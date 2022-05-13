2019-2022 Continental Tires Recall: TKC 80, ContiGo!, K62 and LB

Gary Ilminen
Continental Tire is recalling several of its tires manufactured from January 6, 2019, to April 30, 2022. The concern is for the adventure-minded TKC 80 and all-around ContiGo! motorcycle tires. Additionally, two scooter tires—the retro-styled K62 and LB—are part of the recall.

The recall was implemented because cracks longer than 3/16-inch may develop in the tread grooves. As a result, the tires may fail to comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 119 (FMVSS 119) requirements for New Pneumatic Tires-Other Than Passenger Cars. Cracks that size in the tread can lead to tread separation, which is not something you want on a two-wheel vehicle.

Continental ContiGo Tires
Look closely at this image of my 1984 Honda V30 Magna taken at Bonneville. You’ll see the first set of Continental tires I ran on any of my bikes. They were ContiGo rubber, and they carried me to over 104 mph.

According to the NHTSA Recall Report, 68,770 tires are potentially involved, of which 10 percent are estimated to have the defect. The defect was discovered during conformance of production endurance testing required under FMVSS 219. Continental Tire indicated it had received no reports of field complaints, property damage, or personal injury claims related to the recalled tires.

Continental Tire will notify owners, and the affected tires will be replaced free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on June 6, 2022. Owners may contact Continental customer service at 888-799-2168. Reimbursement for any owners who have already had affected tires replaced will also be provided. Dealer inventories will also be replaced.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 800-424-9153) or through the NHTSA website. The NHTSA Recall ID Number is 22T006.

2019-2022 Continental Tire Recall List

  • ContiGo! – 100/90-18 M/C 65H

  • ContiGo! – 130/90-17 M/C 68H

  • ContiGo! – 130/90-16 M/C 67H

  • ContiGo! – 150/70-18 M/C 70V

  • ContiGo! – 130/90-16 M/C 67V

  • ContiGo! – 100/90-18 M/C 56V

  • ContiGo! – 120/80-16 M/C 60V

  • ContiGo! – 110/80-17 M/C 57V

  • ContiGo! – 110/90-18 M/C 61H REAR

  • ContiGo! – 120/90-18 M/C 65V

  • ContiGo! – 130/90-17 M/C 68V

  • ContiGo! – 100/90-19 M/C 57H

  • ContiGo! – 140/80-17 M/C 69V

  • ContiGo! – 130/70-17 M/C 62H

  • ContiGo! – 110/90-18 M/C 61H FRONT

  • ContiGo! – 130/80-17 M/C 65H

  • ContiGo! – 3.25-19 M/C 54H

  • ContiGo! – 110/80-18 M/C 58V

  • ContiGo!- 90/90-18 M/C 51H

  • ContiGo! – 130/80-18 M/C 66V

  • ContiGo! – 100/90-18 M/C 56H

  • ContiGo! – 100/90-19 M/C 57V

  • ContiGo! – 90/90-21 M/C 54H

  • ContiGo! – 3.00-21 M/C 51H

  • ContiGo! – 4.00-18 M/C 64H

  • ContiGo! – 130/70-18 M/C 63H

  • ContiGo! – 110/70-17 M/C 54H

  • K62 – 3.50-10 M/C 59J

  • K62 – 3.50-10 M/C 59J WW

  • K62 – 3.00-10 M/C 50J

  • LB – 4.00-8 M/C 55J

  • LB – 3.50-8 M/C 46J WW

  • LB – 3.50-8 M/C 46J

  • LB – 4.00-8 M/C 55J WW

  • TKC 80 – 90/90-21 M/C 54S

  • TKC 80 – 5.10-17 M/C 67S

  • TKC 80 – 2.50-21 M/C 48S

  • TKC 80 – 3.25-18 M/C 59S

  • TKC 80 – 120/90-17 M/C 64S

  • TKC 80 – 120/90-18 M/C 65R

  • TKC 80 – 3.50-18 M/C 62S

  • TKC 80 – 2.75-21 M/C 52S

  • TKC 80 – 4.00-18 M/C 64R

  • TKC 80 – 90/90-21 M/C 54T

  • TKC 80 – 3.00-21 M/C 51S

  • TKC 80 – 120/70-19 M/C 60Q

