2022 Husqvarna TC 250 and TC 125 First Look: Two-Stroke Motocrossers

The pair of two-stroke motocrossers from Husqvarna is in a holding pattern this year. The only technical change is the implementation of a Brembo hydraulic system for actuating the DDS clutch on the 2022 Husqvarna TC 250 and TC 125. Styling has been changed, with white and dark blue dominating.

Returning are a wide variety of features for the Husqvarna TC 125 and TC 250, including WP Xact suspension at both ends. The motors retain the 38mm Mikuni TMX flat-slide carburetor, along with case induction and power-valve exhaust. Premix is used to lubricate the kickstart-only powerplants.

High-quality D.I.D rims have Dunlop Geomax MX-33 tires mounted. Like the clutch, the brakes rely on Brembo hydraulic systems.

You should be able to hunt down the 2022 TCs at your local dealer. The 2022 Husqvarna TC 250 has an MSRP of $8599, with the TC 125 sporting a price tag that is $1000 lower.

2022 Husqvarna TC 250 (and TC 125) Specs

ENGINE

Motor: 2-stroke w/ case induction and power-valve exhaust

Displacement: 249cc (TC 125: 125cc)

Bore x stroke: 66.4 x 72mm (TC 125: 54 x 54.4mm)

Starting: Kick

Fueling: 38mm Mikuni TMX flat-slide carburetor

Lubrication: 60:1 premix (TC 125: 40:1 premix)

Transmission: 5-speed (TC 125: 6-speed)

Clutch: Wet DDS clutch w/ Brembo hydraulics

Final drive: 5/8 x 1/4” chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Chromoly steel central double cradle

Subframe: 2-piece polyamide/carbon-fiber

Handlebar: ProTaper

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP Xact 48mm inverted fork; 11.8 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted WP Xact piggyback-reservoir shock; 11.8 inches

Wheels: D.I.D DirtStar

Front wheel: 21 x 1.60

Rear wheel: 19 x 2.15

Tires: Dunlop Geomax MX-33

Front tire: 80/100 x 12

Rear tire: 110/90 x 19 (TC 125: 100/90 x 19)

Front brake: Brembo twin-piston floating caliper w/ 260mm disc

Rear brake: Brembo single-piston floating caliper w/ 220mm disc

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Rake: 26.1 degrees

Triple clamp offset: 22mm

Wheelbase: 58.5 inches

Ground clearance: 14.8 inches

Seat height: 37.0 inches

Tank capacity: 2.1 gallons

Curb weight: 224 pounds (TC 125: 206 pounds)

2022 Husqvarna TC 250 Price: $8599 MSRP

2022 Husqvarna TC 125 Price $7599

2022 Husqvarna TC 250 and TC 125 Photo Gallery