2022 Alpinestars Tech-Air Lineup First Look [New Motorcycle Safety Gear]

Alpinestars is offering three new airbag systems for riders this year, and the Tech-Air 5 is returning for action. All four airbag systems work autonomously, inflating when the embedded electronics sense that that rider has crashed based on information from gyroscopes and accelerometers. The computer sends the message to the rider-worn airbag to inflate, which cushions the fall. Let’s see what the 2022 Alpinestars Tech-Air lineup has for us this year.

Alpinestars Tech-Air 10

This technology comes from MotoGP, where the speeds and risks are high. Unlike previous airbags, which offered waist-up body protection, the Alpinestars Tech-Air 10 expands the coverage to include the rider’s hips. It’s a suit that runs from just above the knees, up to your neck, and down to your wrists. The Tech-Air 10 is compatible with all Alpinestars Tech-Air Ready suits, as well as other brands that have 1.6 inches of clearance around the circumference of the rider’s chest, and 0.8 inches around the rider’s hips—the space is needed to allow for the inflation of the airbag.

Alpinestars Tech-Air 3

Alpinestars brings airbag technology to commuters and urban dwellers with the new over-the-jacket Tech-Air 3. Previous airbags fit under the jacket and required space to operate when needed. Its over-the-jacket design goes on and off the rider easily, and is designed for folding and quick storage in a backpack, pannier, or under the seat of a scooter. The Alpinestars Tech-Air 3 is vest-like, with no sleeves, so it is limited to protecting the rider’s torso. The Tech-Air 3 comes in a men’s and a women’s cut.

Alpinestars Tech-Air Off-Road V2

Details are sparse on the new Tech-Air Off-Road V2. Based on the safety gear worn by Dakar Rally competitors, it allows for extreme body position changes on a dirt bike without accidentally inflating. We’ll know more when it comes out later in 2022.

Alpinestars Tech-Air 5

This returning airbag is for sportbike riders who want added protection for their backs and shoulders. The rider puts the Alpinestars Tech-Air 5 on separately from the jacket. Just as with the Tech-Air 10, the jacket has to be roomy enough to allow for 1.6 of expansion room around the rider’s entire chest—any Alpinestars Tech-Air Ready jacket does the job. According to Alpinestars, independent testing confirms that the airbag offers the same level of protection as 18 CE Level 1 back protectors. We have reviewed the Tech-Air 5.

We will have prices for the 2022 Alpinestars Tech-Air Lineup when they become available.

2022 Alpinestars Tech-Air Lineup Photo Gallery