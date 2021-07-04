2022 BMW R nineT Urban G/S First Look: Fast Facts

The 2022 BMW R nineT Urban G/S hits showroom floors in the final quarter of this year, and it features an all-new color—Imperial Blue Metallic. The striking 40 Years of GS Edition will not be available for ’22, so start nagging your dealer right away if you want one.

If the standard version isn’t posh enough for you, BMW‘s $1500 Select Package is upgraded for 2022 with a smart headlight and wire-spoke wheels. Other Select Package features include Ride Modes Pro, traction control (acceleration and engine-braking deceleration), cruise control, and heated grips.

The boxer twin motor was overhauled last year to meet Euro 5 standards, so it is untouched for 2022—it still puts out 109 horsepower and 86 ft-lbs of torque. The chassis also remained unchanged from last year. Keep in mind that the Urban G/S is not part of the adventure-capable GS series—this is a styling, not engineering, exercise.

We have tested the BMW R nineT Urban G/S

2022 BMW R nineT Urban G/S Specs

ENGINE

Type: Horizontally opposed twin

Displacement: 1170cc

Bore x stroke: 101 x 73mm

Max. power: 109 hp @ 7500 rpm

Max. torque: 86 ft/lbs @ 6000 rpm

Top speed: Over 125 mph

Compression ratio: 12.0:1

Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc

Fueling: EFI w/ 50mm throttle bodies

Cooling: Air and oil

Exhaust: Closed-loop 3-way catalytic converter

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Hydraulically actuated dry clutch

Final drive: Universal shaft

CHASSIS

Frame: Tubular steel w/ self-supporting engine

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 43mm fork; 4.9 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Non-adjustable shock; 5.5 inches of travel

Wheels: Cast aluminum

Front wheel: 19 x 3.0

Rear wheel: 17 x 4.5

Front tire: 120/70 x 19

Rear tire: 170/60 x 17

ABS: BMW Motorrad ABS standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 60.1 inches

Rake: 28.5 degrees

Trail: 4.4 inches

Seat height: 33.5 inches

Fuel capacity: 4.5 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 46 mpg

Curb weight: 487 pounds

Color: Imperial Blue Metallic

Price: $13,995 MSRP

2022 BMW R nineT Urban G/S Photo Gallery