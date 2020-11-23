Monday, November 23, 2020
2021 Motorcycle Previews 2021 Kawasaki KLX300 First Look (5 Fast Facts)

From the moment we rode the 2020 Kawasaki KLX300R, we were crossing our fingers that we would see a dual-sport version. It took only a year for Kawasaki to take the leap, and now we’re thrilled to see the 2021 Kawasaki KLX300. Here’s what you need to know about this dual-sport motorcycle.

1. The 2021 Kawasaki KLX300 is heavily based on the KLX250 platform we’ve enjoyed since the debut of its latest iteration in 2018.

2. The KLX250 gets to the KLX300 via a larger bore. With the bore increased 6mm to 78mm, the KLX300’s 292cc DOHC motor displaces 43cc more than the KLX250’s powerplant. The KLX300 retains the 34mm throttle body and six-speed transmission, and the compression ratio is boosted a tad to 11.1:1. The cam profiles are the same as the KLX300R off-road motorcycle.

2021 KLX300 seat height

3. Although the chassis looks identical—it’s a steel perimeter frame—the spec sheet reveals a few differences. The KLX300 has 0.2 degrees more rake, and the trail is increased by 0.1 inches. The KLX300 also has a wheelbase that is extended by 0.4 inches. Suspension travel and adjustability are unchanged—10 inches of travel in the fork and a bit over 9 inches for the linkage-assisted piggyback-reservoir shock. The KLX300’s seat height is 0.2 inches higher than the KLX250’s. The KLX300 weighs just four pounds more than the KLX250, now breaking the 300-pound barrier.

4. The odd spec is the ground clearance, which Kawasaki says is reduced by 1.4 inches to 9.8 inches on the KLX300. When we figure out why we’ll update this story.

5. The 2021 Kawasaki KLX300 is $200 more than last year’s KLX250. That puts the MSRP at $5599 for the Lime Green version. If you like the Fragment Camo Gray look, be prepared to shell out $200 for it. We don’t yet know when it will hit the showroom floors.

2021 KLX300 for sale

2021 Kawasaki KLX300 Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single-cylinder
  • Displacement: 292cc
  • Bore x stroke: 78.0 x 61.2mm
  • Compression ratio: 11.1:1
  • Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 valves
  • Fueling: EFI w/ 34mm throttle body
  • Transmission: 6-speed
  • Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Compression-damping adjustable 43mm inverted cartridge fork; 10 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable piggyback-reservoir shock; 9.1 inches
  • Tires: Dunlop D605
  • Front tire: 3.00 x 21
  • Rear tire: 4.60 x 18
  • Front brake: 250mm petal disc w/ twin-piston caliper
  • Rear brake: 240mm petal disc w/ single-piston caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 56.7 inches
  • Rake: 26.7 degrees
  • Trail: 4.2 inches
  • Seat height: 35.2 inches
  • Ground clearance: 9.8 inches
  • Fuel tank capacity: 2.0 gallons
  • Curb weight: 302 pounds

COLORS

  • Lime Green
  • Fragment Camo Gray (+$200)

2021 Kawasaki KLX300 Price:

  • $5599

2021 Kawasaki KLX300 Photo Gallery

