2021 Kawasaki Ninja 400 Buyer’s Guide: Specs, Photos + Prices

A highly versatile motorcycle, the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 400 is here with both ABS and non-ABS versions. There are no changes to the parallel-twin powered sportbike, as the 28 ft-lbs of torque that it puts out at 8000 rpm is deemed enough for the time being. The agile trellis-style frame returns, along with the capable non-adjustable suspension (except for shock spring preload).
We’re not concerned with the lack of updates, as the Ninja 400 remains an excellent motorcycle. It is at home in the local canyon, on the track, commuting to work, or just riding around town looking cool. Speaking of looking cool, the new Passion Red and Pearl Nightshade Teal/Metallic Spark Black hues are absolute head-turners.
Although track-friendly, the ergonomics of the Ninja 400 are semi-upright, and the clip-ons rise above the top triple-clamp, rather than drop below. The 54-inch wheelbase, 31-inch seat height, Dunlop Sportmax GPR-300 tires, and 362-pound curb weight all conspire to welcome new riders to the fold, and reward experienced riders with responsive handling.
2021 Kawasaki Ninja 400 (and Ninja 400 ABS) Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Parallel twin
- Displacement: 399cc
- Bore x stroke: 70.0 x 51.8mm
- Maximum torque: 28 ft-lbs @ 8000 rpm
- Compression ratio: 11.5:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 vpc
- Fueling: EFI w/ twin 32mm throttle bodies
- Transmission: 6-speed w/ Positive Neutral Finder
- Final drive: Sealed chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Steel trellis
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 4.7 inches
- Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload adjustable shock; 5.1 inches
- Tires: Dunlop Sportmax GPR-300
- Front tire: 110/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 150/70 x 17
- Front brake: 310mm petal disc w/ 2-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 220mm petal disc w/ 2-piston caliper
- ABS: Optional ($300)
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 53.9 inches
- Rake: 24.7 degrees
- Trail: 3.6 inches
- Seat height: 30.9 inches
- Fuel tank capacity: 3.7 gallons
- Curb weight: 362 pounds (ABS: 366 pounds)
COLORS
- Passion Red
- Pearl Nightshade Teal/Metallic Spark Black
- Metallic Graphite Gray/Metallic Magnetic Dark Gray (ABS only)
PRICES
2021 Kawasaki Ninja 400 Price: $4999 MSRP
2021 Kawasaki Ninja 400 ABS Price: $5399 MSRP
2021 Kawasaki Ninja 400 Photo Gallery