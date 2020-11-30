Tuesday, December 1, 2020
Motorcycle Racing News 2021 World Superbike Schedule First Look: 13-Round WSBK Calendar

2021 World Superbike Schedule First Look: 13-Round WSBK Calendar

The 2021 FIM Superbike World Championship calendar is now public, and it is planned to be a 13-round affair. Government restrictions in reaction to COVID-19 have impacted the series schedule. The series doesn’t start until late April, and is heavily backloaded to the final quarter of 2021.

The first five rounds are in Europe, with them spread out over two-and-and-half months. There’s a two-month summer break before restarting the series at Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours in France on September’s first weekend. After a week off, there are races on three consecutive weekends—two in Spain, and one in Portugal.

2021 World Superbike Schedule: Championship Series Calendar

In mid-October, the series travels to Circuit San Juan Villicum in Argentina. A month later, the new Mandalika Circuit in Indonesia makes its WSBK debut. Somewhere in the mix is Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit in Australia. It is a confirmed race, despite a date not yet determined.

In addition to the unpredictability of government responses to COVID-19, there are a few caveats for the schedule. Circuito Estoril and Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit are still subject to a contract being signed. It will be WSBK-only at Donington Park, and only WSBK and WSSP at the flyways.

Although we always remind you that the schedule is subject to change, we all know that has been truer than ever over the last year.

Photography by Graeme Brown, et al

2021 FIM Superbike World Championship Schedule

  1. April 23-25: The Netherlands, TT Circuit Assen
  2. May 7-9: Portugal, Circuito Estoril
  3. May 21-23: Spain, MotorLand Aragón
  4. June 11-13: Italy, Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli
  5. July 2-4: UK, Donington Park
  6. 3-5: France, Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours
  7. 17-19: Spain, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
  8. 24-26: Spain, Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto
  9. 1-3: Portugal, Portimão Circuit
  10. 15-17: Argentina, Circuito San Juan Villicum
  11. 12-14: Indonesia, Mandalika Circuit
  12. TBA: Australia, Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit
  13. TBA

2020 FIM Superbike World Championship Series Final Standings

  1. Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki, 360 points (11 wins, 17 podiums)
  2. Scott Redding, Ducati, 305 (5 wins, 14 podiums)
  3. Chaz Davies, Ducati, 273 (2 wins, 9 podiums)
  4. Toprak Razgatlioglu, Kawasaki, 228 (3 wins, 9 podiums)
  5. Michael Van Der Mark, Yamaha, 223 (1 win, 8 podiums)
  6. Alex Lowes, Kawasaki, 189 (1 win, 4 podiums)
  7. Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Ducati, 186 (1 win, 3 podiums)
  8. Loris Baz, Yamaha, 142 (4 podiums)
  9. Álvaro Bautista, Honda, 113 (1 podium)
  10. Leon Haslam, Honda 113
  11. Garrett Gerloff, Yamaha, 103 (3 poidiums)
  12. Tom Sykes, BMW, 88
  13. Xavi Fores, Kawasaki, 61
  14. Federico Caricasulo, Yamaha, 58
  15. Eugene Laverty, BMW, 55
  16. Leandro Mercado, Ducati, 24
  17. Marco Melandri, Ducati, 23
  18. Jonas Folger, Yamaha, 19
  19. Sandro Cortese, Kawasaki, 14
  20. Sylvain Barrier, Ducati, 12
  21. Maximilian Scheib, Kawasaki, 11
  22. Takumi Takahashi, Honda, 6
  23. Matteo Ferrari, Ducati, 5
  24. Christophe Ponsson, Aprilia, 4
  25. Roman Ramos, Kawasaki, 4
  26. Lorenzo Zanetti, Ducati, 3
  27. Valentin Debise, Kawasaki, 2
  28. Eric Granado, Honda, 1
  29. Xavier Pinsach, Kawasaki 1

Previous article2021 MotoE World Cup Championship Series Schedule First Look
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

Electric Motorcycles

2021 MotoE World Cup Championship Series Schedule First Look

Don Williams -
0
The 2021 FIM Enel MotoE World Cup Calendar is set—well, at least as set as anything can be in the era of COVID-19 government...
Read more
Adventure / Dual-Sport

Klim Adventure GTX Boots Review: Target Audience Perfection

Neil Wyenn -
0
Although mic drop is a cliché these days, some situations and products deserve that accolade. The all-new Klim Adventure GTX boots check every boot...
Read more
Motorcycle Safety

Harley-Davidson Gift of Riding H-D Riding Academy Contest

Don Williams -
0
There is no better gift in the world than turning a non-rider into a motorcyclist. Of course, it takes more than best wishes to...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Suzuki 650 V-Twins: New Colors Sneak Peek First Look

Don Williams -
0
It’s always interesting to check into Europe’s latest to see what might appear on dealer showroom floors in the United States. We look at...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Honda Rebel 500 ABS SE First Look (5 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
After an upgrade last year, Honda has more plans for the now-midsize Rebel. There is now a 2021 Honda Rebel 500 ABS—an accessorized version...
Read more
News

Sena SRL2 Review: Bluetooth Communications for Select Shoei Helmets

Jonathan Handler -
0
The Shoei Neotec II is a sweet upgrade from the original Neotec, and it incorporates many improvements. Nic de Sena reviewed the Shoei Neotec...
Read more
Motorcycle Racing News

2021 World Superbike Schedule First Look: 13-Round WSBK Calendar

Don Williams -
0
The 2021 FIM Superbike World Championship calendar is now public, and it is planned to be a 13-round affair. Government restrictions in reaction to...
Read more
Electric Motorcycles

2021 MotoE World Cup Championship Series Schedule First Look

Don Williams -
0
The 2021 FIM Enel MotoE World Cup Calendar is set—well, at least as set as anything can be in the era of COVID-19 government...
Read more
Adventure / Dual-Sport

Klim Adventure GTX Boots Review: Target Audience Perfection

Neil Wyenn -
0
Although mic drop is a cliché these days, some situations and products deserve that accolade. The all-new Klim Adventure GTX boots check every boot...
Read more
Motorcycle Safety

Harley-Davidson Gift of Riding H-D Riding Academy Contest

Don Williams -
0
There is no better gift in the world than turning a non-rider into a motorcyclist. Of course, it takes more than best wishes to...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Suzuki 650 V-Twins: New Colors Sneak Peek First Look

Don Williams -
0
It’s always interesting to check into Europe’s latest to see what might appear on dealer showroom floors in the United States. We look at...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Honda Rebel 500 ABS SE First Look (5 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
After an upgrade last year, Honda has more plans for the now-midsize Rebel. There is now a 2021 Honda Rebel 500 ABS—an accessorized version...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling