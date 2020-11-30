2021 World Superbike Schedule First Look: 13-Round WSBK Calendar

The 2021 FIM Superbike World Championship calendar is now public, and it is planned to be a 13-round affair. Government restrictions in reaction to COVID-19 have impacted the series schedule. The series doesn’t start until late April, and is heavily backloaded to the final quarter of 2021.

The first five rounds are in Europe, with them spread out over two-and-and-half months. There’s a two-month summer break before restarting the series at Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours in France on September’s first weekend. After a week off, there are races on three consecutive weekends—two in Spain, and one in Portugal.

In mid-October, the series travels to Circuit San Juan Villicum in Argentina. A month later, the new Mandalika Circuit in Indonesia makes its WSBK debut. Somewhere in the mix is Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit in Australia. It is a confirmed race, despite a date not yet determined.

In addition to the unpredictability of government responses to COVID-19, there are a few caveats for the schedule. Circuito Estoril and Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit are still subject to a contract being signed. It will be WSBK-only at Donington Park, and only WSBK and WSSP at the flyways.

Although we always remind you that the schedule is subject to change, we all know that has been truer than ever over the last year.

Photography by Graeme Brown, et al

2021 FIM Superbike World Championship Schedule

April 23-25: The Netherlands, TT Circuit Assen May 7-9: Portugal, Circuito Estoril May 21-23: Spain, MotorLand Aragón June 11-13: Italy, Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli July 2-4: UK, Donington Park 3-5: France, Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours 17-19: Spain, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya 24-26: Spain, Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto 1-3: Portugal, Portimão Circuit 15-17: Argentina, Circuito San Juan Villicum 12-14: Indonesia, Mandalika Circuit TBA: Australia, Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit TBA

2020 FIM Superbike World Championship Series Final Standings