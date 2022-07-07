2023 Triumph Scrambler 900 First Look [Fast Facts: Retro Motorcycle]

Don Williams
Say farewell to the Triumph Street Scrambler and welcome the 2023 Triumph Scrambler 900 to the fold. The motorcycle is unchanged, save new colorways for ’23. Jet Black returns, joined by Matt Khaki and the striking two-tone Carnival Red & Jet Black paint jobs.

Despite the name, it remains primarily a street motorcycle. However, should it be called in for some light-duty off-pavement action, the 19-/17-inch wheel combo comes in handy. Keep in mind that the wire-spoke wheels are shod with Metzeler Tourance tires, which prefer tarmac to dirt.

2023 Triumph Scrambler 900: Price

The 899cc vertical twin with up-pipes returns. It delivers a healthy 59 ft-lbs of torque at a modest 3250 rpm, with a peak of 64 horsepower coming at 7250 rpm. This makes the 2023 Triumph Scrambler 900 an easy ride, as you can either short-shift the five-speed transmission, or let it wind up. We tested have tested the Street Scrambler.

 2023 Triumph Scrambler 900 Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Vertical twin w/ 270-degree crank

  • Bore x stroke: 84.6 x 80.0mm

  • Displacement: 899cc

  • Compression ratio: 11.0:1

  • Maximum power: 64 horsepower @ 7250 rpm

  • Maximum torque: 59 ft-lbs @ 3250 rpm

  • Valvetrain: SOHC, 4 vpc

  • Cooling: Liquid

  • Exhaust: Brushed 2-into-2 w/ twin brushed stainless steel silencers

  • Transmission: 5-speed

  • Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ assist and slip functions

  • Final drive: O-ring chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Tubular-steel twin-cradle

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm KYB cartridge forks; 4.7 inches

  • Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable KYB shocks; 4.7 inches

  • Wheels: Wire-spoke steel

  • Front wheel: 19 x 2.50

  • Rear wheel: 17 x 4.25

  • Tires: Metzeler Tourance

  • Front tire: 100/90 x 19

  • Rear tire: 150/70 x 17

  • Front brake: 310mm floating disc w/ Brembo 4-piston caliper

  • Rear brake: 255mm disc w/ Nissin 2-piston floating caliper

  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 56.8 inches

  • Rake: 25.6 degrees

  • Trail: 4.3 inches

  • Seat Height: 31.1 inches

  • Tank capacity: 3.2 gallons

  • Estimate fuel consumption: 55 mpg

  • Curb weight: 492 pounds

  • Colors: Jet Black; Carnival Red & Jet Black; Matte Khaki

2023 Triumph Scrambler 900 Price: from $11,295 MSRP

2023 Triumph Scrambler 900 Photo Gallery

