2022 Honda Montesa Cota Lineup First Look [8 Fast Facts + 34 Photos]

- The 2022 Honda Montesa Cota 4RT260R gets Showa suspension. Gone is the Tech fork and R16V shock. Showa now handles the suspension duties for both the 4RT260R and the 4RT301RR.
- The 4RT301RR Race Replica’s higher-capacity aluminum muffler is now used on the 4RT260R. According to Honda, this means more power everywhere for the fuel-injected 259cc SOHC four-stroke used in the 4RT260R.
- Several upgrades differentiate the 4RT260R and the 4RT301RR Race Replica. You’ll pay an additional $2600 to upgrade to the Race Replica.
- The most significant difference is the bumped-up displacement. The 4RT301RR’s 298cc motor has a 3.5mm wider bore and 3.0mm longer stroke than the 4RT260R’s mill.
- Premium Michelin Trial Competition X11 rubber is used on the 4RT301RR. The 4RT260R gets the low-spec, yet still outstanding, Dunlop D803GP tires. In both cases, the rear tire is a tubeless radial, while the front is a bias-ply and uses a tube.
- The Race Replica has 1.5 degrees more rake than the 4RT260R. This gives the chassis more stability when attacking the largest obstacles.
- There are other exclusive goodies on the 2022 Honda Montesa Cota 4RT301RR. Take a looks at the S3 Hard Rock footpegs, carbon fiber protection, and Repsol Honda Trial Team livery. While it’s not the same bike that Toni Bou has ridden to 30 consecutive World Trial Championships, the 4RT301RR is as close as you’re going to get.
- The pair arrive in May at Honda dealers.
2022 Honda Montesa Cota 4RT260R (and 4RT301RR Race Replica) Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke
- Displacement: 259cc (4RT301RR: 298cc)
- Bore and stroke: 78.0 x 54.2mm (4RT301RR: 81.5 x 57.2mm)
- Valvetrain: SOHC; 4 valves
- Compression ratio: 10.5:1 (4RT301RR: 10.4:1)
- Fueling: EFI
- Starting: Kick
- Transmission: 5-speed constant mesh
- Clutch: Hydraulically actuated wet multiplate
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Twin-spar aluminum
- Handlebar: S3 tapered aluminum w/ S3 grips
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Showa 39mm fork; 6.2 inches
- Rear Suspension: Linkage assisted rebound-damping and spring-preload adjustable Showa shock; 6.7 inches
- Tires: Dunlop D803GP (4RT301RR: Michelin Trial Competition X11)
- Front tire: 80/100 x 21 (4RT301RR: 2.75 x 21)
- Rear tire: 120/100 x 18 (4RT301RR: 4.00-18)
- Front brake: 185mm Galfer disc w/ 4-piston caliper and sintered metal pads
- Rear brake: 150mm Galfer disc w/ 2-piston caliper and sintered metal pads
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 52.0 inches
- Rake: 23 degrees (4RT301RR: 24.5 degrees)
- Trail: 2.5 inches
- Ground clearance: 13.2 inches
- “Seat” height: 25.6 inches
- Fuel capacity: 2 quarts
- Curb weight: 161 pounds
- Color: Black (4RT301RR: White)
2022 Honda Montesa Cota 4RT301RR Race Replica Price: $11,799 MSRP