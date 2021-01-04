2021 KTM 690 Enduro R Buyer’s Guide: Specs, Price + Photos

This motorcycle is a bit of an odd man out when it comes to the world of KTM. The 2021 KTM 690 Enduro R has Enduro in its name, yet it is not in KTM’s Enduro line—the 690 is considered a Travel model. It certainly looks more like a dual sport bike than an ADV motorcycle, though it does have the trellis frame that we’re used to seeing on KTM Adventure bikes.
Weighing in at 350 pounds with the 3.6-gallon fuel tank, the 690 Enduro R weighs more and has a larger fuel capacity than a dual sport bike, yet it’s not close to as big and heavy as an ADV bike, and the tank is smaller than most adventure motorcycles. The 690 Enduro R has street-oriented electronics, such as traction control, ABS, and a quickshifter, yet the 9.8 of travel from WP Xplor suspension reminds you of its dirt capabilities.
The 2021 690 Enduro R is a great off-road motorcycle in wide-open spaces. We’ve had it up to 100 mph on dirt roads, and it doesn’t feel sketchy. However, the 6-speed transmission has high gear ratios, making the R a handful on hillclimbs and single track.
2021 KTM 690 Enduro R Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Four-stroke single
- Displacement: 693cc
- Bore x stroke: 105 x 80mm
- Valvetrain: SOHC, 4 valves
- Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 50mm throttle body
- Ignition: Keihin EMS w/ ride-by-wire
- Transmission: 6-speed w/ quickshifter
- Clutch: Hydraulically actuated assist-and-slip
- Final drive: X-ring chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Chromoly steel trellis
- Subframe: Self-supporting polymer fuel tank
- Handlebar: Tapered aluminum
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP Xplor 48mm inverted fork; 9.8 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xplor shock; 9.8 inches
- Wheels: Wire-spoke w/ D.I.D DirtStar rims
- Front wheel: 21 x 1.85
- Rear wheel: 18 x 2.50
- Front tire: 90/90 x 21
- Rear tire: 140/80 x 18
- Front brake: 300mm disc w/ Brembo caliper
- Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ Brembo caliper
- ABS: Standard w/ Cornering and optional Offroad mode
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 59 inches
- Rake: 27.7 degrees
- Seat height: 35.8 inches
- Ground clearance: 10.6 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3.6 gallons
- Curb weight: 350 pounds
2021 KTM 690 Enduro R Price: $11,999 MSRP
