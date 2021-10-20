BMW Motorrad Days Is Back: 20th Edition Scheduled

After taking two years off due to health-related government restrictions, the 20th BMW Motorrad Days is scheduled for July 2 and 3, 2022. Drawing in BMW aficionados from around the globe, the event will be held in the Messe Berlin Sommergarten at the International Congress Center in City-West.

The gathering is designed to appeal to a wide range of motorcyclists, reflecting the diversity in the lineup of BMW motorcycles. In addition to all the 2022 BMWs being on display, there will be test rides, stunt shows, and motorsports celebrities. The stunt show is highlighted by the world’s oldest Wall of Death—Motodrom—while the Bavarian Heritage Area will feature custom motorcycles.

The day before BMW Motorrad Days opens at the same site, the Pure&Crafted Festival will be held, which features motorcycle culture, live music, and heritage lifestyle. In 2021, the Pure&Crafted Festival was held in September. For 2022, it’s on Friday, July 1.

“The new concept is based on establishing a long-term presence at the BMW’s Berlin plant location with the BMW Motorrad Days,” Head of BMW Motorrad Dr. Markus Schramm explains. “We can make use of the synergies with the already well-known and proven Pure&Crafted Festival. However, they will continue to be two separate and independent events. BMW Motorrad is a partner and sponsor of the Pure&Crafted Festival, while we host the BMW Motorrad Days, the brand’s biggest customer event worldwide, ourselves.”

The event isn’t only about walking around and taking in the atmosphere, although that is enthusiastically encouraged. There will also be on- and off-road rides featuring local guides.

“Visitors to the BMW Motorrad Days 2022 in Berlin can look forward to a varied program of activities that is broader than ever,” a BMW insider tells us. “The tastes of both young and old are catered for with fun and high spirits being guaranteed for everyone.”