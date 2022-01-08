2022 AMA Pro Hillclimb National Championship Schedule [6-Rounds]

The 2022 AMA Pro Hillclimb National Champion Schedule is a six-round affair. Two Pennsylvania clubs—White Rose Motorcycle Club of Jefferson and Bushkill Valley Motorcycle Club of Freemansburg—are putting on two rounds each.

John Koester is the defending champion in the Premier Hillclimb class, with two wins and four podiums in five rounds last year. Jay Sallstrom nailed down two wins in 2021, but had a rough end to the season, finishing in third behind consistent Logan Cipala. Last year, Philip Libhart also earned a victory, finishing the season in P5, behind Luke Cipala. Thirty-three riders scored points in 2021.

The season starts with White Rose I on June 5, quickly followed by Freemansburg I the following Sunday. The series takes July off before reconvening on August 7 at the Muskegon Motorcycle Club in Michigan for one of two rounds outside of Pennsylvania.

The sole Saturday competition is next—the famed Night Climb. White Rose II is on September 17. Last year’s climb brought in 3000 spectators for the assault on The Hill. Eight days later, they’re at it again at Freemansburg II.

The series concludes on October 9 at the legendary Devil’s Staircase in Oregonia, Ohio, with the Dayton Motorcycle Club hosting the final round. It’s a festive event known as The World Famous Party on the Hill, and 2022 marks the 73rd annual running.

2022 AMA Pro Hillclimb National Championship Schedule

June 5: White Rose I, White Rose Motorcycle Club, Jefferson, PA

June 12: Freemansburg I, Bushkill Valley Motorcycle Club, Freemansburg, PA

August 7: Muskegon National, Muskegon Motorcycle Club, Muskegon, MI

September 17: White Rose II (Night Climb), White Rose Motorcycle Club, Jefferson, PA

September 25: Freemansburg II, Bushkill Valley Motorcycle Club, Freemansburg, PA

October 9: Devil’s Staircase, Dayton Motorcycle Club, Oregonia, Ohio

2021 AMA Pro Hillclimb National Championship Premier Hillclimb Final Standings