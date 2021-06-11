2022 Ducati Diavel 1260 S Black and Steel First Look

Back in 2019, Ducati revealed Materico, a Ducati Diavel 1260 variant, at the Beautiful Boldness / Visionary Design event at Milan Design Week. The Diavel Materico went on display at the prestigious MOARD show in Milan. Beginning in September, you can get the 2022 Ducati Diavel 1260 S Black and Steel, which is inspired by the remarkable Materico.

Although the name is Black and Steel, yellow is the operative color on this latest iteration of the Ducati Diavel 1260 S. The frame and lower part of the tail are attention-demanding yellow, and they are accented with an off-center yellow line down the fuel tank’s top and a broad yellow stripe across each wheel. You’ll also find yellow on the chin fairing, a slot on the seat, and the name Diavel on the tank. Otherwise, there’s plenty of black-and-silver to provide a touch of menace to the proceedings.

“The Diavel 1260 S Black and Steel is a bike that does not go unnoticed,” notes Ducati Design Center Director Andrea Ferraresi. “Its asymmetrical graphics, the contrast between matte black, grey, and touches of yellow have been designed to enhance the power, design, and sportiness of this bike.”

Otherwise, the motorcycle is the same Diavel 1260 S that we know, love, and have tested. That standard version of the 1260 will be Dark Stealth, with a 1260 S in Black & Dark Stealth also available.

2022 Ducati Diavel 1260 S Black and Steel Specs

ENGINE

Type: Testastretta DVT 1262 L-twin

Displacement: 1262cc

Bore x stroke: 106 x 71.5mm

Maximum power: 157 horsepower @ 9250 rpm

Maximum torque: 95 ft/lbs @ 7500 rpm

Compression ratio: 13.0:1

Fueling: Bosch EFI w/ elliptical throttle bodies (56mm equivalent)

Mufflers: Stainless steel

Transmission: 6-speed w/ quickshifter

Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ hydraulic actuation and assist-and-slip functions

Primary drive: Straight-cut gears

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Tubular steel trellis

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Öhlins 48mm inverted fork; 4.7 inches

Rear suspension: Fully adjustable Öhlins shock; 5.1 inches

Wheels: Machined cast aluminum

Front wheel: 3.5 x 17

Rear wheel: 8.0 x 17

Tires: Pirelli Diablo Rosso III

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 240/45 x 17

Front brakes: 320mm semi-floating discs w/ radially mounted Brembo M50 4-piston calipers and radial pump master cylinder

Rear brake: 265mm disc w/ 2-piston floating caliper

ABS: Bosch Cornering ABS Evo

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 63 inches

Rake: 27 degrees

Trail: 4.7 inches

Seat height: 30.7 inches

Fuel capacity: 4.2 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 44 mpg

Curb weight: 538 pounds

Color: Black and Steel

2022 Ducati Diavel 1260 S Black and Steel Price: $24,395 MSRP

2022 Ducati Diavel 1260 S Black and Steel Photo Gallery