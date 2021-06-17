2022 KTM XCF-W Lineup First Look: High-End 500 and 350 Trailbikes

As much as everyone loved KTM’s high-performance dual-sport EXC line of motorcycles, not everyone needs street legality. The 2022 KTM XCF-W lineup consists of the 500 XCF-W and 350 XCF-W. Both are based on their dual-sport equivalents, but without the accouterments necessary for a license plate—signals, mirrors, DOT tires—and with additional unrestricted power output. The two XCF-Ws share the same chassis, with the 500 getting the beefy SOHC motor and the 350 using the livelier DOHC architecture.
This year, the 2022 KTM 500 XCF-W and 350 XCF-W get upgraded suspension.
The WP Xplor fork gets a new compression cartridge that uses one 2mm hole rather than four 6mm holes. This change results in additional rebound damping. The outer fork tubes get a new oil bypass that cuts down on friction. Finally, the springs are polished to reduce fork oil contamination.
To match the change in the fork’s action, the WP Xplor shock, which has the Progressive Damping System (rather than linkage), has new settings. Also, there’s a softer O-ring for the main shock to cut down on fading. To reduce harsh bottoming, the WP Xplor shock has a new conical bushing between pistons.
To remind everyone of the changes this year, the 2022 KTM 500 XCF-W and 350 XCF-W get new graphics with a fair amount of blue added to the orange.
The 2022 KTM XCF-W lineup should be at your local KTM dealer, and we have the prices in the spec sheet.
We have tested the KTM 350 XCF-W.
2022 KTM 500 XCF-W (and 350 XCF-W) Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder 4-stroke
- Displacement: 511cc (350: 350cc)
- Bore x stroke: 95 x 72mm (350: 88 x 57.5mm)
- Valvetrain: SOHC; 4 valves (350: DOHC’;4 valves)
- Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 42mm throttle body
- Starting: Electric w/ lithium-ion battery
- Lubrication: Pressurized w/ two pumps
- Transmission: Wide-ratio 6-speed
- Clutch: Diaphragm-spring wet-multiplate w/ Brembo hydraulics
- Final drive: 5/8” x 1/4” chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Double-cradle chromoly steel
- Handlebar: Neken tapered aluminum
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP Xplor inverted 48mm fork; 11.8 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-free, fully adjustable WP Xplor piggyback-reservoir shock w/ progressive damping; 12.2 inches
- Wheels: Giant
- Front wheel: 21 x 1.60
- Rear wheel: 18 x 2.15
- Tires: Dunlop Geomax AT81
- Front tire: 80/100 x 21
- Rear tire: 110/80 x 18
- Front brake: Galfer 260mm disc w/ Brembo caliper
- Rear brake: Galfer 220mm disc w Brembo caliper
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 58.3 inches
- Rake: 26.5 degrees
- Triple clamp offset: 22mm
- Seat height: 37.8 inches
- Ground clearance: 14 inches
- Fuel tank capacity: 2.25 gallons
- Wet weight: 248 pounds (350: 245 pounds)
PRICES
- 2022 KTM 500 XCF-W Price: $11,399 MSRP
- 2022 KTM 350 XCF-W Price: $10,899