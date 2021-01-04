2021 KTM 690 Enduro R Buyer’s Guide: Specs, Price + Photos

This motorcycle is a bit of an odd man out when it comes to the world of KTM. The 2021 KTM 690 Enduro R has Enduro in its name, yet it is not in KTM’s Enduro line—the 690 is considered a Travel model. It certainly looks more like a dual sport bike than an ADV motorcycle, though it does have the trellis frame that we’re used to seeing on KTM Adventure bikes.

Weighing in at 350 pounds with the 3.6-gallon fuel tank, the 690 Enduro R weighs more and has a larger fuel capacity than a dual sport bike, yet it’s not close to as big and heavy as an ADV bike, and the tank is smaller than most adventure motorcycles. The 690 Enduro R has street-oriented electronics, such as traction control, ABS, and a quickshifter, yet the 9.8 of travel from WP Xplor suspension reminds you of its dirt capabilities.

The 2021 690 Enduro R is a great off-road motorcycle in wide-open spaces. We’ve had it up to 100 mph on dirt roads, and it doesn’t feel sketchy. However, the 6-speed transmission has high gear ratios, making the R a handful on hillclimbs and single track.

KTM 690 Enduro R Review

2021 KTM 690 Enduro R Specs

ENGINE

Type: Four-stroke single

Displacement: 693cc

Bore x stroke: 105 x 80mm

Valvetrain: SOHC, 4 valves

Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 50mm throttle body

Ignition: Keihin EMS w/ ride-by-wire

Transmission: 6-speed w/ quickshifter

Clutch: Hydraulically actuated assist-and-slip

Final drive: X-ring chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Chromoly steel trellis

Subframe: Self-supporting polymer fuel tank

Handlebar: Tapered aluminum

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP Xplor 48mm inverted fork; 9.8 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xplor shock; 9.8 inches

Wheels: Wire-spoke w/ D.I.D DirtStar rims

Front wheel: 21 x 1.85

Rear wheel: 18 x 2.50

Front tire: 90/90 x 21

Rear tire: 140/80 x 18

Front brake: 300mm disc w/ Brembo caliper

Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ Brembo caliper

ABS: Standard w/ Cornering and optional Offroad mode

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 59 inches

Rake: 27.7 degrees

Seat height: 35.8 inches

Ground clearance: 10.6 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.6 gallons

Curb weight: 350 pounds

2021 KTM 690 Enduro R Price: $11,999 MSRP

2021 KTM 690 Enduro R Photo Gallery