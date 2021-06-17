2022 KTM XCF-W Lineup First Look: High-End 500 and 350 Trailbikes

As much as everyone loved KTM’s high-performance dual-sport EXC line of motorcycles, not everyone needs street legality. The 2022 KTM XCF-W lineup consists of the 500 XCF-W and 350 XCF-W. Both are based on their dual-sport equivalents, but without the accouterments necessary for a license plate—signals, mirrors, DOT tires—and with additional unrestricted power output. The two XCF-Ws share the same chassis, with the 500 getting the beefy SOHC motor and the 350 using the livelier DOHC architecture.

This year, the 2022 KTM 500 XCF-W and 350 XCF-W get upgraded suspension.

The WP Xplor fork gets a new compression cartridge that uses one 2mm hole rather than four 6mm holes. This change results in additional rebound damping. The outer fork tubes get a new oil bypass that cuts down on friction. Finally, the springs are polished to reduce fork oil contamination.

To match the change in the fork’s action, the WP Xplor shock, which has the Progressive Damping System (rather than linkage), has new settings. Also, there’s a softer O-ring for the main shock to cut down on fading. To reduce harsh bottoming, the WP Xplor shock has a new conical bushing between pistons.

To remind everyone of the changes this year, the 2022 KTM 500 XCF-W and 350 XCF-W get new graphics with a fair amount of blue added to the orange.

The 2022 KTM XCF-W lineup should be at your local KTM dealer, and we have the prices in the spec sheet.

We have tested the KTM 350 XCF-W.

2022 KTM 500 XCF-W (and 350 XCF-W) Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder 4-stroke

Displacement: 511cc (350: 350cc)

Bore x stroke: 95 x 72mm (350: 88 x 57.5mm)

Valvetrain: SOHC; 4 valves (350: DOHC’;4 valves)

Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 42mm throttle body

Starting: Electric w/ lithium-ion battery

Lubrication: Pressurized w/ two pumps

Transmission: Wide-ratio 6-speed

Clutch: Diaphragm-spring wet-multiplate w/ Brembo hydraulics

Final drive: 5/8” x 1/4” chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Double-cradle chromoly steel

Handlebar: Neken tapered aluminum

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP Xplor inverted 48mm fork; 11.8 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-free, fully adjustable WP Xplor piggyback-reservoir shock w/ progressive damping; 12.2 inches

Wheels: Giant

Front wheel: 21 x 1.60

Rear wheel: 18 x 2.15

Tires: Dunlop Geomax AT81

Front tire: 80/100 x 21

Rear tire: 110/80 x 18

Front brake: Galfer 260mm disc w/ Brembo caliper

Rear brake: Galfer 220mm disc w Brembo caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 58.3 inches

Rake: 26.5 degrees

Triple clamp offset: 22mm

Seat height: 37.8 inches

Ground clearance: 14 inches

Fuel tank capacity: 2.25 gallons

Wet weight: 248 pounds (350: 245 pounds)

PRICES

2022 KTM 500 XCF-W Price: $11,399 MSRP

2022 KTM 350 XCF-W Price: $10,899

2022 KTM XCF-W Lineup Photo Gallery