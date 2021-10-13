2022 Husqvarna TE 300i Rockstar Edition First Look (10 Fast Facts)

Even if you have no interest in partying like a rock star, you can ride an enduro motorcycle like one, thanks to the 2022 Husqvarna TE 300i Rockstar Edition. Husky takes the standard fuel-injected two-stroke and turns up the volume for the Rockstar Edition. Here’s what you get:
- Galfer discs are now used for braking, front and rear. The Rockstar Edition also gets a front disc guard.
- Brembo gets the nods for hydraulics on the TE 300i Rockstar Edition. In addition to Brembo calipers grasping the Galfer discs, Brembo master cylinders are employed for braking and clutching. Husqvarna Factory Racing endorses the hydraulic system.
- There’s a blue Supersprox rear sprocket, plus a matching chain guide to keep power flowing to the rear wheel.
- Michelin Enduro Medium tires are shod on D.I.D DirtStar rims. Last year’s Dunlops are out.
- The Rockstar Edition’s CNC-machines triple clamps are blue. That sets them apart from the black powdercoated frame.
- Your posterior will like the black high-grip seat cover, which is ribbed for your pleasure, while your hands will find favor with the grey soft ODI grips.
- The Twin Air air filter is top-of-the-line, and you can get to it without tools.
- The WP suspension and carbon-fiber/polyamide rear subframe are the same as you’ll find on the standard TE 300i.
9. As you can see, the Rockstar Edition gets exclusive, factory-based graphics.
10. We’re caught short here on price and availability. We don’t know either of those pieces of information on this motorcycle.
2022 Husqvarna TE 300i Rockstar Edition Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder two-stroke
- Displacement: 293cc
- Bore x stroke: 72 x 72mm
- Starting: Electric w/ Lithium-ion 12-volt 2 Ah battery
- Fueling: Dell’Orto EFI w/ 39mm throttle body
Lubrication: Electronically controlled oil injection
- Exhaust: TVC power valve
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS clutch w/ Brembo hydraulics
- Final drive: X-ring chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel
- Subframe: Carbon-fiber reinforced polyamide
- Handlebar: ProTaper aluminum
- Front suspension: Fully adjustable WP Xplor inverted 48mm fork; 11.8 inches
- Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xact shock; 11.8 inches
- Wheels: D.I.D. DirtStar
- Front wheel: 21 x 1.60
- Rear wheel: 18 x 2.15
- Tires: Michelin Enduro Medium
- Front tire: 80/100 x 21
- Rear tire: 110/100 x 18
- Front brake: 260mm Galfer disc w/ Brembo caliper and hydraulics
- Rear brake: 220mm Galfer disc w/ Brembo caliper and hydraulics
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 58.5 inches
- Rake: 26.5 degrees
- Triple clamp offset: 22mm
- Seat height: 37.4 degrees
- Ground clearance: 14.2 inches
- Fuel capacity: 2.25 gallons
- Curb weight: 246 pounds
2022 Husqvarna TE 300i Rockstar Edition Price: $TBA MSRP