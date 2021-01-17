Sunday, January 17, 2021
2021 Motorcycle Previews 2021 Aprilia Tuono V4 Lineup First Look (8 Fast Facts)

2021 Aprilia Tuono V4 Lineup First Look (8 Fast Facts)

The Aprilia Tuono V4 has earned a reputation for being an uncompromisingly high-performance upright sportbike. Note that we didn’t say naked, as it has a flyscreen, mid fairing, and chin fairing. The 2021 Aprilia Tuono V4 will be a bit more civilized than previous editions of the canyon and track-ready brawler. Let’s dive into the latest Tuono V4 (we last reviewed an Aprilia Tuono V4 in 2019).

  1. There are two flavors of 2021 Aprilia Tuono V4—standard and Factory. The primary differentiator between the two Tuono V4s is that the Factory gets Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 semi-active suspension. The standard Tuono V4 has traditional fully adjustable suspension, sans electronic.

2021 Aprilia Tuono V4 Lineup First Look: Factory, price, MSRP
2021 Aprilia Tuono V4 Factory

  1. The new Tuono V4 sports upgraded electronics. The new Marelli 11MP ECU and six-axis IMU make possible six riding modes for 2021. There are three track modes, with two of them customizable. Aprilia provides two preset street modes, along with one that is user-configurable. Adjustments can be made to engine braking, ABS, traction control, and wheelie control, among others. We saw these same updates on the 2021 Aprilia RSV4 superbikes.
  1. Aprilia updated the swingarm for the 2021 Tuono V4s. It is lighter and has a brace to increase rigidity to aid in acceleration stability. The new geometry comes straight from World Superbike.
  1. The 2021 Aprilia Tuono V4s get relaxed ergonomics. The handlebar is taller than before, and the fuel tank has a shape to give the rider additional room. The fairing offers more wind protection, as well as housing new LED lighting. There are also corner-aware lights so you can see through turns better after dark.
  1. Aprilia is making things more comfortable for the passenger. The seat is larger this year for the pillion rider, and the tail section is new. Also, the footpegs are lower, providing a bit more legroom.
  1. If the idea of sport-touring on the Aprilia Tuono V4 appeals to you, asymmetrical panniers are available for 2021. 
  1. The two 2021 Aprilia Tuono V4s have distinct color schemes. The Factory comes in Aprilia Black, while the standard version has two color choices—Tarmac Grey and Glacier White. Right now, we only have a photo of the Factory model.
  1. Be patient—the new Tuono V4s won’t be available until June in the United States. When they arrive, the 2021 Aprilia Tuono V4 will have a price tag of $15,999, and the Factory’s MSRP is $19,499.

Previous article2021 Moto Guzzi V85 TT Lineup First Look: Adventure and Travel
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Moto Guzzi V85 TT Lineup First Look: Adventure and Travel

Don Williams -
0
Sporting two touring-oriented ADV motorcycles, the 2021 Moto Guzzi V85 TT lineup returns with some motor and electronics package updates, and a bit more....
Read more
Motorcycle Racing News

2021 American Flat Track Schedule: 17 AFT Rounds Planned

Don Williams -
0
The 2021 American Flat Track schedule has been revealed, and it features 17 rounds running from March to October, and coast-to-coast. There are four...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Aprilia RSV4 and RSV4 Factory First Look (11 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
There are quite a few updates to the 2021 Aprilia RSV4 and RSV4 Factory. None of them are revolutionary. However, taken together, they add...
Read more
Motocross / Off-Road Motorcycle Reviews

Honda CRF110F EFI Long-Term Test: 11-Year-Old Tested

Ben Karsian -
0
When we got a hold of the 2019 Honda CRF110F, we were reluctant to give it back. Test rider Ben Karsian was cutting his...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Moto Guzzi V9 Lineup First Look: Bobber and Roamer Updated

Don Williams -
0
The  Moto Guzzi V9 lineup of the Bobber and Roamer gets a significant update for 2021. There’s a new motor powering the two V9s,...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Tirox SnapJack SS First Look: Motorcycle Chain Maintenance Aid

Don Williams -
0
Although single-sided swingarms are designed to simplify maintenance, if the motorcycle doesn’t have a centerstand, it doesn’t make working on your drive chain any...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Aprilia Tuono V4 Lineup First Look (8 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
The Aprilia Tuono V4 has earned a reputation for being an uncompromisingly high-performance upright sportbike. Note that we didn’t say naked, as it has...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Moto Guzzi V85 TT Lineup First Look: Adventure and Travel

Don Williams -
0
Sporting two touring-oriented ADV motorcycles, the 2021 Moto Guzzi V85 TT lineup returns with some motor and electronics package updates, and a bit more....
Read more
Motorcycle Racing News

2021 American Flat Track Schedule: 17 AFT Rounds Planned

Don Williams -
0
The 2021 American Flat Track schedule has been revealed, and it features 17 rounds running from March to October, and coast-to-coast. There are four...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Aprilia RSV4 and RSV4 Factory First Look (11 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
There are quite a few updates to the 2021 Aprilia RSV4 and RSV4 Factory. None of them are revolutionary. However, taken together, they add...
Read more
Motocross / Off-Road Motorcycle Reviews

Honda CRF110F EFI Long-Term Test: 11-Year-Old Tested

Ben Karsian -
0
When we got a hold of the 2019 Honda CRF110F, we were reluctant to give it back. Test rider Ben Karsian was cutting his...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Moto Guzzi V9 Lineup First Look: Bobber and Roamer Updated

Don Williams -
0
The  Moto Guzzi V9 lineup of the Bobber and Roamer gets a significant update for 2021. There’s a new motor powering the two V9s,...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling