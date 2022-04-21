2022 Foxborough Supercross Fantasy Tips and Picks [7 Fast Facts]

It’s getting down to the final stretch run for the 2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series. Three rounds are left in the 17-round season, and this week the riders will be roosting at Gillette Stadium under the sun. Series leader Eli Tomac can clinch the series by finishing ahead of Jason Anderson and P13 or better. So, Tomac and Anderson both have the motivation to win in Foxborough, so let’s get to our 2022 Foxborough Supercross fantasy tips and pics for RMFantasySX.com league players.
Anything can happen over the course of a season, so Eli Tomac will absolutely want to take the title in Gillette Stadium. After winning five in a row, Tomac is on a two-race victory drought. Of course, he was still on the podium at Atlanta and St. Louis, so Tomac is still on the gas. With the championship on the line, expect Tomac to go for the victory. I think he’ll get it.
Jason Anderson has righted his ship, and should give Tomac all he can handle in Foxborough. After a 9-21-6 stumble, Anderson is on a 2-4-1 roll, notching his fourth win of 2022. If Tomac decides to play it safe, Anderson should win. If Tomac wants the win, it will probably come down to the start. I’m with Anderson for P2, though a win wouldn’t surprise me.
Chase Sexton and Marvin Musquin have fought it out for P3 over the last four rounds. Musquin finished in P3 in Indianapolis and Seattle before winning in St. Louis. However, Musquin struggled in Atlanta, finishing in P10—not a good sign. Throwing out his DNS in Seattle and DNF in Detroit, Sexton is on a 4-3-4-2-3 run. If he can keep it on two wheels, Sexton can win. If he doesn’t, he’ll score zero points for you. It’s not an easy call, but I’m going with Sexton on the podium, followed by Musquin.
There are three strong candidates for P5—Justin Barcia, Malcolm Stewart, and Cooper Webb. Although Webb is unpredictable, his on a 5-6-4 run, excluding his DNS in St. Louis. Barcia is on a 5-5-6 run. Stewart has been unusually inconsistent, going 8-2-8-4-9-5 from Daytona to Atlanta. Barcia and Malcolm each have five P5 finishes in 2022, and Webb has just one. The tiebreaker for me is that Stewart has one more Top 5 than Barcia, and there’s where you score RMFantasySX.com points. So, I’m going with Stewart, though just barely. Barcia and Webb are both excellent alternatives.
The Wild Card is P13, so that’s not going to be easy. With all the injuries of top riders—Dean Wilson, Dylan Ferrandis, Ken Roczen, and Aaron Plessinger—riders who barely qualified for the Main Event early in the year are now looking at P13 as attainable. Justin Starling is on a 12-11-12-13-15 roll, so P13 is right in his ballpark. Ryan Breece is 11-10-13-14-14 over the same stretch, so he’s right there. Freddy Norén has gone 14-17-12-11 in the last four races. Alex Martin and Cade Clason are also in the mix, though Martin has finished outside of the Top 20 in two of the previous four rounds, and Clason was P22 last week at Atlanta. For me, it’s between Breece and Starling—flip a coin. My Magic 8-Ball tells me to pick Starling. Give yours a shake and choose accordingly.
My season continues to be rocky, so take my advice with a massive grain of Himalayan salt. Focus on the stats I provide and come to your own conclusion. Just a couple of years ago, I finished in the top one-percent in RMFantasySX. This year, I’m barely in the top 25-percent. Well, there are still three rounds to go!
It’s another day race this week. The first Heat race gate drops a few minutes after 3 p.m. EDT. If you live on the West Coast, set your alarm for 6 a.m. if you want to watch qualifying, which is available exclusively on Peacock. The racing will be on NBC—yes, over the air—and Peacock. Always consult our 2022 Supercross Television Schedule for any updates.
tl;dr 2022 Foxborough Supercross Fantasy Picks
Eli Tomac
Jason Anderson
Chase Sexton
Marvin Musquin
Malcolm Stewart P13 Wild Card: Justin Starling
Photography by Align Media, Octopi Media et al2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 14 of 17 rounds)
