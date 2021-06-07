2022 Husqvarna TC 250 and TC 125 First Look: Two-Stroke Motocrossers

The pair of two-stroke motocrossers from Husqvarna is in a holding pattern this year. The only technical change is the implementation of a Brembo hydraulic system for actuating the DDS clutch on the 2022 Husqvarna TC 250 and TC 125. Styling has been changed, with white and dark blue dominating.
Returning are a wide variety of features for the Husqvarna TC 125 and TC 250, including WP Xact suspension at both ends. The motors retain the 38mm Mikuni TMX flat-slide carburetor, along with case induction and power-valve exhaust. Premix is used to lubricate the kickstart-only powerplants.
High-quality D.I.D rims have Dunlop Geomax MX-33 tires mounted. Like the clutch, the brakes rely on Brembo hydraulic systems.
You should be able to hunt down the 2022 TCs at your local dealer. The 2022 Husqvarna TC 250 has an MSRP of $8599, with the TC 125 sporting a price tag that is $1000 lower.
2022 Husqvarna TC 250 (and TC 125) Specs
ENGINE
- Motor: 2-stroke w/ case induction and power-valve exhaust
- Displacement: 249cc (TC 125: 125cc)
- Bore x stroke: 66.4 x 72mm (TC 125: 54 x 54.4mm)
- Starting: Kick
- Fueling: 38mm Mikuni TMX flat-slide carburetor
- Lubrication: 60:1 premix (TC 125: 40:1 premix)
- Transmission: 5-speed (TC 125: 6-speed)
- Clutch: Wet DDS clutch w/ Brembo hydraulics
- Final drive: 5/8 x 1/4” chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Chromoly steel central double cradle
- Subframe: 2-piece polyamide/carbon-fiber
- Handlebar: ProTaper
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP Xact 48mm inverted fork; 11.8 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted WP Xact piggyback-reservoir shock; 11.8 inches
- Wheels: D.I.D DirtStar
- Front wheel: 21 x 1.60
- Rear wheel: 19 x 2.15
- Tires: Dunlop Geomax MX-33
- Front tire: 80/100 x 12
- Rear tire: 110/90 x 19 (TC 125: 100/90 x 19)
- Front brake: Brembo twin-piston floating caliper w/ 260mm disc
- Rear brake: Brembo single-piston floating caliper w/ 220mm disc
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Rake: 26.1 degrees
- Triple clamp offset: 22mm
- Wheelbase: 58.5 inches
- Ground clearance: 14.8 inches
- Seat height: 37.0 inches
- Tank capacity: 2.1 gallons
- Curb weight: 224 pounds (TC 125: 206 pounds)
2022 Husqvarna TC 250 Price: $8599 MSRP
2022 Husqvarna TC 125 Price $7599
2022 Husqvarna TC 250 and TC 125 Photo Gallery