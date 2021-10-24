Agostini Debuts 2022 MV Agusta Superveloce Ago (First Look, Fast Facts)

There is no motorcycle racer more legendary than Giacomo Agostini. With 15 World Championships and 122 Grand Prix victories, he stands alone as the most winning World Championship Grand Prix racer. Thirteen of those titles came aboard MV Agusta machinery, and he is forever linked to the iconic Italian brand. The 2022 MV Agusta Superveloce Ago pays tribute to its 79-year-old namesake, who debuted the motorcycle by taking it for a lap around Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli during MotoGP weekend with MV Agusta Forward Racing Moto2 racer Simone Corsi by his side.
- Befitting of Agostini’s legend, the 2022 MV Agusta Superveloce Ago is not simply a cosmetic upgrade for the retro-styled supersport. It includes an impressive array of improvements, along with a racing kit for closed course enthusiasts.
- Suspension on the Ago is Öhlins. The fork is a NIX model, with the shock a TTX unit. Both are fully adjustable.
- The Öhlins fork is held by a new forged upper triple clamp. Stability is further enhanced by an Öhlins steering damper.
- That’s a new “Old Style” windshield—yes, that’s a paradox. Behind the windshield is a new 5.5-inch TFT dash.
- Carbon fiber is used liberally on the 2022 MV Agusta Superveloce Ago:
- Swingarm protector
- Chainguard (upper and lower)
- Underseat cover
- Fenders—front and rear
- Side fairing
- The cornering-aware Continental MK100 ABS is recalibrated. There’s also a new clutch in the motor.
- The Racing Kit puts the Ago onto the track. A distinctive three-pipe Arrow exhaust system evacuates the gases with two mufflers on the right and the third on the left, while remaining street-legal. A circuit-ready ECU extracts additional power from the inline-3. Riders will be sitting on a special Alcantara seat with contrasting stitching, with a carbon fiber tail cover behind them. A right-hand heel guard is made of aluminum. The kit also includes red grips—Ago’s favorite—and a bike cover. Finally, a certificate of origin for the 2022 MV Agusta Superveloce Ago is in the posh Racing Kit box.
- The Racing Kit adds stunning details to the Agostini-autographed fuel tank. There’s a black leather strap, recalling a historic retaining system. A carbon fiber plate embedded in the CNC fuel cap features 15 stars celebrating the 15 World Championship with a #1 place in the center and a unique production number. The first 15 2022 MV Agusta Superveloce Ago editions produced get a more elaborate plate featuring a trophy and Giacomo Agostini’s name in script—good luck scoring one of those.
- There will be 311 examples produced. Oddly, MV Agusta claims in one press kit that Agostini “has been victorious in 311 Grand Prix race.” That’s incorrect, as Agostini has 122 GP wins—seven more than runner-up Valentino Rossi. If you’re thinking it’s the number of Agostini podiums, you’re optimistic—he has 159 GP podiums, 76 behind Rossi. A press release cites “one for each of Agostini’s career wins.” Perhaps he had 189 wins in other disciplines.
- If you want a 2022 MV Agusta Superveloce Ago, you’ll have to order it from the MV Agusta website. The price is €32,100. A standard Superveloce will set you back €20,700. The Matt Fire Red/Matt SV Ago Magnum Silver/Matt Ago Yellow colorway and graphics are exclusive to the Ago.
2022 MV Agusta Superveloce Ago Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Inline-3
- Displacement: 798cc
- Bore x stroke: 79 x 54.3mm
- Maximum power: 147 horsepower @ 13,000 rpm
- Maximum torque: 65 ft-lbs @ 10,100 rpm
- Compression ratio: 13.3:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 titanium vpc
- Transmission: Cassette-style 6-speed w/ up/down quickshifter
- Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ slipper function
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Aluminized steel trellis w/ aluminum single-sided swingarm
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Öhlins NIX inverted 43mm fork; 4.9 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable Öhlins TTX piggyback reservoir shock; 5.1 inches
- Wheels: Aluminum alloy
- Front wheel: 17 x 3.50
- Rear wheel: 17 x 5.50
- Tires: Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 180/55 x 17
- Front brakes: 320mm floating discs w/ radially mounted 4-piston Brembo monoblock calipers
- Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ 2-piston Brembo caliper
- ABS: Cornering-aware Continental MK100 w/ rear-wheel lift mitigation
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 54.3 inches
- Trail: 3.9 inches
- Seat height: 32.7 inches
- Fuel capacity: 4.4 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 37 mpg
- Color: Matt Fire Red/Matt SV Ago Magnum Silver/Matt Ago Yellow
2022 MV Agusta Superveloce Ago Price: €32,100 MSRP
2022 MV Agusta Superveloce Ago Photo Gallery