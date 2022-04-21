2022 Foxborough Supercross Fantasy Tips and Picks [7 Fast Facts]

It’s getting down to the final stretch run for the 2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series. Three rounds are left in the 17-round season, and this week the riders will be roosting at Gillette Stadium under the sun. Series leader Eli Tomac can clinch the series by finishing ahead of Jason Anderson and P13 or better. So, Tomac and Anderson both have the motivation to win in Foxborough, so let’s get to our 2022 Foxborough Supercross fantasy tips and pics for RMFantasySX.com league players.

2022 Foxborough Supercross Fantasy Tips and Picks: Eli Tomac
Eli Tomac

  1. Anything can happen over the course of a season, so Eli Tomac will absolutely want to take the title in Gillette Stadium. After winning five in a row, Tomac is on a two-race victory drought. Of course, he was still on the podium at Atlanta and St. Louis, so Tomac is still on the gas. With the championship on the line, expect Tomac to go for the victory. I think he’ll get it.

Jason Anderson
Jason Anderson

  1. Jason Anderson has righted his ship, and should give Tomac all he can handle in Foxborough. After a 9-21-6 stumble, Anderson is on a 2-4-1 roll, notching his fourth win of 2022. If Tomac decides to play it safe, Anderson should win. If Tomac wants the win, it will probably come down to the start. I’m with Anderson for P2, though a win wouldn’t surprise me.

2022 Foxborough Supercross Fantasy Tips and Picks: Chase Sexton
Chase Sexton

  1. Chase Sexton and Marvin Musquin have fought it out for P3 over the last four rounds. Musquin finished in P3 in Indianapolis and Seattle before winning in St. Louis. However, Musquin struggled in Atlanta, finishing in P10—not a good sign. Throwing out his DNS in Seattle and DNF in Detroit, Sexton is on a 4-3-4-2-3 run. If he can keep it on two wheels, Sexton can win. If he doesn’t, he’ll score zero points for you. It’s not an easy call, but I’m going with Sexton on the podium, followed by Musquin.

2022 Foxborough Supercross Fantasy Tips and Picks: Marvin Musquin
Marvin Musquin

  1. There are three strong candidates for P5—Justin Barcia, Malcolm Stewart, and Cooper Webb. Although Webb is unpredictable, his on a 5-6-4 run, excluding his DNS in St. Louis. Barcia is on a 5-5-6 run. Stewart has been unusually inconsistent, going 8-2-8-4-9-5 from Daytona to Atlanta. Barcia and Malcolm each have five P5 finishes in 2022, and Webb has just one. The tiebreaker for me is that Stewart has one more Top 5 than Barcia, and there’s where you score RMFantasySX.com points. So, I’m going with Stewart, though just barely. Barcia and Webb are both excellent alternatives.

Malcolm Stewart
Malcolm Stewart

  1. The Wild Card is P13, so that’s not going to be easy. With all the injuries of top riders—Dean Wilson, Dylan Ferrandis, Ken Roczen, and Aaron Plessinger—riders who barely qualified for the Main Event early in the year are now looking at P13 as attainable. Justin Starling is on a 12-11-12-13-15 roll, so P13 is right in his ballpark. Ryan Breece is 11-10-13-14-14 over the same stretch, so he’s right there. Freddy Norén has gone 14-17-12-11 in the last four races. Alex Martin and Cade Clason are also in the mix, though Martin has finished outside of the Top 20 in two of the previous four rounds, and Clason was P22 last week at Atlanta. For me, it’s between Breece and Starling—flip a coin. My Magic 8-Ball tells me to pick Starling. Give yours a shake and choose accordingly.

Foxborough Supercross
Foxborough Track Map

  1. My season continues to be rocky, so take my advice with a massive grain of Himalayan salt. Focus on the stats I provide and come to your own conclusion. Just a couple of years ago, I finished in the top one-percent in RMFantasySX. This year, I’m barely in the top 25-percent. Well, there are still three rounds to go!

  1. It’s another day race this week. The first Heat race gate drops a few minutes after 3 p.m. EDT. If you live on the West Coast, set your alarm for 6 a.m. if you want to watch qualifying, which is available exclusively on Peacock. The racing will be on NBC—yes, over the air—and Peacock. Always consult our 2022 Supercross Television Schedule for any updates.

tl;dr 2022 Foxborough Supercross Fantasy Picks

  1. Eli Tomac

  2. Jason Anderson

  3. Chase Sexton

  4. Marvin Musquin

  5. Malcolm Stewart

    P13 Wild Card: Justin Starling

2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 14 of 17 rounds)

  1. Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 325 points (7W, 11P, 12 T5)

  2. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 272 (4W, 7P, 9 T5)

  3. Justin Barcia, GasGas, 257 (5P, 9 T5)

  4. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 253 (2P, 10 T5)

  5. Marvin Musquin, KTM, 245 (1W, 4P, 5 T5)

  6. Chase Sexton, Honda, 227 (1W, 6P, 9 T5)

  7. Cooper Webb, KTM, 227 (4P, 7 T5)

  8. Dean Wilson, Husqvarna, 152

  9. Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 141 (1P, 3 T5)

  10. Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki, 139

  11. Ken Roczen, Honda, 133 points (1W, 1P, 2 T5)

  12. Justin Brayton, Honda, 132 (1 T5)

  13. Shane McElrath, KTM, 101

  14. Justin Bogle, KTM, 100

  15. Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 97 (1P, 1 T5)

  16. Kyle Chisholm, Yamaha, 84

  17. Vince Friese, Honda, 81

  18. Justin Starling, GasGas, 73

  19. Alex Martin, Yamaha, 73

  20. Ryan Breece, Yamaha, 70

  21. Cade Clason, Honda, 65

  22. Max Anstie, KTM, 55

  23. Mitchell Oldenburg, Honda, 51

  24. Fredrik Norén, KTM, 47

  25. Kevin Moranz, KTM, 35

  26. Joey Savatgy, KTM, 27

  27. Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 23

  28. Logan Karnow, Kawasaki, 21

  29. Benny Bloss, KTM, 18

  30. Joan Cros, Kawasaki, 15

  31. Alex Ray, Honda, 14

  32. Josh Hill, KTM, 13

  33. Justin Rodbell, Kawasaki, 12

  34. Tristan Lane, KTM, 11

  35. John Short, Honda, 10

  36. Garrett Marchbanks, Yamaha, 8

  37. Adam Enticknap, Suzuki, 8

  38. Henry Miller, KTM, 6

  39. Jeremy Hand, Honda 4

  40. Brandon Scharer, Yamaha, 1

  41. Scott Meshey, Husqvarna, 1

  42. Austin Politelli, Honda, 1

2022 Atlanta Supercross Results

  1. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki

  2. Eli Tomac, Yamaha

  3. Chase Sexton, Honda,

  4. Cooper Webb, KTM

  5. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna

  6. Justin Barcia, GasGas

  7. Justin Brayton, Honda

  8. Kyle Chisholm, Yamaha

  9. Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki

  10. Marvin Musquin, KTM

  11. Fredrik Norén, KTM

  12. Alex Martin, Yamaha

  13. Benny Bloss, KTM

  14. Ryan Breece, Yamaha

  15. Justin Starling, GasGas

  16. John Short, Honda

  17. Henry Miller, KTM

  18. Kevin Moranz, KTM

  19. Jeremy Hand, Honda

  20. Adam Enticknap, Suzuki

  21. Justin Bogle, KTM

  22. Cade Clason, Honda

