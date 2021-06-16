2022 GasGas EX 250 First Look: New US-Only Cross-Country Model

The United States is getting an exclusive 2022 GasGas cross-country model. The two-stroke 2022 GasGas EX 250 is a companion piece to the popular EX 300. There’s only one difference between the EX 250 and EX 300—the width of the bore. The EX 300’s 72mm bore is downsized to 66.4mm to get to a displacement of 249cc. According to GasGas, the EX 250 is “a little livelier, a little more revvy” than the 300.
The EX 250 gets all the features we like on the EX 300, including transfer-port fuel injection with a 39mm Dell’Orto throttle body, oil injection, and a power valve. The WP Xact suspension is long-travel, with linkage used with the shock, while Brembo hydraulics are used for the clutch and braking. Highly regarded and versatile Dunlop Geomax AT81 tires put the two-stroke power to the ground.
We don’t have a price for the 2022 GasGas EX 250 or an arrival date in dealerships.
2022 GasGas EX 250 Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder 2-stroke
- Displacement: 249cc
- Bore x stroke: 66.4 x 72mm
- Induction: Transfer port injection
- Fueling: EFI w/ 39mm Dell’Orto throttle body
- Exhaust: Power valve w/ expansion chamber
- Cooling: Liquid
- Starting: Electric w/ lithium-ion battery
- Lubrication: Electronic oil injection
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Diaphragm steel wet-multiplate w/ Brembo hydraulics
- Final drive: 5/8” x 1/4” chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Double-cradle chromoly steel w/ aluminum subframe
- Handlebar: Neken aluminum
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP Xact inverted 48mm fork; 12.2 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xact piggyback-reservoir shock; 11.8 inches
- Tires: Dunlop Geomax AT81
- Front tire: 80/100 x 21
- Rear tire: 110/100 x 18
- Front brake: 260mm disc w/ Brembo caliper
- Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Brembo caliper
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 58.3 inches
- Rake: 26.1 degrees
- Triple clamp offset: 22mm
- Seat height: 37.4 inches
- Ground clearance: 14.6 inches
- Fuel tank capacity: 2.2 gallons
- Two-stroke oil tank capacity: 23.7 ounces
- Curb weight: 238 pounds
2022 GasGas EX 250 Price: MSRP $TBA