2021 Kawasaki KLX300SM First Look with Specs (6 Fast Facts)

Adding to the KLX300R and all-new KLX300 dual-sport, Kawasaki has completed it’s 2021 KLX lineup with an unexpected motorcycle. Meet the 2021 Kawasaki KLX300SM, a supermoto designed for riders of both the streets and race track.
Here’s what you need to know about Kawasaki’s newest supermoto.
1. The KLX300SM is built on the all-new KLX300 dual-sport platform, which is based on the KLX250 platform that was heavily revised in 2018. The biggest differences are the 17-inch street-going wheels (110/70-17 and 130/70-17 IRC tires mounted), and a bit smaller suspension travel. The SM has 9.1-inches of travel up front, and 8.1 inches out back (the KLX300 features 10 inches up front, 9.1 out back).
2. Powering the KLX300SM is the 292cc DOHC motor that’s 43cc larger than the KLX250. Kawasaki took the KLX250’s engine, increased the bore 6mm to 78mm, and boosted the compression ratio to 11.1:1. The KLX300SM arrives with a 34mm throttle body, and the same cam profiles featured in the KLX300R. The engine is mated to a six-speed transmission that’s calibrated for street use.
3. The supermoto arrives with a steel perimeter frame and short wheelbase for quicker handling. A 43mm inverted front fork arrives with compression damping adjustability, and the Uni-Track suspension bout back features a gas-charged shock with preload and rebound damping adjustments.
4. Stopping the KLX300SM is a twin-piston caliper squeezing a 300mm semi-floating disc up front, and a single-piston caliper squeezing a 240mm out back.
5. Other highlights include an all-digital instrument panel and a 33.8-inch seat height.
6. The 20201 KLX300SM is available in two color choices: Lime Green/Ebony, and Oriental Blue/Ebony. The bike is priced at $5,999 – $400 more than the KLX300 dual sport.
2021 Kawasaki KLX300SM Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder
- Displacement: 292cc
- Bore x stroke: 78.0 x 61.2mm
- Compression ratio: 11.1:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 valves
- Fueling: EFI w/ 34mm throttle body
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Compression-damping adjustable 43mm inverted cartridge fork; 9.1 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable piggyback-reservoir shock; 8.1 inches
- Front tire: 110/70-17
- Rear tire: 130/70-17
- Front brake: 300mm petal disc w/ twin-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 240mm petal disc w/ single-piston caliper
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 56.5 inches
- Rake: 25 degrees
- Trail: 28 inches
- Seat height: 33.8 inches
- Ground clearance: 8.5 inches
- Fuel tank capacity: 2.0 gallons
- Curb weight: 304 pounds
COLORS
- Lime Green/Ebony
- Oriental Blue/Ebony
2021 Kawasaki KLX300SM Price:
- $5999
2021 Kawasaki KLX300SM Photo Gallery