kawasaki, 12-11; 19
Freddie Norén, KTM, 9-14; 19
Shane McElrath, Yamaha, 16-10; 16
Marshall Weltin, Suzuki, 14-12; 16
Bryson Gardner, Honda, 17-15; 10
Garrett Marchbanks, Yamaha, 11-36; 10
Tristan Lane, KTM, 19-16; 7
Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 15-40; 6
Brandon Lessler, KTM, 20-17; 5
Scott Meshey, Husqvarna, 40-18; 3
Justin Rodbell, Suzuki, 18-28; 3
Kyle Greeson, GasGas, 22-19; 2
Justin Jones, Honda, 28-20; 1
Honda Monkey + Kiran Ridley in Ukraine Pt2 with Neale Bayly
Hello everyone and welcome once again to Motos and Friends, the weekly podcast brought to you by Ultimate Motorcycling. My name is Arthur Coldwells.
In this week’s first segment, Editor Don Williams introduces us to the new 2022 Honda Monkey. The Monkey is a smaller sized motorcycle with tons of retro cool. Honda made some big changes to the motor for this year and Don gives us his ideas on whether the Monkey is a viable motorcycle for adults, or just a kids play bike.
Neale Bayly is back for the second and final segment of Neale Bayly’s travel to Ukraine. He recently returned with his friend and award-winning photographer Kiran Ridley and they share their thoughts and feelings of what they saw while riding their BMW GS motorcycles.
Not everything is bad of course, and Neale and Kiran saw some uplifting and positive sights. However, some of the extremely harrowing things they did see and now talk about in graphic terms, are potentially very distressing. So please exercise caution if you think you might be upset.
We can only hope and pray that the violence and suffering of the Ukraine people comes to an end soon.