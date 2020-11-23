2021 Kawasaki KLX300SM First Look with Specs (6 Fast Facts)

Adding to the KLX300R and all-new KLX300 dual-sport, Kawasaki has completed it’s 2021 KLX lineup with an unexpected motorcycle. Meet the 2021 Kawasaki KLX300SM, a supermoto designed for riders of both the streets and race track.

Here’s what you need to know about Kawasaki’s newest supermoto.

1. The KLX300SM is built on the all-new KLX300 dual-sport platform, which is based on the KLX250 platform that was heavily revised in 2018. The biggest differences are the 17-inch street-going wheels (110/70-17 and 130/70-17 IRC tires mounted), and a bit smaller suspension travel. The SM has 9.1-inches of travel up front, and 8.1 inches out back (the KLX300 features 10 inches up front, 9.1 out back).

2. Powering the KLX300SM is the 292cc DOHC motor that’s 43cc larger than the KLX250. Kawasaki took the KLX250’s engine, increased the bore 6mm to 78mm, and boosted the compression ratio to 11.1:1. The KLX300SM arrives with a 34mm throttle body, and the same cam profiles featured in the KLX300R. The engine is mated to a six-speed transmission that’s calibrated for street use.

3. The supermoto arrives with a steel perimeter frame and short wheelbase for quicker handling. A 43mm inverted front fork arrives with compression damping adjustability, and the Uni-Track suspension bout back features a gas-charged shock with preload and rebound damping adjustments.

4. Stopping the KLX300SM is a twin-piston caliper squeezing a 300mm semi-floating disc up front, and a single-piston caliper squeezing a 240mm out back.

5. Other highlights include an all-digital instrument panel and a 33.8-inch seat height.

6. The 20201 KLX300SM is available in two color choices: Lime Green/Ebony, and Oriental Blue/Ebony. The bike is priced at $5,999 – $400 more than the KLX300 dual sport.

2021 Kawasaki KLX300SM Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder

Displacement: 292cc

Bore x stroke: 78.0 x 61.2mm

Compression ratio: 11.1:1

Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 valves

Fueling: EFI w/ 34mm throttle body

Transmission: 6-speed

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Compression-damping adjustable 43mm inverted cartridge fork; 9.1 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable piggyback-reservoir shock; 8.1 inches

Front tire: 110/70-17

Rear tire: 130/70-17

Front brake: 300mm petal disc w/ twin-piston caliper

Rear brake: 240mm petal disc w/ single-piston caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 56.5 inches

Rake: 25 degrees

Trail: 28 inches

Seat height: 33.8 inches

Ground clearance: 8.5 inches

Fuel tank capacity: 2.0 gallons

Curb weight: 304 pounds

COLORS

Lime Green/Ebony

Oriental Blue/Ebony

2021 Kawasaki KLX300SM Price:

$5999

2021 Kawasaki KLX300SM Photo Gallery