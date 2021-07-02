2022 BMW F 900 R First Look: Essential Fast Facts

The 2022 BMW F 900 R won’t be any different from a mechanical standpoint compared to previous iterations. However, the latest version of the parallel-twin powered sportbike from Germany does have new colors and two new optional Packages for your perusal.
If you were hoping to get the Sport Package, buy now, because it won’t be available for the ’22. Instead, you have a choice between the Select Package for $975 and the upscale Premium Package, which adds $2500 to the unchanged basic $8995 price tag for 2022.
The Select Package has four features from the now-discontinued Sport Package—Ride Modes Pro, Dynamic Traction Control, ABS Pro, and a quickshifter. You also get heated grips and tire pressure monitoring.
The Premium Package is definitely sport-touring oriented. It takes two features from the old Sport Package—electronic engine braking traction control and GPS Prep—and adds five additional goodies:
- Semi-active electronic suspension
- Cruise control
- Saddlebag mounts
- Smart headlight
- Keyless operation
Black Storm Metallic returns from last year as the standard color. Joining it are two new colors—Bluestone Metallic Style Exclusive and Light White/Racing Blue/Racing Red Style Sport. Either of the new colors will run you an extra $300.
The 2022 BMW F 900 R is expected to touch down at your local dealership in the final quarter of 2021.
We have tested the BMW F 900 R.
2022 BMW F 900 R Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Parallel twin
- Displacement: 895cc
- Bore x stroke: 86 x 77mm
- Maximum power: 99 horsepower @ 8500 rpm
- Maximum torque: 67 ft-lbs @ 6500 rpm
- Compression ratio: 13.1:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC, 4vpc
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ slipper function
- Final drive: O-ring chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Steel bridge monocoque
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 43mm inverted fork; 5.3 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-free, spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable shock; 5.6 inches
- Wheels: Die-cast aluminum
- Front wheel: 17 x 3.5
- Rear wheel: 17 x 5.5
- Tires: Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S21
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 180/55 x 17
- Front brakes: 320mm floating discs w/ 4-piston radially mounted calipers
- Rear brake: 264mm disc w/ single-piston floating caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 59.8 inches
- Rake: 29.5 degrees
- Trail: 4.5 inches
- Seat height: 32.1 inches (options for 30.3 to 34.1 inches)
- Fuel tank capacity: 4.1 gallons
- Curb weight: 465 pounds
COLORS
- Black Strom Metallic
- Bluestone Metallic Style Exclusive ($300 option)
- Light White/Racing Blue/Racing Red Style Sport ($300 option)
2022 BMW F 900 R Price: From $8995 MSRP