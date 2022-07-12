Vintage Japanese Motorcycle Club 2022 National Rally [45th Anniversary]

The Vintage Japanese Motorcycle Club of America
converged on Eureka Springs, Ark., to celebrate its 45th anniversary. That meant a bike show with a broad range of motorcycles from across the Pacific Ocean. We checked out some of the highlights.1959 Honda Super Cub.
If you’re wondering what inspired the current Honda Super Cub C125, this is it. This example was restored by the father-son team of Brady Smith Sr. and Jr. of Joplin, Mo., and won the Milestone Honda Award.1963 Honda CL-72.
This twin-cylinder 250cc scrambler featured Honda’s first steel tube frame.1964 Tohatsu Scrambler.
You won’t see one of these very often. Hap Jones Distributing Company imported this brand for three years in the early 1960s. Sadly, Tohatsu stopping motorcycle production in favor of outboard motors in 1964.1965 Honda CL-77.
Featuring a 305cc powerplant that put out 27 horsepower at 9000 rpm, this motorcycle upped the ante for mid-’60s scrambling.1965 Honda Super Hawk CB-77.
This was the superbike in the Honda lineup of the era, with a 305cc twin that could top 100 mph. Elvis Presley rode one in Roustabout
. Lurking in the background is the revolutionary 1973 Honda Elsinore CR250M motocrosser.1970 Bridgestone M II RS.
The only Bridgestone at the event, this 200cc two-stroke twin won the Japanese Orphan category. It’s owned by John Walter.A gaggle of Honda 1971 Honda Motosport dual sport bikes.
Clockwise from the front left, we have the SL-70, SL-100, SL-175, SL-350, and SL-125. In the foreground is a Kick N Go human-powered scooter and a Honda generator.1971 Yamaha XS1-B.
Inspired by the Triumph Bonneville and BSA Lightning, the 653cc vertical-twin XS1-B was the only four-stroke in the Yamaha lineup at the time.1972 Kawasaki 350 S2 Mach II.
This two-stroke triple was the smallest displacement model in Kawasaki’s three-cylinder motorcycle array.1972 Yamaha JT2MX.
The Mini Enduro revolutionized motorcycles for kids, with the same styling as adult bikes. Behind it is a 1968 Honda Mini Trail 50.1973 Kawasaki Z1.
Following the lead of the Honda CB750, the Z1
ushered in a new era of superbikes.1973 Suzuki GT-750L Le Mans.
Colloquially known as the Water Buffalo, this liquid-cooled two-stroke was knowns for its friendly demeanor.1974 Suzuki RE5.
Designed by an Italian and featuring the unusual Wankel powerplant, this is as unusual as Japanese motorcycles get.Honda CBXes.
You rarely see a fleet of Honda CBX six-cylinder superbikes lined up.Trophies.
It wouldn’t be a motorcycle show without plenty of awards.The three day event gathered 160 members and featured three days of riding. The Vintage Japanese Motorcycle Club celebrates Japanese motorcycles 20 years or older, so you’ll have to wait a couple more years until you can join with your Honda Rune.