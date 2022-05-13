Cycplus A8 Air Pump Review: The Pressure Is On For Motorcycle Tires

When it comes time to increase the pressure in your motorcycle’s tires, you have several choices—manual pump (too much work), air compressor (expensive, space-consuming, and not portable), and CO2 cartridges (wasteful). I like the more recent option quite a bit—a portable, rechargeable, electric air pump. The Cycplus A8 air pump may focus on bicycles, but it is versatile enough to use for motorcycle tires and topping off cars and pickup truck tires.Weighing in a 1 pound, 1.1 ounces (with hose) and measuring 6.75 by 1.4 by 2.5 inches (without the hose), it’s a compact and lightweight unit. Although it’s overkill for a dirt bike rider, it should find a place in the pannier of an adventure or touring motorcycle.
The operation of the Cycplus A8 air pump is straightforward, after you charge it for its first use. Hold in the large power button until the bright LED lights up. You’ll be greeted with a PSI (or bar) number, a tiny charge-level indicator, and a tiny pictogram use indicator—bicycle, scooter/motorcycle, automobile/truck, and athletic ball. A left button scrolls you through the uses, and you hold it in to switch between psi (measured to tenths) and bar (measured to hundredths). With that done, you’re ready to go.With a “+” button above and a “—” button below the power button, you select the pressure you want to inflate to. When you screw on the valve, the Cycplus A8 will display the air pressure in the tire (or whatever you’re inflating). If it’s below your target, push the power button, and the electric air compressor goes to work pressurizing your motorcycle’s tire. When the psi reaches the level you’ve selected, it automatically stops. Yep, it’s that simple.This is a no-frills unit, save a nice drawstring carrying bag and the LED next to the valve hose. That LED is worth its weight in gold if you have to inflate a tire in the dark. You turn it on by pushing a button to the right of the power button, and you’ll be able to see the valve stem under any conditions. There are no provisions for charging your smartphone or anything else. The Cycplus A8 is a one-trick pony. Fortunately, it does its trick well.In addition to fine-tuning the tire pressure on a few motorcycles, which took a few minutes, I also used it to top off my Tundra’s tires—a process that takes a bit longer. If you run the A8 for more than five minutes or so, let it cool off for 10 minutes before resuming inflation duties.With all my air pressure checks and adjustments made, the 2600 mAh lithium battery was far from exhausted, so you won’t have to worry about running out of juice if you charge it up before setting out. Cycplus suggests charging the A8 every two months, regardless of use.Charging is handled via a USB-C receptacle—a USB-C cable is included. If your motorcycle or any other vehicle can charge your phone, it can charge the Cycplus A8.With an MSRP of $70, you’re buying quite a bit of convenience with the Cycplus A8 air pump, and the more motorcycles and bicycles you own, the better it is.Cycplus A8 Fast Facts
KTM RC 390 and Gordon McCall of Quail Motorcycle Gathering
byMotos and Friends by Ultimate Motorcycle
Hello and welcome once again to Ultimate Motorcycling’s weekly Podcast—Motos and Friends.
This week features Senior Editor Nic de Sena’s impressions of the new KTM RC 390. The entry-level KTM has always been an impressive motorcycle that has sold extremely well, however the factory has now taken the bike to another level, with top-spec features that are typically found on flagship machines. Clearly KTM has realized that even smaller engined machines should have high spec suspension, brakes and electronics packages. Nic tells us how well the new RC 390 is equipped, and what he thought of riding the smaller displacement rocket.
In the second segment I chat with automotive and motorcycle industry icon, Gordon McCall. Gordon is the Director of Motorsports at the Quail Lodge & Golf Club in Carmel Valley, California.
This weekend of Saturday May 14th sees the annual Quail Motorcycle Gathering re-start after its Covid-forced hiatus, and having attended every one of the previous Motorcycle Gatherings, personally I’m very happy that the event is back on the schedule. Gordon chats about the event and a little of what’s happening this year. It’s a great event and if you feel like a trip to the gorgeous Quail Lodge in Carmel Valley, you’ll get to meet Gordon, Roland Sands, and of course a large number of stunning motorcycles too.
From all of us at Ultimate Motorcycling, we hope you enjoy this episode!