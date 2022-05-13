Cycplus A8 Air Pump Review: The Pressure Is On For Motorcycle Tires

By
Don Williams
-

When it comes time to increase the pressure in your motorcycle’s tires, you have several choices—manual pump (too much work), air compressor (expensive, space-consuming, and not portable), and CO2 cartridges (wasteful). I like the more recent option quite a bit—a portable, rechargeable, electric air pump. The Cycplus A8 air pump may focus on bicycles, but it is versatile enough to use for motorcycle tires and topping off cars and pickup truck tires.

Cycplus A8 air pump review: For Sale

Weighing in a 1 pound, 1.1 ounces (with hose) and measuring 6.75 by 1.4 by 2.5 inches (without the hose), it’s a compact and lightweight unit. Although it’s overkill for a dirt bike rider, it should find a place in the pannier of an adventure or touring motorcycle.

Cycplus A8 air pump review: MSPR
Unboxing!

The operation of the Cycplus A8 air pump is straightforward, after you charge it for its first use. Hold in the large power button until the bright LED lights up. You’ll be greeted with a PSI (or bar) number, a tiny charge-level indicator, and a tiny pictogram use indicator—bicycle, scooter/motorcycle, automobile/truck, and athletic ball. A left button scrolls you through the uses, and you hold it in to switch between psi (measured to tenths) and bar (measured to hundredths). With that done, you’re ready to go.

Cycplus A8 air pump review: MSRP

With a “+” button above and a “—” button below the power button, you select the pressure you want to inflate to. When you screw on the valve, the Cycplus A8 will display the air pressure in the tire (or whatever you’re inflating). If it’s below your target, push the power button, and the electric air compressor goes to work pressurizing your motorcycle’s tire. When the psi reaches the level you’ve selected, it automatically stops. Yep, it’s that simple.

This is a no-frills unit, save a nice drawstring carrying bag and the LED next to the valve hose. That LED is worth its weight in gold if you have to inflate a tire in the dark. You turn it on by pushing a button to the right of the power button, and you’ll be able to see the valve stem under any conditions. There are no provisions for charging your smartphone or anything else. The Cycplus A8 is a one-trick pony. Fortunately, it does its trick well.

Cycplus A8 air pump review: Motorcycle tire inflator
The LED on the top is bright. There’s nothing wrong with the Cycplus A8’s display–it wasn’t getting along with the digital camera sensor while the unit was running.

In addition to fine-tuning the tire pressure on a few motorcycles, which took a few minutes, I also used it to top off my Tundra’s tires—a process that takes a bit longer. If you run the A8 for more than five minutes or so, let it cool off for 10 minutes before resuming inflation duties.

With all my air pressure checks and adjustments made, the 2600 mAh lithium battery was far from exhausted, so you won’t have to worry about running out of juice if you charge it up before setting out. Cycplus suggests charging the A8 every two months, regardless of use.

Charging port at the top. Small red LED to the right lights up when charging.

Charging is handled via a USB-C receptacle—a USB-C cable is included. If your motorcycle or any other vehicle can charge your phone, it can charge the Cycplus A8.

With an MSRP of $70, you’re buying quite a bit of convenience with the Cycplus A8 air pump, and the more motorcycles and bicycles you own, the better it is.

Cycplus A8 Fast Facts

  • Weight: 1 pound, 1.1 ounces

  • Dimensions: 6.75 x 1.4 x 2.5 inches

  • Maximum pressure: 150 psi

  • Battery capacity: 2600 mAh

  • Charging time: 2 hours

  • Colors: Grey; Blue; Black

Cycplus A8 Price: $70 MSRP

