2022 BMW R nineT Urban G/S First Look: Fast Facts

The 2022 BMW R nineT Urban G/S hits showroom floors in the final quarter of this year, and it features an all-new color—Imperial Blue Metallic. The striking 40 Years of GS Edition will not be available for ’22, so start nagging your dealer right away if you want one.
If the standard version isn’t posh enough for you, BMW‘s $1500 Select Package is upgraded for 2022 with a smart headlight and wire-spoke wheels. Other Select Package features include Ride Modes Pro, traction control (acceleration and engine-braking deceleration), cruise control, and heated grips.
The boxer twin motor was overhauled last year to meet Euro 5 standards, so it is untouched for 2022—it still puts out 109 horsepower and 86 ft-lbs of torque. The chassis also remained unchanged from last year. Keep in mind that the Urban G/S is not part of the adventure-capable GS series—this is a styling, not engineering, exercise.
We have tested the BMW R nineT Urban G/S
2022 BMW R nineT Urban G/S Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Horizontally opposed twin
- Displacement: 1170cc
- Bore x stroke: 101 x 73mm
- Max. power: 109 hp @ 7500 rpm
- Max. torque: 86 ft/lbs @ 6000 rpm
- Top speed: Over 125 mph
- Compression ratio: 12.0:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc
- Fueling: EFI w/ 50mm throttle bodies
- Cooling: Air and oil
- Exhaust: Closed-loop 3-way catalytic converter
Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Hydraulically actuated dry clutch
- Final drive: Universal shaft
CHASSIS
- Frame: Tubular steel w/ self-supporting engine
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 43mm fork; 4.9 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Non-adjustable shock; 5.5 inches of travel
- Wheels: Cast aluminum
- Front wheel: 19 x 3.0
- Rear wheel: 17 x 4.5
- Front tire: 120/70 x 19
- Rear tire: 170/60 x 17
- ABS: BMW Motorrad ABS standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 60.1 inches
- Rake: 28.5 degrees
- Trail: 4.4 inches
- Seat height: 33.5 inches
- Fuel capacity: 4.5 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 46 mpg
- Curb weight: 487 pounds
- Color: Imperial Blue Metallic
Price: $13,995 MSRP