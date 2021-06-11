2022 Ducati Diavel 1260 S Black and Steel First Look

Back in 2019, Ducati revealed Materico, a Ducati Diavel 1260 variant, at the Beautiful Boldness / Visionary Design event at Milan Design Week. The Diavel Materico went on display at the prestigious MOARD show in Milan. Beginning in September, you can get the 2022 Ducati Diavel 1260 S Black and Steel, which is inspired by the remarkable Materico.
Although the name is Black and Steel, yellow is the operative color on this latest iteration of the Ducati Diavel 1260 S. The frame and lower part of the tail are attention-demanding yellow, and they are accented with an off-center yellow line down the fuel tank’s top and a broad yellow stripe across each wheel. You’ll also find yellow on the chin fairing, a slot on the seat, and the name Diavel on the tank. Otherwise, there’s plenty of black-and-silver to provide a touch of menace to the proceedings.
“The Diavel 1260 S Black and Steel is a bike that does not go unnoticed,” notes Ducati Design Center Director Andrea Ferraresi. “Its asymmetrical graphics, the contrast between matte black, grey, and touches of yellow have been designed to enhance the power, design, and sportiness of this bike.”
Otherwise, the motorcycle is the same Diavel 1260 S that we know, love, and have tested. That standard version of the 1260 will be Dark Stealth, with a 1260 S in Black & Dark Stealth also available.
2022 Ducati Diavel 1260 S Black and Steel Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Testastretta DVT 1262 L-twin
- Displacement: 1262cc
- Bore x stroke: 106 x 71.5mm
- Maximum power: 157 horsepower @ 9250 rpm
- Maximum torque: 95 ft/lbs @ 7500 rpm
- Compression ratio: 13.0:1
- Fueling: Bosch EFI w/ elliptical throttle bodies (56mm equivalent)
- Mufflers: Stainless steel
- Transmission: 6-speed w/ quickshifter
- Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ hydraulic actuation and assist-and-slip functions
- Primary drive: Straight-cut gears
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Tubular steel trellis
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Öhlins 48mm inverted fork; 4.7 inches
- Rear suspension: Fully adjustable Öhlins shock; 5.1 inches
- Wheels: Machined cast aluminum
- Front wheel: 3.5 x 17
- Rear wheel: 8.0 x 17
- Tires: Pirelli Diablo Rosso III
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 240/45 x 17
- Front brakes: 320mm semi-floating discs w/ radially mounted Brembo M50 4-piston calipers and radial pump master cylinder
- Rear brake: 265mm disc w/ 2-piston floating caliper
- ABS: Bosch Cornering ABS Evo
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 63 inches
- Rake: 27 degrees
- Trail: 4.7 inches
- Seat height: 30.7 inches
- Fuel capacity: 4.2 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 44 mpg
- Curb weight: 538 pounds
- Color: Black and Steel
2022 Ducati Diavel 1260 S Black and Steel Price: $24,395 MSRP