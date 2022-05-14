Suzuki’s Planned MotoGP Exit [VP Interview + Commentary]

The recent news from the MotoGP paddock concerning Suzuki’s proposed withdrawal from the MotoGP race series at the end of 2022 came as an unexpected shock to everyone—not least the team itself.The reactions across the board were overwhelming sadness, disappointment, and even some anger. Many people expressed that several years of total commitment, massive effort by everyone in the team, and a wealth of hard-won experience and development knowledge are all about to be completely wasted.Naturally, the exit brought up several questions about Suzuki’s commitment to racing in general, its commitment to doing business in the US, and perhaps even to the global powersports industry itself.
As with all these types of announcements, rumors quickly circulate, uninformed commentary follows, and the brand in question takes a hit.Today, I spoke with Suzuki Motor USA Vice President, Division Manager MC/ATV Sales and Marketing Kerry Graeber about Suzuki’s future plans. Here’s my takeaway from the conversation:
Suzuki Motor Corporation is negotiating with series owner Dorna on an exit plan to depart MotoGP at the end of this current 2022 season.
Suzuki is adjusting to a rapidly changing world and the current global economic conditions. The decision to leave MotoGP is part of Suzuki’s strategy to carefully allocate future resources to ensure the health and vibrancy of Suzuki’s overall business.
Suzuki is committed to developing its business, particularly in the areas of sustainability, carbon neutrality, and alternative fuel technologies.
As a means to market and develop its products, Suzuki plans to continue with its racing programs and promotions. These include MotoAmerica Road Racing, AMA Supercross/Motocross, and NHRA Pro Stock Drag Racing.
Suzuki is fully committed to the motorcycle category. Suzuki will continue to deliver premium machines to its dealers and customers.
Suzuki will continue to work hard to invest in and grow the Suzuki motorcycle business in the US.
These new models are just the beginning of a series of new Suzuki motorcycles due for introduction in the near future.
The bottom line is that Suzuki is not “in trouble”. Instead, an incredibly expensive, highly exotic type of racing no longer fits with the Suzuki business goals—simple as that. Suzuki feels there is no point in continuing to expend hard-earned resources on an activity that no longer fits those goals. Suzuki products are undoubtedly a success, especially in the US, and Suzuki fully intends to continue developing and selling powersports products in America.If you’re a MotoGP fan, this move seems like a dumb move at best—and a catastrophic one at worst. However, if you’re not into MotoGP, this decision is understandable.However, having decided to withdraw, announcing it as quickly as possible makes sense. This gives everyone involved time to plan their futures. That’s preferable to not saying anything and allowing the rumor mill to continue grinding. How ugly would that be?We have to allow that Suzuki management knows its business best. Clearly, the powers-that-be will always make what it considers the best decisions possible to ensure the company’s future health and the development of new products that the public will want to buy.I am personally a big fan of MotoGP, so I’m filled with sadness that Suzuki will not be on the grid in 2023. However, it’s encouraging to see the MotoGP resources being focused on developing new products for the US market.Here at Ultimate Motorcycling, we are very relieved to hear that, far from circling the drain, Suzuki Motor USA is actually in a very healthy position. Onwards and upwards!
KTM RC 390 and Gordon McCall of Quail Motorcycle Gathering
byMotos and Friends by Ultimate Motorcycle
Hello and welcome once again to Ultimate Motorcycling’s weekly Podcast—Motos and Friends.
This week features Senior Editor Nic de Sena’s impressions of the new KTM RC 390. The entry-level KTM has always been an impressive motorcycle that has sold extremely well, however the factory has now taken the bike to another level, with top-spec features that are typically found on flagship machines. Clearly KTM has realized that even smaller engined machines should have high spec suspension, brakes and electronics packages. Nic tells us how well the new RC 390 is equipped, and what he thought of riding the smaller displacement rocket.
In the second segment I chat with automotive and motorcycle industry icon, Gordon McCall. Gordon is the Director of Motorsports at the Quail Lodge & Golf Club in Carmel Valley, California.
This weekend of Saturday May 14th sees the annual Quail Motorcycle Gathering re-start after its Covid-forced hiatus, and having attended every one of the previous Motorcycle Gatherings, personally I’m very happy that the event is back on the schedule. Gordon chats about the event and a little of what’s happening this year. It’s a great event and if you feel like a trip to the gorgeous Quail Lodge in Carmel Valley, you’ll get to meet Gordon, Roland Sands, and of course a large number of stunning motorcycles too.
From all of us at Ultimate Motorcycling, we hope you enjoy this episode!