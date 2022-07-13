2023 GasGas TXT Trial Lineup First Look [11 Fast Facts + 61 Photos]

- There’s a new 13.2-pound frame with aluminum hangers. The red powdercoated-frame is chromoly, with the tube and cast sections. The steering head is connected to the motor and a new larger skidplate via aluminum hangers on each side of the frame. The hangers are bare aluminum on the Racing models and anodized black for the GP editions.
- The TXT Racing motorcycles get a shorter-travel Tech fork. Suspension travel in the front has been reduced on the TXT Racing to TXT GP spec.
- Ergonomics have been updated. The TXT Racing trials bikes get new footpegs that are moved inboard, while the TXT GP gets the Neken handlebar and Renthal grips previously used by the TXT Racing models. The TXT GP also has a new bar pad patterned after the GasGas Factory Racing bikes.
- There’s a new cylinder head for the two-stroke motors. The design features interchangeable inserts for modifying the power to taste and conditions.
- For increased durability, the TXT Racing motors get a more robust clutch cover.
- The kickstart has been redesigned to make starting the TXTs easier.
- The exhaust system is redesigned. The exhaust and the muffler are new for 2023, with a more durable end-cap part of the package.
- An incredibly flexible plastic is now used for the one-piece rear-fender/seat and has molded-in graphics. The rear fender is now one long piece that extends nearly to the cap of the 2.5-quart fuel tank.
- The 2023 GasGas TXT GP models have a few upgrades compared to the Racing editions. The GP models get a fully adjustable Tech TJ3 shock, black-anodized CNC-machined aluminum triple clamps, Kashima coating on the fork tubes, black-anodized CNC-machined aluminum hubs, aluminum spoke nipples, an FIM-approved rear NG Wave disc, various anodized bits, and factory graphics. The GP editions run $1000 more than their Racing equivalents.
- Europe gets two models that won’t be available in the United States. You won’t be seeing the 2023 GasGas TXT Racing 280 or TXT Racing 125 on American dealers’ showroom floors.
- We have the prices for the 2023 GasGas TXT trail lineup in the specs. You can pay as little as $8399 for the 2023 GasGas TXT Racing 250, or as much as $9699 for the 2023 GasGas TXT GP 300. You can have any color you want, as long as it’s red.
2023 GasGas TXT GP 300 and 250 Specs
ENGINE
- Type: 2-stroke single
- Displacement: 300: 294cc; 250: 248cc
- Bore x stroke: 300: 79 x 60mm; 250: 72.5 x 60mm
- Compression ratio: 300: 10.4:1; 250: 11.0:1
- Fuel delivery: 28mm Keihin PWK carburetor w/ Hidria ECU
- Lubrication: Premix; 66:1
- Cooling: Liquid w/ radiator fan
- Starting: Kick
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Diaphragm w/ Braktec hydraulics
- Final drive: 520 chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Chromoly steel tube w/ anodized aluminum front hangers
- Handlebar: Neken tapered aluminum w/ Renthal grips
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Tech 39mm fork w/ Kashima coating; 6.3 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, fully adjustable Tech TJ3 shock; 6.9 inches
- Wheels: Wire-spoke w/ aluminum rim and black-anodized hub
- Front wheel: 21 x 1.60
- Rear wheel: 18 x 2.15
- Front tire: 2.75 x 21; Michelin Trial Competition tube-type
- Rear tire: 4.00 x 18; Michelin Trial Competition X11 tubeless radial
- Front brake: 185mm NG Wave floating disc w/ monoblock 4-piston Braktec caliper
- Rear brake: 150mm NG Wave disc w/ 2-piston Braktec caliper
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 52.0 inches
- Rake: 22 degrees
- “Seat” height: 24.8 inches
- Ground clearance: 12.8 inches
- Fuel capacity: 2.5 quarts
- Wet weight: 157 pounds
2023 GasGas TXT GP 300 Price: $9699 MSRP
2023 GasGas TXT Racing 300 and 250 Specs
ENGINE
- Type: 2-stroke single
- Displacement: 300: 294cc; 250: 248cc
- Bore x stroke: 300: 79 x 60mm; 250: 72.5 x 60mm
- Compression ratio: 300: 9.6:1; 250: 11.0:1
- Fuel delivery: 28mm Keihin PWK carburetor w/ Hidria ECU
- Lubrication: Premix, 66:1
- Cooling: Liquid w/ radiator fan
- Starting: Kick
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Diaphragm w/ Braktec hydraulics
- Final drive: 520 chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Chromoly steel tube w/ aluminum front hangers
- Handlebar: Neken tapered aluminum w/ Renthal grips
- Front suspension; travel: Spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable Tech 39mm fork; 6.3 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable Tech shock; 6.9 inches
- Wheels: Wire-spoke w/ aluminum rim
- Front wheel: 21 x 1.60
- Rear wheel: 18 x 2.15
- Front tire: 2.75 x 21; Michelin Trial Competition tube-type
- Rear tire: 4.00 x 18; Michelin Trial Competition X11 tubeless radial
- Front brake: 185mm NG Wave floating disc w/ monoblock 4-piston Braktec caliper
- Rear brake: 150mm NG Wave disc w/ 2-piston Braktec caliper
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 52.0 inches
- Rake: 22 degrees
- “Seat” height: 24.8 inches
- Ground clearance: 12.8 inches
- Fuel capacity: 2.5 quarts
- Curb weight: 157 pounds
2023 GasGas TXT Racing 300 Price: $8699 MSRP