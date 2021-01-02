Sunday, January 3, 2021
Community Classic and Custom Motorcycles 2021 House of Kolor Calendar: Motorcycles, Trucks, and Hot Rods

2021 House of Kolor Calendar: Motorcycles, Trucks, and Hot Rods

If you’re looking for a way to brighten up your new year, the 2021 House of Kolor Calendar has no shortage of retina-burning colors. The calendar features 11 vehicles—five of them motorcycles—for your monthly enjoyment. In addition to four Harley-Davidsons, there are various custom trucks and hot rods with striking paint jobs.

“The calendar recognizes true talent, artists using our custom brand to do what they do,” House of Kolor Vice President of Marketing Rob Mowson explains. “Each and every project featured in the catalog reinforces House of Kolor’s unlimited color range and effect, which goes beyond traditional pearls and flakes, capturing truly stunning and radical multi-dimensional finishes.”

2021 Motorcycle Calendar: House of Kolor

December 2021 is dedicated to legendary airbrush artist and pinstriper Mike Lavallee of Killer Paint. Lavallee invented the industry-standard True Fire technique to reproduce realistic flames with paint. If that sounds easy, and it doesn’t, consider the House of Kolors paint used—apple red, chrome yellow, Kandy tangerine, molly orange, pagan gold, and passion purple pearl, as well as black and white. Lavallee died on April 14, 2020.

This year marks a download option’s debut, in addition to the printed 2021 House of Kolor Calendar. House of Kolor is also encouraging builders who use its paint to submit photos for the 2022 calendar.

2021 House of Kolor Calendar Monthly Lineup

Previous article2021 Kawasaki Ninja 400 Buyer’s Guide: Specs, Photos + Prices
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

Buyers Guide

2021 Kawasaki Ninja 400 Buyer’s Guide: Specs, Photos + Prices

Don Williams -
0
A highly versatile motorcycle, the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 400 is here with both ABS and non-ABS versions. There are no changes to the parallel-twin...
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

Motocross and Supercross Colors: Guide to the Plastic on Track

Don Williams -
0
The easiest way to tell the motorcycle brands at a supercross or motocross race is by the color of the plastic on the racebike....
Read more
News

2021 Yamaha YZF-R3 Buyer’s Guide: Specs, Prices + Photos

Don Williams -
0
The 2021 Yamaha YZF-R3 goes all-ABS this year, as the non-ABS version is no longer available. Otherwise, the Yamaha R3 is unchanged other than...
Read more
Riders Library - Motorcycle Books

Lieback’s Lounge: Forgetting Goals, Focusing on Appreciation

Ron Lieback -
0
If it were a normal year, and someone asked about my current goals, I’d say: Sell more like Jordan Belfort (author of Wolf of...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Honda CRF450 Rally First Look (9 Fast Facts + Specs and Photos)

Don Williams -
0
Ricky Brabec returns to the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia as the defending champion. In 2020, Brabec became the first American to win the...
Read more
Motorcycle History

Six Amazing Honda Minis at Mecum’s Kissimmee 2021 Auction

Don Williams -
0
If you’re in the market for a 50cc or 70cc Honda mini motorcycles from the 1968 to 1971 era, Mecum Auction’s upcoming Kissimmee 2021...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

2021 House of Kolor Calendar: Motorcycles, Trucks, and Hot Rods

Don Williams -
0
If you’re looking for a way to brighten up your new year, the 2021 House of Kolor Calendar has no shortage of retina-burning colors....
Read more
Buyers Guide

2021 Kawasaki Ninja 400 Buyer’s Guide: Specs, Photos + Prices

Don Williams -
0
A highly versatile motorcycle, the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 400 is here with both ABS and non-ABS versions. There are no changes to the parallel-twin...
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

Motocross and Supercross Colors: Guide to the Plastic on Track

Don Williams -
0
The easiest way to tell the motorcycle brands at a supercross or motocross race is by the color of the plastic on the racebike....
Read more
News

2021 Yamaha YZF-R3 Buyer’s Guide: Specs, Prices + Photos

Don Williams -
0
The 2021 Yamaha YZF-R3 goes all-ABS this year, as the non-ABS version is no longer available. Otherwise, the Yamaha R3 is unchanged other than...
Read more
Riders Library - Motorcycle Books

Lieback’s Lounge: Forgetting Goals, Focusing on Appreciation

Ron Lieback -
0
If it were a normal year, and someone asked about my current goals, I’d say: Sell more like Jordan Belfort (author of Wolf of...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Honda CRF450 Rally First Look (9 Fast Facts + Specs and Photos)

Don Williams -
0
Ricky Brabec returns to the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia as the defending champion. In 2020, Brabec became the first American to win the...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling