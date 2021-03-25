2022 BMW C 400 GT First Look (7 Fast Facts – Urban Mobility Scooter)

BMW’s mid-size C 400 GT scooter is coming to the United States after four years of action in Europe. This is also a year for the C 400 GT to get some updates, so we’re getting a new version of the only vehicle in BMW’s ’22 Urban Mobility line. Let’s take a close look at the 2022 BMW C 400 GT coming to America.1. The 350cc motor in the 2022 BMW C 400 GT meets Euro 5 standards. The single-cylinder powerplant is retuned, with the peak power now coming on 250 rpm sooner than before. To get there, the ride-by-wire engine received quite a few new upgraded parts and software:
Cylinder head
Catalytic converter
Engine Management System
Idle speed control
Wideband oxygen sensor
Generator cover sensor
Clutch springs
Wiring harness
The scooter is freeway-ready. Top speed is 86 mph, and it goes from 0-62 mph in 9.6 seconds. The GT does stand for Gran Turismo, after all.
The C 400 GT has two essential safety features. Traction control and ABS are standard.
The storage compartment on the C 400 GT holds 31 liters. If you add the optional Flexcase, the cargo carrying capacity is upped to 45 liters. The right front storage compartment has both a USB charging port and a traditional 12-volt outlet.
High-tech features include a 6.5-inch TFT dash that connects to your smartphone, as well as keyless operation. LEDs abound—headlight, turn signals, and brake/taillight.
A centerstand is standard to make maintenance easier.
The 2022 BMW C 400 GT should hit showroom floors in Spring 2021. The MSRP is $8495. There are plenty of options available, including two metallic paint options.
2022 BMW C 400 GT SpecsENGINE
Type: Single-cylinder
Displacement: 350cc
Bore and Stroke: 80.0 x 69.6mm
Maximum power: 34 hp @ 7500 rpm
Maximum torque: 26 ft-lbs @ 5750 rpm
Top speed: 86 mph
0-62 mph acceleration: 9.6 seconds
Compression ratio: 11.5:1
Fueling: BMS-ME EFI w/ 40mm throttle body
Cooling: Liquid
Clutch: Automatic centrifugal-type
Transmission: Fully automatic belt/pulley CVT
CHASSIS
Frame: Steel bridge
Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 35mm fork; 4.3 inches