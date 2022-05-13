2019-2022 Continental Tires Recall: TKC 80, ContiGo!, K62 and LB

Continental Tire is recalling several of its tires manufactured from January 6, 2019, to April 30, 2022. The concern is for the adventure-minded TKC 80 and all-around ContiGo! motorcycle tires. Additionally, two scooter tires—the retro-styled K62 and LB—are part of the recall.The recall was implemented because cracks longer than 3/16-inch may develop in the tread grooves. As a result, the tires may fail to comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 119 (FMVSS 119) requirements for New Pneumatic Tires-Other Than Passenger Cars. Cracks that size in the tread can lead to tread separation, which is not something you want on a two-wheel vehicle.
According to the NHTSA Recall Report, 68,770 tires are potentially involved, of which 10 percent are estimated to have the defect. The defect was discovered during conformance of production endurance testing required under FMVSS 219. Continental Tire indicated it had received no reports of field complaints, property damage, or personal injury claims related to the recalled tires.Continental Tire will notify owners, and the affected tires will be replaced free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on June 6, 2022. Owners may contact Continental customer service at 888-799-2168. Reimbursement for any owners who have already had affected tires replaced will also be provided. Dealer inventories will also be replaced.Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 800-424-9153) or through the NHTSA website. The NHTSA Recall ID Number is 22T006.
KTM RC 390 and Gordon McCall of Quail Motorcycle Gathering
byMotos and Friends by Ultimate Motorcycle
Hello and welcome once again to Ultimate Motorcycling’s weekly Podcast—Motos and Friends.
This week’s Podcast is brought to you by Yamaha motorcycles. Discover how the YZF-R7 provides the perfect balance of rider comfort and true supersport performance by checking it out at YamahaMotorsports.com, or see it for yourself at your local dealer.
This week features Senior Editor Nic de Sena’s impressions of the new KTM RC 390. The entry-level KTM has always been an impressive motorcycle that has sold extremely well, however the factory has now taken the bike to another level, with top-spec features that are typically found on flagship machines. Clearly KTM has realized that even smaller engined machines should have high spec suspension, brakes and electronics packages. Nic tells us how well the new RC 390 is equipped, and what he thought of riding the smaller displacement rocket.
In the second segment I chat with automotive and motorcycle industry icon, Gordon McCall. Gordon is the Director of Motorsports at the Quail Lodge & Golf Club in Carmel Valley, California.
This weekend of Saturday May 14th sees the annual Quail Motorcycle Gathering re-start after its Covid-forced hiatus, and having attended every one of the previous Motorcycle Gatherings, personally I’m very happy that the event is back on the schedule. Gordon chats about the event and a little of what’s happening this year. It’s a great event and if you feel like a trip to the gorgeous Quail Lodge in Carmel Valley, you’ll get to meet Gordon, Roland Sands, and of course a large number of stunning motorcycles too.
From all of us at Ultimate Motorcycling, we hope you enjoy this episode!