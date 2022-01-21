2022 Honda Rebel 300 Buyer’s Guide [Prices, Specs, and Colors]

Honda is standing pat with the 2022 Honda Rebel 300 and its ABS-equipped brother. The two entry-level cruiser motorcycles are unchanged from last year—even the color options of Matte Gray Metallic and Pearl Blue return. However, the price of each version of the Rebel 300 went up $100. Regardless, both Rebel 300s retain an MSRP of less than $5k.

Powered by an oversquare single-cylinder motor displacing 286cc, the 2022 Honda Rebel 300 is a peppy ride, as long as you’re willing to rev it a bit. For casual cruises around town, though, there’s plenty of torque at low- and mid-rpm to keep a rider satisfied. The six-speed transmission means an appropriate gear ratio is always available, and the clutch has an easy pull due to the assist function. If you happen to downshift too quickly, there’s also a slipper capability built in to lessen rear-wheel hop or lockup. The Nissin calipers get an extra bit of room to adapt to rider error on the ABS model.

The handling of the 2022 Honda Rebel 300 is neutral, despite a relaxed 30 degrees of rake. The motorcycle works fine as an urban commuter, as long as the freeway jaunts are kept to a minimum. Although the damping on the suspension is not adjustable, the wheel travel is generous at both ends, and the fat Dunlop D404 tires help smooth out rougher roads.

While the 2022 Honda Rebel 300 may be a great beginner motorcycle, that doesn’t stop it from being a fun ride for those with experience and reasonable expectations.

We have tested the Honda Rebel 300

2022 Honda Rebel 300 (and 300 ABS) Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder canted forward 20 degrees

Bore x stroke: 76.0 x 63.0mm

Displacement: 286cc

Compression ratio: 10.7:1

Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 valves

Fueling: EFI w/ 38mm throttle body

Transmission: Six-speed

Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ assist and slipper functions

Final drive: 520 chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 4.8 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable shocks; 3.8 inches

Tires: Dunlop D404

Front tire: 130/90 x 16

Rear tire: 150/80 x 16

Front brake: 296mm disc w/ Nissin caliper

Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ Nissin caliper

ABS: Optional ($300)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 58.7 inches

Rake: 28 degrees

Fork angle: 30 degrees

Trail: 4.3 inches

Seat height: 27.2 inches

Fuel capacity: 3 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 78 mpg

Curb weight: 364 pounds (ABS: 370 pounds)

Colors: Pearl Blue; Matte Gray Metallic

2022 Honda Rebel 300 Price: $4699 MSRP

2022 Honda Rebel 300 ABS Price: $4999 MSRP