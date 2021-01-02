2021 Kawasaki Ninja 400 Buyer’s Guide: Specs, Photos + Prices

A highly versatile motorcycle, the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 400 is here with both ABS and non-ABS versions. There are no changes to the parallel-twin powered sportbike, as the 28 ft-lbs of torque that it puts out at 8000 rpm is deemed enough for the time being. The agile trellis-style frame returns, along with the capable non-adjustable suspension (except for shock spring preload).

We’re not concerned with the lack of updates, as the Ninja 400 remains an excellent motorcycle. It is at home in the local canyon, on the track, commuting to work, or just riding around town looking cool. Speaking of looking cool, the new Passion Red and Pearl Nightshade Teal/Metallic Spark Black hues are absolute head-turners.

Although track-friendly, the ergonomics of the Ninja 400 are semi-upright, and the clip-ons rise above the top triple-clamp, rather than drop below. The 54-inch wheelbase, 31-inch seat height, Dunlop Sportmax GPR-300 tires, and 362-pound curb weight all conspire to welcome new riders to the fold, and reward experienced riders with responsive handling.

Kawasaki Ninja 400 Review

2021 Kawasaki Ninja 400 (and Ninja 400 ABS) Specs

ENGINE

Type: Parallel twin

Displacement: 399cc

Bore x stroke: 70.0 x 51.8mm

Maximum torque: 28 ft-lbs @ 8000 rpm

Compression ratio: 11.5:1

Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 vpc

Fueling: EFI w/ twin 32mm throttle bodies

Transmission: 6-speed w/ Positive Neutral Finder

Final drive: Sealed chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Steel trellis

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 4.7 inches

Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload adjustable shock; 5.1 inches

Tires: Dunlop Sportmax GPR-300

Front tire: 110/70 x 17

Rear tire: 150/70 x 17

Front brake: 310mm petal disc w/ 2-piston caliper

Rear brake: 220mm petal disc w/ 2-piston caliper

ABS: Optional ($300)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 53.9 inches

Rake: 24.7 degrees

Trail: 3.6 inches

Seat height: 30.9 inches

Fuel tank capacity: 3.7 gallons

Curb weight: 362 pounds (ABS: 366 pounds)

COLORS

Passion Red

Pearl Nightshade Teal/Metallic Spark Black

Metallic Graphite Gray/Metallic Magnetic Dark Gray (ABS only)

PRICES

2021 Kawasaki Ninja 400 Price: $4999 MSRP

2021 Kawasaki Ninja 400 ABS Price: $5399 MSRP

2021 Kawasaki Ninja 400 Photo Gallery