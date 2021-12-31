O’Neal Sierra Pro Boots Review [Adventure Motorcycle Footwear]

I only wear protective gear that is comfortable from the first time I put it on, and the O’Neal Sierra Pro adventure motorcycle boots have just the right amount of flexibility and protective elements I look for in this footwear genre. The namesake of the 1960s motocross racing phenom Jim O’Neal, O’Neal USA has been making off-road apparel since the 1970s. The Sierra Pro boots come from that experience and show it.

The Sierra Pro is 14 inches tall with a nine-inch waterproof liner to keep your feet dry when checking out the depth of the rocky creek in front of you. Most of the boot is leather, with suede microfiber and TPU protection added to the mix. There is molded TPU on the shin, the heel cup, and foot areas.

Remember adventure boots are made to protect your feet, ankles, and shin from inadvertent strikes, not from the crushing blows a full MX boot is designed to absorb—O’Neal will sell you its RDX 2.2 boots for that. The protection tradeoff is that you can comfortably ride, stand, walk, hike, and hang out in these boots all day for weeks or months at a time. There are matching shifter pads over the top of the reinforced toe boxes. The shifter pads, and all seams that get pull pressure, are double stitched.

To my foot feel, the Sierra Pro is a D-width boot; I am a Brannock Device measured D width. The boot fits me comfortably with an athletic tube sock. When I add a calf-height, thick winter sock over the tube sock, it gets uncomfortably tight in the width and instep. I rode for three hours at 38 degrees, at an unprotected 50 to 65 MPH, and my toes didn’t get cold with just a tube sock.

I also walked around on snow-covered grass to check the grip of the sole pattern. Unless you are planning some all-day snow play, tube socks, or better yet, dedicated motorcycle socks, should be just fine. The toe box height is great for getting under the shifter on the Ultimate Motorcycling Yamaha Ténéré 700 Project Bike. However, if you have a high arch or wear extra heavy socks, you will have to adjust what size O’Neal Sierra Pro boots you buy.

The rubber sole has a deep chevron pattern—not unlike an ADV tire tread pattern—with the heel in a reverse chevron. The sole adds a little more than an inch to my inseam. This thickness sole is very helpful to reach the ground nearly flatfooted on the Ténéré 700.

The inner sole is nylon with a steel shank. The steel shank supports my 195 pounds standing for hours on the pegs without bending or transferring the pressure to my arch.

Two metal buckles pull on adjustable straps to keep your foot secure without constriction and to your preferred fit. Above the buckles is a large patch of hook-and-loop to secure the top fold-over shin protection.

After walking for several miles in the boots, on purpose, I found that the placement of the buckles and the instep bellows keep the boot sides from creasing into my personal sensitive spot—right above my outside ankle bone.

Adventure riding, and the gear that protects us while we are doing it, is getting a lot of attention. The O’Neal Sierra Pro reflects decades of experience; it is a durable and comfortable adventure boot at an attractive price point.

O’Neal Sierra Pro Boots Fast Facts

Sizes: 7-13

Color: Brown

O’Neal Sierra Pro Boots Price: $230 MSRP