2023 Suzuki V-Strom 1050DE Lineup First Look [16 Fast Facts]

Suzuki is upping the off-road game of its liter-class adventure motorcycle with the new 2023 Suzuki V-Strom 1050DE and the V-Strom 1050DE Adventure. The DEs replace the XT line of V-Strom 1050s and do it with an eye toward, as Suzuki puts it, “exploring gravel roads and flat dirt trails.” The Adventure version of the new Suzuki V-Strom 1050DE adds aluminum panniers and LED fog lights—the two motorcycles are otherwise the same. With that in mind, let’s dig in.
The 1050DE chassis geometry is quite different from the 1050XT. Several changes make the liter-class ADV bike taller and longer. The 1050DE’s wheelbase is 1.6 inches longer, the rake is kicked out 2.2 degrees, the trail is increased 0.7 inches, there is 1.2 inches more ground clearance, and the seat sits 1.1 inches higher than the XT. Now, we can talk about how Suzuki got there.
Most prominently, the 1050DE gets a 21-inch front wheel, up from the 1050XT’s 19-inch lead hoop. The 1050DE has wire-spoked wheels at both ends, and they’re shod with model-specific Dunlop Trailmax Mixtour rubber, replacing the XT’s Bridgestone Battlax Adventure A41. That’s why the rake and trail numbers are relaxed, and the ground clearance is increased along with the seat height. The 21-inch front wheel gets a new front fender—it’s a three-piece affair.
A longer cast-aluminum swingarm explains the 1.6-inch wheelbase extension. With that change, the 17-inch rear wheel’s travel is upped by 0.3 inches. The linkage-assisted KYB shock retains adjustment for rebound-damping and spring preload. The inverted KYB 34mm fork is unchanged, maintaining full adjustability. Suzuki went with a stronger RK 525 O-ring chain for 2023, as the distance between the steel sprockets increased. Oh, and the new swingarm is laterally and vertically more rigid despite its increased length.
There’s a new rear subframe designed to handle the rigors of off-pavement riding. The brackets for the batter and rear fender are beefed up, as are the seat rails. The two-position seat is 1.5 pounds lighter than last year, and a new pan shape increases rigidity.
With the geometry changes comes a wider handlebar. Width is up 1.6 inches, and the 1050DE’s tapered aluminum handlebar has more flex built in.
Although the motor is unchanged, the electronics package is updated. There are still three power modes—A, B, and C—that alter the power delivery and cooperate with the traction control system. Regardless of the mode selection, full peak power is available.
With a nod toward off-pavement riding, the 2023 Suzuki V-Strom 1050DE has a new Gravel traction control setting. The four previous traction control modes return—1, 2, 3, and off—and they’re joined by the Gravel mode. The new Gravel mode retards the timing to allow an appropriate amount of rear-wheel slip under power in the dirt, and is available in all three power modes.
The 1050DE has mechanical and electronic transmission updates. Suzuki engineers have raised the ratios for 1st and 6th gears to smooth the shifting. The improved up/down quickshifter sends info via a new shift-position sensor to the ECU so the motor is aware of the gearchange request and can assist as needed. The clutch retains its assist and slipper capabilities.
Keeping track of all this is a new five-inch TFT screen. Suzuki claims it will be legible in bright sun, as well as at night. There are Day and Night modes, and the brightness can be adjusted manually, or you can let the computer run the show. There’s a powered USB port on the side to run your smartphone or GPS unit.
Cruise control is standard. Electronically controlled, it can be set at your velocity choice from 15 to 100 mph. You must be in 2nd gear or higher to use it, though it would never occur to us to use cruise control in 1st gear. The controls for the cruise control are split between the switchgear on the right and left sides of the handlebar.
There’s a new lighter, smaller ABS control unit. The 1050DE’s cornering-aware ABS works with other systems on the 1050DE, including hill hold.
The soft underbelly of the 2023 Suzuki V-Strom 1050DE gets new aluminum protection. Suzuki points out that it’s there for protection from “trail debris,” and it is not described as a skid plate.
To provide more airflow to the rider off-road, the 1050DE’s windscreen is shorter than the XT’s. Although the stock windscreen is not adjustable, Suzuki offers an adjustability kit as an option.
We can tell you that the 1050DE weighs in at 554 pounds with its 5.3-gallon fuel tank topped off. However, there’s no claimed weight for the Adventure version with the panniers and auxiliary lighting.
There is a broad range of accessories for the 1050DE platform. They range from a top case to a tank bag to larger, height-adjustable footpegs to plastic side cases.
We don’t have prices or availability dates for the 2023 Suzuki V-Strom 1050DE or the 1050DE Adventure. You don’t get any color choices—the standard DE is blue, and the Adventure version is yellow. Regardless, we can’t wait to ride them.
In this week’s first segment, Editor Don Williams introduces us to the new 2022 Honda Monkey. The Monkey is a smaller sized motorcycle with tons of retro cool. Honda made some big changes to the motor for this year and Don gives us his ideas on whether the Monkey is a viable motorcycle for adults, or just a kids play bike.
Neale Bayly is back for the second and final segment of Neale Bayly’s travel to Ukraine. He recently returned with his friend and award-winning photographer Kiran Ridley and they share their thoughts and feelings of what they saw while riding their BMW GS motorcycles.
Not everything is bad of course, and Neale and Kiran saw some uplifting and positive sights. However, some of the extremely harrowing things they did see and now talk about in graphic terms, are potentially very distressing. So please exercise caution if you think you might be upset.
We can only hope and pray that the violence and suffering of the Ukraine people comes to an end soon.