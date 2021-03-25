2022 BMW C 400 GT First Look (7 Fast Facts – Urban Mobility Scooter)

BMW’s mid-size C 400 GT scooter is coming to the United States after four years of action in Europe. This is also a year for the C 400 GT to get some updates, so we’re getting a new version of the only vehicle in BMW’s ’22 Urban Mobility line. Let’s take a close look at the 2022 BMW C 400 GT coming to America.

1. The 350cc motor in the 2022 BMW C 400 GT meets Euro 5 standards. The single-cylinder powerplant is retuned, with the peak power now coming on 250 rpm sooner than before. To get there, the ride-by-wire engine received quite a few new upgraded parts and software:

  • Cylinder head

  • Catalytic converter

  • Engine Management System

  • Idle speed control

  • Wideband oxygen sensor

  • Generator cover sensor

  • Clutch springs

  • Wiring harness

  1. The scooter is freeway-ready. Top speed is 86 mph, and it goes from 0-62 mph in 9.6 seconds. The GT does stand for Gran Turismo, after all.

  1. The C 400 GT has two essential safety features. Traction control and ABS are standard.

  1. The storage compartment on the C 400 GT holds 31 liters. If you add the optional Flexcase, the cargo carrying capacity is upped to 45 liters. The right front storage compartment has both a USB charging port and a traditional 12-volt outlet.

  1. High-tech features include a 6.5-inch TFT dash that connects to your smartphone, as well as keyless operation. LEDs abound—headlight, turn signals, and brake/taillight. 

  1. A centerstand is standard to make maintenance easier. 

  1. The 2022 BMW C 400 GT should hit showroom floors in Spring 2021. The MSRP is $8495. There are plenty of options available, including two metallic paint options.

2022 BMW C 400 GT Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single-cylinder

  • Displacement: 350cc

  • Bore and Stroke: 80.0 x 69.6mm

  • Maximum power: 34 hp @ 7500 rpm

  • Maximum torque: 26 ft-lbs @ 5750 rpm

  • Top speed: 86 mph

  • 0-62 mph acceleration: 9.6 seconds

  • Compression ratio: 11.5:1

  • Fueling: BMS-ME EFI w/ 40mm throttle body

  • Cooling: Liquid

  • Clutch: Automatic centrifugal-type

  • Transmission: Fully automatic belt/pulley CVT

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Steel bridge

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 35mm fork; 4.3 inches

  • Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable shocks; 4.4 inches

  • Front wheel: 15 x 3.5

  • Rear wheel: 14 x 4.25

  • Front tire: 120/70 x 15

  • Rear tire: 150/70 x 14

  • Front brake: 265mm discs w/ floating 4-piston calipers

  • Rear brake: 276mm disc w/ floating single-piston caliper

  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 61.4 inches

  • Trail: 3.2 inches

  • Seat height: 30.5 inches

  • Fuel capacity: 3.4 gallons

  • Curb weight: 471 pounds

COLORS

  • Alpine White

  • Callisto Grey Metallic (+$150)

  • Black Storm Metallic (+$250 w/ Triple Black Package)

