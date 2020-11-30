2021 MotoE World Cup Championship Series Schedule First Look

The 2021 FIM Enel MotoE World Cup Calendar is set—well, at least as set as anything can be in the era of COVID-19 government restrictions. There will be seven MotoE World Cup rounds in 2021, with a double-header finishing off the season at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli on September 18 and 19. The season kicks off at the Spanish Grand Prix at Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto on May 2.

Jordi Torres will be the defending 2020 MotoE World Cup titleholder. Torres earned the title through consistent finishes, scoring top-six points at every round. Matteo Ferrari and Dominique Aegerter both had more wins than Torres. However, disasters at the penultimate race for Ferrari and Aegerter at Le Mans gave Torres the opportunity to take the championship, and he pounced on it. Torres rides for the Pons Racing 40 team.

As always, the entire field will be racing Energica Ego Corsa electric-powered motorcycles. The races are action-paced 15-minute sprints. In seven races in 2020, there were five different winners and nine different riders on the podium.

2021 MotoE World Cup Schedule

May 2: Spanish Grand Prix, Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto May 16: French Grand Prix, Le Mans June 6: Grand Prix of Catalunya, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya June 27: Dutch Grand Prix, TT Circuit Assen August 15: Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring September 18: Grand Prix of San Marino e della Riviera de Rimini, Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli September 19: Grand Prix of San Marino e della Riviera de Rimini, Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli

2020 MotoE World Cup Final Standings