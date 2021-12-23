Muc-Off Premium Anti-Fog Treatment Review [For Helmet Faceshields]

I have been looking at many Muc-Off motorcycle products recently, and in the box was a small, pump-top spray bottle of Muc-Off Premium Anti-Fog Treatment.

With winter here, it has cooled off considerably in the Pacific Northwest. Getting the right temperature and dew point to fog-up glasses and face shields is getting easier. As luck would have it, it started to rain, and the temperature dropped to 49 degrees—perfect fogging weather.

The instructions are written on the back of the bottle in a font so small I had to take a high-res photo of it and read it from my photo gallery. Simply put, shake the bottle, spray a light coat on both sides of your glasses or motorcycle helmet faceshield. Wipe dry with a tissue. The result is claimed to be no fogging of glasses or faceshields.

I went outside, huffed a few times on my everyday prescription glasses, and they fogged up solid. I came back inside, sprayed a light coating on both sides of the lenses, and wiped them dry with toilet paper (our facial tissues have aloe on them). I immediately went back outside and huffed on my glasses, and they would not fog. So not only have I found a solution to keeping my glasses fog-free while riding in the early mornings or in the rain, but also when wearing a face mask where mandated.

The next test was a helmet faceshield. Some manufacturers make their shields anti-fog from the factory, while others have an inlaid anti-fog shield that attaches to the inside of a standard shield via pin locks. Once enlarged to a readable state, I found that instructions tell me to not use Muc-Off Premium Anti-Fog Treatment on any surface that is already anti-fog and use tissue rather than a microfiber cloth to dry it after application.

I took the helmet outside and huffed on the shield, and it fogged immediately. I brought it inside and sprayed approximately half the inside—you can also spray the outside to help with rain dispersal. After thoroughly drying the Muc-Off side of the shield with toilet paper, I took it outside and almost fainted from hyperventilation, trying to get any of my breath to fog the Muc-Off side of the faceshield.

It simply works. After using it for a while, I have determined that you can wipe it off as almost as easily as you can wipe it on. If you treat your glasses and then clean them, you will remove the Muc-Off Premium Anti-Fog Treatment. Same with the shield coating. The bottle says the anti-fog coating will last five days. In my testing, that is accurate—if you don’t touch or clean the surface. Exceeding claims, it still worked on the face shield after 10 days, as the inside of the faceshield was not touched.

After some practice, I figured out that I could coat both lenses on my glasses with a single pump by holding my glasses almost parallel to the spray. Same with the shield. I learned to use fewer pumps to get the same coverage. I didn’t count the squirts in the 1.1-ounce bottle, but you don’t use much on each application. You get a lot of anti-fogging for $15 MSRP.

The Muc-Off Premium Anti-Fog Treatment bottle is small enough, and toilet paper is plentiful enough (thankfully) to carry both with you if you expect to have fogging issues where you will be touching the treated surfaces. In a world where products are usually subject to personal preference and experience bias, this product stands out by doing what its name states—anti-fog.