Sunday, January 3, 2021
Buyers Guide 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 400 Buyer’s Guide: Specs, Photos + Prices

2021 Kawasaki Ninja 400 Buyer’s Guide: Specs, Photos + Prices

A highly versatile motorcycle, the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 400 is here with both ABS and non-ABS versions. There are no changes to the parallel-twin powered sportbike, as the 28 ft-lbs of torque that it puts out at 8000 rpm is deemed enough for the time being. The agile trellis-style frame returns, along with the capable non-adjustable suspension (except for shock spring preload).

2021 Kawasaki Ninja 400: Price and MSRP

We’re not concerned with the lack of updates, as the Ninja 400 remains an excellent motorcycle. It is at home in the local canyon, on the track, commuting to work, or just riding around town looking cool. Speaking of looking cool, the new Passion Red and Pearl Nightshade Teal/Metallic Spark Black hues are absolute head-turners.

Although track-friendly, the ergonomics of the Ninja 400 are semi-upright, and the clip-ons rise above the top triple-clamp, rather than drop below. The 54-inch wheelbase, 31-inch seat height, Dunlop Sportmax GPR-300 tires, and 362-pound curb weight all conspire to welcome new riders to the fold, and reward experienced riders with responsive handling.

Kawasaki Ninja 400 Review

2021 Kawasaki Ninja 400 (and Ninja 400 ABS) Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Parallel twin
  • Displacement: 399cc
  • Bore x stroke: 70.0 x 51.8mm
  • Maximum torque: 28 ft-lbs @ 8000 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 11.5:1
  • Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 vpc
  • Fueling: EFI w/ twin 32mm throttle bodies
  • Transmission: 6-speed w/ Positive Neutral Finder
  • Final drive: Sealed chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Steel trellis
  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 4.7 inches
  • Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload adjustable shock; 5.1 inches
  • Tires: Dunlop Sportmax GPR-300
  • Front tire: 110/70 x 17
  • Rear tire: 150/70 x 17
  • Front brake: 310mm petal disc w/ 2-piston caliper
  • Rear brake: 220mm petal disc w/ 2-piston caliper
  • ABS: Optional ($300)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES   

  • Wheelbase: 53.9 inches
  • Rake: 24.7 degrees
  • Trail: 3.6 inches
  • Seat height: 30.9 inches
  • Fuel tank capacity: 3.7 gallons
  • Curb weight: 362 pounds (ABS: 366 pounds)

COLORS

  • Passion Red
  • Pearl Nightshade Teal/Metallic Spark Black
  • Metallic Graphite Gray/Metallic Magnetic Dark Gray (ABS only)

PRICES

2021 Kawasaki Ninja 400 Price: $4999 MSRP

2021 Kawasaki Ninja 400 ABS Price: $5399 MSRP

2021 Kawasaki Ninja 400 Photo Gallery

Previous articleMotocross and Supercross Colors: Guide to the Plastic on Track
Next article2021 House of Kolor Calendar: Motorcycles, Trucks, and Hot Rods
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

Classic and Custom Motorcycles

2021 House of Kolor Calendar: Motorcycles, Trucks, and Hot Rods

Don Williams -
0
If you’re looking for a way to brighten up your new year, the 2021 House of Kolor Calendar has no shortage of retina-burning colors....
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

Motocross and Supercross Colors: Guide to the Plastic on Track

Don Williams -
0
The easiest way to tell the motorcycle brands at a supercross or motocross race is by the color of the plastic on the racebike....
Read more
News

2021 Yamaha YZF-R3 Buyer’s Guide: Specs, Prices + Photos

Don Williams -
0
The 2021 Yamaha YZF-R3 goes all-ABS this year, as the non-ABS version is no longer available. Otherwise, the Yamaha R3 is unchanged other than...
Read more
Riders Library - Motorcycle Books

Lieback’s Lounge: Forgetting Goals, Focusing on Appreciation

Ron Lieback -
0
If it were a normal year, and someone asked about my current goals, I’d say: Sell more like Jordan Belfort (author of Wolf of...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Honda CRF450 Rally First Look (9 Fast Facts + Specs and Photos)

Don Williams -
0
Ricky Brabec returns to the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia as the defending champion. In 2020, Brabec became the first American to win the...
Read more
Motorcycle History

Six Amazing Honda Minis at Mecum’s Kissimmee 2021 Auction

Don Williams -
0
If you’re in the market for a 50cc or 70cc Honda mini motorcycles from the 1968 to 1971 era, Mecum Auction’s upcoming Kissimmee 2021...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

2021 House of Kolor Calendar: Motorcycles, Trucks, and Hot Rods

Don Williams -
0
If you’re looking for a way to brighten up your new year, the 2021 House of Kolor Calendar has no shortage of retina-burning colors....
Read more
Buyers Guide

2021 Kawasaki Ninja 400 Buyer’s Guide: Specs, Photos + Prices

Don Williams -
0
A highly versatile motorcycle, the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 400 is here with both ABS and non-ABS versions. There are no changes to the parallel-twin...
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

Motocross and Supercross Colors: Guide to the Plastic on Track

Don Williams -
0
The easiest way to tell the motorcycle brands at a supercross or motocross race is by the color of the plastic on the racebike....
Read more
News

2021 Yamaha YZF-R3 Buyer’s Guide: Specs, Prices + Photos

Don Williams -
0
The 2021 Yamaha YZF-R3 goes all-ABS this year, as the non-ABS version is no longer available. Otherwise, the Yamaha R3 is unchanged other than...
Read more
Riders Library - Motorcycle Books

Lieback’s Lounge: Forgetting Goals, Focusing on Appreciation

Ron Lieback -
0
If it were a normal year, and someone asked about my current goals, I’d say: Sell more like Jordan Belfort (author of Wolf of...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Honda CRF450 Rally First Look (9 Fast Facts + Specs and Photos)

Don Williams -
0
Ricky Brabec returns to the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia as the defending champion. In 2020, Brabec became the first American to win the...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling