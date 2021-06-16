2022 GasGas EX 250 First Look: New US-Only Cross-Country Model

The United States is getting an exclusive 2022 GasGas cross-country model. The two-stroke 2022 GasGas EX 250 is a companion piece to the popular EX 300. There’s only one difference between the EX 250 and EX 300—the width of the bore. The EX 300’s 72mm bore is downsized to 66.4mm to get to a displacement of 249cc. According to GasGas, the EX 250 is “a little livelier, a little more revvy” than the 300.

The EX 250 gets all the features we like on the EX 300, including transfer-port fuel injection with a 39mm Dell’Orto throttle body, oil injection, and a power valve. The WP Xact suspension is long-travel, with linkage used with the shock, while Brembo hydraulics are used for the clutch and braking. Highly regarded and versatile Dunlop Geomax AT81 tires put the two-stroke power to the ground.

We don’t have a price for the 2022 GasGas EX 250 or an arrival date in dealerships.

2022 GasGas EX 250 Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder 2-stroke

Displacement: 249cc

Bore x stroke: 66.4 x 72mm

Induction: Transfer port injection

Fueling: EFI w/ 39mm Dell’Orto throttle body

Exhaust: Power valve w/ expansion chamber

Cooling: Liquid

Starting: Electric w/ lithium-ion battery

Lubrication: Electronic oil injection

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Diaphragm steel wet-multiplate w/ Brembo hydraulics

Final drive: 5/8” x 1/4” chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Double-cradle chromoly steel w/ aluminum subframe

Handlebar: Neken aluminum

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP Xact inverted 48mm fork; 12.2 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xact piggyback-reservoir shock; 11.8 inches

Tires: Dunlop Geomax AT81

Front tire: 80/100 x 21

Rear tire: 110/100 x 18

Front brake: 260mm disc w/ Brembo caliper

Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Brembo caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 58.3 inches

Rake: 26.1 degrees

Triple clamp offset: 22mm

Seat height: 37.4 inches

Ground clearance: 14.6 inches

Fuel tank capacity: 2.2 gallons

Two-stroke oil tank capacity: 23.7 ounces

Curb weight: 238 pounds

2022 GasGas EX 250 Price: MSRP $TBA