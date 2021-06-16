2022 Suzuki GSX-S950 First Look: 94-Horsepower Sportbike

The A2 licensing scheme used in Europe and the UK creates interesting marketing opportunities. More than once, we have seen the perceived displacement of an engine downgraded when only the tuning has changed compared to a similar model. That’s the case with the new 2022 Suzuki GSX-S950, a lower-spec version of the renowned GSX-S1000 high-performance upright naked sportbike. Right now, we only know it will be available in August in the United Kingdom, though nothing is stopping it from arriving on American shores.

The 999cc motor in the GSX-S950 puts out 94 horsepower, which is down quite a bit compared to the 150-horsepower peak on the UK-spec GSX-S1000. Further, the GSX-S950 inline-4 can be restricted to just 47 horsepower to make it accessible to A2 riders. In addition, the S950 has three traction control modes and is ride-by-wire.

The motor tuning isn’t the only change that makes the 2022 Suzuki GSX-S950 different from its literbike brother. Tokico front calipers replace the S1000’s Brembos, the KYB fork is a lower-spec edition, and the handlebar bend is straighter on the S950. Dunlop Roadsport 2 tires are carried over from the S1000.

The price for the 2022 Suzuki GSX-S950 is not settled. However, you do have three striking color options to consider.

2022 Suzuki GSX-S950 Specs

ENGINE

Type: Inline-4

Displacement: 999cc

Bore x stroke: 73.4 mm x 59.0mm

Maximum power: 94 horsepower @ 7800 rpm

Maximum torque: 68 ft-lbs @ 6500 rpm

Compression ratio: 12.2:1

Valvetrain: DOHC, 4 vpc

Transmission: 6-speed constant mesh

Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ assist-and-slip functions

Final drive: 525 RK chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Aluminum twin-spar

Handlebar: Renthal tapered aluminum

Front suspension; travel: KYB 43mm fork; 4.7 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable KYB shock; 5.1 inches

Wheels: TRP 6-spoke cast aluminum

Tires: Dunlop Roadsport 2

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 190/50 x 17

Front brakes: 310mm floating discs w/ Tokico 4-piston calipers

Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ Nissin single-piston caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 57.5 inches

Rake: 25 degrees

Trail: 3.9 inches

Seat height: 31.9 inches

Fuel capacity: 4.5 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 46 mpg

Curb weight: 472 pounds

COLORS

Pearl Brilliant White

Metallic Triton Blue

Metallic Matt Black No. 2

2022 Suzuki GSX-S950 Price: £TBA

2022 Suzuki GSX-S950 Photo Gallery