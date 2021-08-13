WP Suspension Xact Pro 6500 Cartridge First Look

Many off-road riders think that increased engine output is the magic ticket to better performance for a motorcycle. However, suspension plays a huge part in going faster. If you can’t fully control the chassis, more power won’t make you faster. Although factory racers always have a suspension advantage, the new WP Suspension Xact Pro 6500 Cartridge narrows that gap—at least for riders of latest-model KTM, Husqvarna, and GasGas motocrossers and cross-country racing motorcycles. Not an entire fork, the 6500 Cartridge drops into the existing fork legs.

The WP 6500 Cartridge uses pressurized damping to keep the fork action consistent. By pressurizing the closed cartridge system, cavitation is reduced. Fewer bubbles in the fork oil result in reliable damping, particularly when the fork moves up and down rapidly.

WP hand-builds the 6650 Cartridge to the highest standards, using top-shelf materials. This attention gives the 6650 the ability to provide exacting performance to satisfy the most demanding rider.

As you would expect, the 6650 is fully adjustable for compression and rebound damping, as well as spring-preload. All changes are easily made externally at the top of the unit.

WP Suspension has developed the 6500 Cartridge in conjunction with the KTM Factory Racing teams that compete in a wide range of off-road racing disciplines.

The WP Suspension Xact Pro 6500 Cartridge is available at WP Authorized Centers. WP Suspension was founded in 1977 and in 1983 became the first company to mass-produce inverted forks. It is now owned by KTM AG, which also owns the KTM, Husqvarna, and GasGas brands.

WP Suspension Xact Pro 6500 Cartridge Fast Facts

Applications

2021-on KTM SX and XC models

2021-on Husqvarna TC and FC models

2021-on Husqvarna TX and FX models

2021-on GasGas MX and EX models

Dimensions

Length: 37.2 inches

Stroke: 12.2 inches

Piston diameter: 23mm

Piston rod diameter: 12mm

Weight: 7.15 pounds per cartridge

WP Suspension Xact Pro 6500 Cartridge Price: $1299 MSRP