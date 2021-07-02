2022 BMW F 900 R First Look: Essential Fast Facts

The 2022 BMW F 900 R won’t be any different from a mechanical standpoint compared to previous iterations. However, the latest version of the parallel-twin powered sportbike from Germany does have new colors and two new optional Packages for your perusal.

If you were hoping to get the Sport Package, buy now, because it won’t be available for the ’22. Instead, you have a choice between the Select Package for $975 and the upscale Premium Package, which adds $2500 to the unchanged basic $8995 price tag for 2022.

The Select Package has four features from the now-discontinued Sport Package—Ride Modes Pro, Dynamic Traction Control, ABS Pro, and a quickshifter. You also get heated grips and tire pressure monitoring.

The Premium Package is definitely sport-touring oriented. It takes two features from the old Sport Package—electronic engine braking traction control and GPS Prep—and adds five additional goodies:

Semi-active electronic suspension

Cruise control

Saddlebag mounts

Smart headlight

Keyless operation

Black Storm Metallic returns from last year as the standard color. Joining it are two new colors—Bluestone Metallic Style Exclusive and Light White/Racing Blue/Racing Red Style Sport. Either of the new colors will run you an extra $300.

The 2022 BMW F 900 R is expected to touch down at your local dealership in the final quarter of 2021.

We have tested the BMW F 900 R.

2022 BMW F 900 R Specs

ENGINE

Type: Parallel twin

Displacement: 895cc

Bore x stroke: 86 x 77mm

Maximum power: 99 horsepower @ 8500 rpm

Maximum torque: 67 ft-lbs @ 6500 rpm

Compression ratio: 13.1:1

Valvetrain: DOHC, 4vpc

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ slipper function

Final drive: O-ring chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Steel bridge monocoque

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 43mm inverted fork; 5.3 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-free, spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable shock; 5.6 inches

Wheels: Die-cast aluminum

Front wheel: 17 x 3.5

Rear wheel: 17 x 5.5

Tires: Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S21

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 180/55 x 17

Front brakes: 320mm floating discs w/ 4-piston radially mounted calipers

Rear brake: 264mm disc w/ single-piston floating caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 59.8 inches

Rake: 29.5 degrees

Trail: 4.5 inches

Seat height: 32.1 inches (options for 30.3 to 34.1 inches)

Fuel tank capacity: 4.1 gallons

Curb weight: 465 pounds

COLORS

Black Strom Metallic

Bluestone Metallic Style Exclusive ($300 option)

Light White/Racing Blue/Racing Red Style Sport ($300 option)

2022 BMW F 900 R Price: From $8995 MSRP

2022 BMW F 900 R Photo Gallery