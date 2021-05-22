2021 MV Agusta Rush First Look (11 Fast Facts + 44 Photos)

If you’re looking for a 208-horsepower rush from an upright naked sportbike, the 2021 MV Agusta Rush stands ready to provide it. The new edition of the 998cc inline-four powered hypernaked gets some updates for 2021, along with a Race Kit that pumps the motor’s peak output to 212 horsepower at 13,600 rpm. Here’s what’s new for 2021.
- The motor has a few changes to make it Euro 5 compliant. The cam profiles have been altered to increase torque, and there’s a matching change to the exhaust headers. The sintered valve guides are new, along with DLC-coated tappets. This reduces friction, which MV Agusta claims will improve reliability.
- MV Agusta has switched from Bosch to Continental for ABS duties. The Continental MK100 system works with a new IMU, providing corner-aware anti-lock braking.
- The 2021 MV Agusta Rush gets a new 5.5-inch color TFT dashboard to control the extensive electronics suite. The dash also has a mirroring function and can be used for navigation.
- The transmission gets a new electronic gear sensor. This will improve both manual and electronically aided gear changes.
- There’s also new primary drive gearing. MV Agusta says it reduces friction.
- The clutch has been beefed for 2021. This is to handle the heavy load delivered by the Launch Control function.
- You will be sitting on a new leather and Alcantara seat aboard the 2021 MV Agusta Rush.
- Your feet rest on new forged aluminum footpegs.
- The Rush is a limited edition model, with 300 numbered examples produced.
- The 2021 MV Agusta Rush comes with a Race Kit in a luxuriously industrial wooden box. Installation of the kit adds four-horsepower to the engine’s peak output. Here’s what comes in the box, which has a limited-edition plaque:
-
-
- SC muffler
- Racing ECU
- Front discs
- CNC brake lever, clutch lever, and fuel cap
- Guards for the brake and clutch levers
- Side auxiliary lights
- Carbon fiber exhaust cover
- Pillion cover
- Instrument cover
- Motorcycle cover
-
- We don’t have availability or price information for the United States yet. The European MSRP is €38,800 ($47,263 at press time).
2021 MV Agusta Rush Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Inline-4
- Displacement: 998cc
- Bore x stroke: 79 x 50.9mm
- Maximum power: 208 horsepower @ 13,000 rpm (Race Kit: 212 horsepower @ 13,600 rpm)
- Maximum torque: 86 ft-lbs @ 11,000 rpm
- Maximum speed: Over 186 mph
- Compression ratio: 13.4:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 vpc
- Fueling: 4 lower fuel injectors by Mikuni w/ 4 upper fuel injectors by Magnet Marelli; Mikuni throttle body
- Cooling: Liquid and oil
- Transmission: Cassette-style 6-speed w/ up/down quickshifter
- Clutch: Wet multi-disc w/ slipper function and Brembo radial pump
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Chromoly trellis w/ adjustable aluminum swingarm
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable semi-active Öhlins NIX EC 43mm fork; 4.7 inches
- Rear suspension: travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable semi-active Öhlins EC TTX shock; 4.7 inches
- Front wheel: Wire-spoked aluminum; 17 x 3.50
- Rear wheel: Forged aluminum w/ carbon fiber cover; 17 x 6.00
Tires: Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 200/55 x 17
- Front brakes: Floating 320mm discs w/ Brembo Stylema 4-piston calipers and Brembo radial pump
- Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Brembo 2-piston caliper
- ABS: Corner-aware Continental MK1000 w/ RLM
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 55.7 inches
- Rake: N/A
- Trail: 3.82 inches
- Seat height: 33.3 inches
- Fuel capacity: 4.2 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 35 mpg
- Dry weight: 410 pounds (Race Kit: 406 pounds)
- Curb weight: N/A
- Colors: Light Army Grey Matt/Dark; Army Grey Matt/Yellow
2021 MV Agusta Rush 1000 Price: €38,800