2021 Aprilia Tuono V4 Lineup First Look (8 Fast Facts)

The Aprilia Tuono V4 has earned a reputation for being an uncompromisingly high-performance upright sportbike. Note that we didn’t say naked, as it has a flyscreen, mid fairing, and chin fairing. The 2021 Aprilia Tuono V4 will be a bit more civilized than previous editions of the canyon and track-ready brawler. Let’s dive into the latest Tuono V4 (we last reviewed an Aprilia Tuono V4 in 2019).

There are two flavors of 2021 Aprilia Tuono V4—standard and Factory. The primary differentiator between the two Tuono V4s is that the Factory gets Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 semi-active suspension. The standard Tuono V4 has traditional fully adjustable suspension, sans electronic.

The new Tuono V4 sports upgraded electronics. The new Marelli 11MP ECU and six-axis IMU make possible six riding modes for 2021. There are three track modes, with two of them customizable. Aprilia provides two preset street modes, along with one that is user-configurable. Adjustments can be made to engine braking, ABS, traction control, and wheelie control, among others. We saw these same updates on the 2021 Aprilia RSV4 superbikes.

Aprilia updated the swingarm for the 2021 Tuono V4s. It is lighter and has a brace to increase rigidity to aid in acceleration stability. The new geometry comes straight from World Superbike.

The 2021 Aprilia Tuono V4s get relaxed ergonomics. The handlebar is taller than before, and the fuel tank has a shape to give the rider additional room. The fairing offers more wind protection, as well as housing new LED lighting. There are also corner-aware lights so you can see through turns better after dark.

Aprilia is making things more comfortable for the passenger. The seat is larger this year for the pillion rider, and the tail section is new. Also, the footpegs are lower, providing a bit more legroom.

If the idea of sport-touring on the Aprilia Tuono V4 appeals to you, asymmetrical panniers are available for 2021.

The two 2021 Aprilia Tuono V4s have distinct color schemes. The Factory comes in Aprilia Black, while the standard version has two color choices—Tarmac Grey and Glacier White. Right now, we only have a photo of the Factory model.