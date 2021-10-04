2022 Ducati Multistrada V2 Lineup First Look (9 Fast Facts + 45 Photos)

The great rebranding at Ducati continues with the Ducati Multistrada 950 getting updated and morphed into the 2022 Ducati Multistrada V2. The ergonomics and motor of the mid-sized adventure-touring motorcycle have received attention from Bologna engineers, so let’s go over the changes.
- There are two versions of the 2022 Ducati Multistrada V2. As before, there’s a standard version, on with an “S” model that includes extras such as semi-active electronic suspension, a quickshifter, TFT dash, cruise control, and corner-aware LED headlights.
- The new Multistrada V2 is 11 pounds lighter than its predecessor. Four of those pounds are cut from the Testastretta 11° powerplant, with another 3.7 pounds lost due to new wheels sourced from the Multistrada V4. A new eight-disc hydraulic clutch makes up most of the motor’s weight savings—3.3 pounds of it—with the clutch cover, gearbox drum, and connecting rods contributing the rest of the loss. The new gearbox drum also makes shifting smoother, according to Ducati. Also, mirrors from the Multistrada V4 look great and save a bit of weight.
- The seat height has been dropped to 32.7 inches. Additionally, the front of the new, flatter seat is narrower to make it easier to reach the ground. An accessory high seat raises the seat height to 33.5 inches for the long-legged crowd, while the accessory low seat drops the seat height to 31.9 inches. For the shortest-inseamed riders, a low suspension kit lowers everything another 0.8 inches.
- The 2022 Ducati Multistrada V2’s footpegs have been appropriated from the Multistrada V4. The pegs are 0.4 inches lower for improved long-distance comfort.
- Even the standard Multistrada V2 gets an impressive electronics package. Both Multistrada V2s get four customizable rider modes, cornering-aware ABS, hill-hold control, and the new Ducati Brake Light system. The DBL flashes the rear brake light during hard braking. The standard V2 has an LCD dash, rather than the V2 S’s TFT display.
- Although Ducati calls the new Multistrada a V2, its spec sheet describes the motor as an L-twin. We’re guessing there might have been some heated discussions about that.
- If you spring for the V2 S, you get the chance to add on the Travel trim. That’s a package that includes side bags, heated grips, and a centerstand.
- Both the standard Multistrada V2 and the S are available in Ducati Red. Street Grey is reserved exclusively for the S version.
- We’re expecting to see both versions of the 2022 Ducati Multistrada V2 in dealerships by December. The standard Multistrada V2 will have a price tag of $15,295, and you’ll pay a $2600 premium for the S model.
We have tested the Ducati Multistrada 950
2022 Ducati Multistrada V2 (and V2 S) Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Testastretta 11° V-twin
- Displacement: 937cc
- Bore x stroke: 94 x 67.5mm
- Compression ratio: 12.6:1
- Maximum power: 113 horsepower @ 9000 rpm
- Maximum torque: 71 ft-lbs @ 7750 rpm
- Fuel delivery: Ride-by-wire Bosch EFI w/ two 53mm throttle bodies
- Transmission: 6-speed (V2 S: w/ quickshifter)
- Clutch: Hydraulically actuated assist-and-slip
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Tubular steel trellis
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable 48mm inverted fork; 6.7 inches (V2 S: Fully electronically adjustable semi-active 48mm fork; 6.7 inches)
- Rear suspension; travel: Fully adjustable shock w/ remote spring-preload adjustment; 6.7 inches (V2 S: Fully electronically adjustable semi-active shock w/ remote spring-preload adjustment); 6.7 inches
- Wheels: Tubeless wire-spoke aluminum alloy
- Front wheel: 3.0 x 19
- Rear wheel: 4.5 x 17
- Tires: Pirelli Scorpion Trail II
- Front tire: 120/70 x 19
- Rear tire: 170/60 x 17
- Front brake: 320mm discs w/ radially mounted semi-floating Brembo monoblock 4-piston calipers w/ radial master cylinder
- Rear brake: 265mm disc w/ floating Brembo 2-piston caliper
- ABS: Cornering aware
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 62.8 inches
- Rake: 25 degrees
- Trail: 4.2 inches
- Seat height: 32.7 inches
- Fuel capacity: 5.3 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 44 mpg
- Curb weight: 489 pounds (V2 S: 496 pounds)
- Colors: Ducati Red; Street Grey (V2 S only; +$300)
PRICES
- 2022 Ducati Multistrada V2: $15,295 MSRP
- 2022 Ducati Multistrada V2 S: $17,895 MSRP