2021 MV Agusta Rush First Look (11 Fast Facts + 44 Photos)

If you’re looking for a 208-horsepower rush from an upright naked sportbike, the 2021 MV Agusta Rush stands ready to provide it. The new edition of the 998cc inline-four powered hypernaked gets some updates for 2021, along with a Race Kit that pumps the motor’s peak output to 212 horsepower at 13,600 rpm. Here’s what’s new for 2021.

The motor has a few changes to make it Euro 5 compliant. The cam profiles have been altered to increase torque, and there’s a matching change to the exhaust headers. The sintered valve guides are new, along with DLC-coated tappets. This reduces friction, which MV Agusta claims will improve reliability.

MV Agusta has switched from Bosch to Continental for ABS duties. The Continental MK100 system works with a new IMU, providing corner-aware anti-lock braking.

The 2021 MV Agusta Rush gets a new 5.5-inch color TFT dashboard to control the extensive electronics suite. The dash also has a mirroring function and can be used for navigation.

The transmission gets a new electronic gear sensor. This will improve both manual and electronically aided gear changes.

There’s also new primary drive gearing. MV Agusta says it reduces friction.

The clutch has been beefed for 2021. This is to handle the heavy load delivered by the Launch Control function.

You will be sitting on a new leather and Alcantara seat aboard the 2021 MV Agusta Rush.

Your feet rest on new forged aluminum footpegs.

The Rush is a limited edition model, with 300 numbered examples produced.

The 2021 MV Agusta Rush comes with a Race Kit in a luxuriously industrial wooden box. Installation of the kit adds four-horsepower to the engine’s peak output. Here’s what comes in the box, which has a limited-edition plaque:

SC muffler Racing ECU Front discs CNC brake lever, clutch lever, and fuel cap Guards for the brake and clutch levers Side auxiliary lights Carbon fiber exhaust cover Pillion cover Instrument cover Motorcycle cover



We don’t have availability or price information for the United States yet. The European MSRP is €38,800 ($47,263 at press time).

Here is our First Look at last year’s MV Agusta Rush 1000.

2021 MV Agusta Rush Specs

ENGINE

Type: Inline-4

Displacement: 998cc

Bore x stroke: 79 x 50.9mm

Maximum power: 208 horsepower @ 13,000 rpm (Race Kit: 212 horsepower @ 13,600 rpm)

Maximum torque: 86 ft-lbs @ 11,000 rpm

Maximum speed: Over 186 mph

Compression ratio: 13.4:1

Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 vpc

Fueling: 4 lower fuel injectors by Mikuni w/ 4 upper fuel injectors by Magnet Marelli; Mikuni throttle body

Cooling: Liquid and oil

Transmission: Cassette-style 6-speed w/ up/down quickshifter

Clutch: Wet multi-disc w/ slipper function and Brembo radial pump

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Chromoly trellis w/ adjustable aluminum swingarm

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable semi-active Öhlins NIX EC 43mm fork; 4.7 inches

Rear suspension: travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable semi-active Öhlins EC TTX shock; 4.7 inches

Front wheel: Wire-spoked aluminum; 17 x 3.50

Rear wheel: Forged aluminum w/ carbon fiber cover; 17 x 6.00

Tires: Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP

Rear tire: 200/55 x 17

Front brakes: Floating 320mm discs w/ Brembo Stylema 4-piston calipers and Brembo radial pump

Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Brembo 2-piston caliper

ABS: Corner-aware Continental MK1000 w/ RLM

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 55.7 inches

Rake: N/A

Trail: 3.82 inches

Seat height: 33.3 inches

Fuel capacity: 4.2 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 35 mpg

Dry weight: 410 pounds (Race Kit: 406 pounds)

Curb weight: N/A

Colors: Light Army Grey Matt/Dark; Army Grey Matt/Yellow

2021 MV Agusta Rush 1000 Price: €38,800

2021 MV Agusta Rush Photo Gallery