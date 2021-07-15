2022 Yamaha YZ250F First Look (6 Fast Facts for MX and SX)

The 2022 Yamaha YZ250F is a revised motocross with changes focused on the back-end. Here’s what’s new on the four-stroke MXer:
- The rim is now 2.15 inches wide, and that’s so Yamaha could mount a wider tire. The 19-inch rear tire is now a 110/90 instead of the previous 100mm rear.
- Bridgestones are out, and Dunlop Geomax MX33 tires are in. Dunlop dominates American supercross and motocross starting lines, so this change is not unexpected.
- In addition to a new rim, the rear wheel gets a lighter hub and sprocket, plus a three-cross-spoke pattern. Additionally, the chain is also lighter. Because the wider rim and tire undoubtedly added a bit of weight, Yamaha felt the need to compensate. Yamaha says the changes provide the 2022 Yamaha YZ250F with “more agile handling.” We’re also told that the new hub, despite being lighter and thinner, is as strong as the previous hub.
- With the new rear wheel, which changes the power delivery and rear-wheel cushion, the KYB suspension settings are new. A Yamaha insider tells us, “That means increased stability on corner entry/exit and improved bump reaction.”
- There’s a YZ250F Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Edition to go along with the standard model. Disappointingly, the differences between the two are purely cosmetic. You’ll pay $200 more for the special edition. The standard version gets a deeper blue and new embedded graphics.
- If you run down to your local Yamaha dealer, the 2022 Yamaha YZ250F may already be there. It’s due this month. Bring a few extra bucks, as the price of the YZ250F increased $200 this year.
We have tested the Yamaha YZ250F
2022 Yamaha YZ250F Specs
ENGINE
- Type: 4-stroke single
- Displacement: 250cc
- Bore x stroke: 77.0 x 53.6mm
- Compression ratio: 13.8:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 valves
- Fuel delivery: Mikuni EFI w/ 44mm throttle body
- Transmission: 5-speed
- Clutch: Wet multiplate
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Twin-spar aluminum
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable inverted KYB Speed-Sensitive System fork; 12.2 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable KYB shock; 12.5 inches
- Wheels: Excel aluminum rims
- Tires: Dunlop Geomax MX33
- Front tire: 80/100 x 21
- Rear tire: 110/90 x 19
- Front brake: 270mm disc
- Rear brake: 240mm disc
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 58.1 inches
- Rake: 26.8 degrees
- Trail: 4.7 inches
- Seat height: 38.2 inches
- Ground clearance: 13.2 inches
- Fuel capacity: 1.6 gallons
- Curb weight: 234 pounds
- Colors: Team Yamaha Blue; Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Edition (+$200)
PRICES
- 2022 Yamaha YZ250F Price: $8499 MSRP
- 2022 YZ250F Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Edition Price: $8699