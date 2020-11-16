Kawasaki Ninja H2 Recall: Transmission Issue May Cause Engine Lock Up

Kawasaki has recalled 799 of its 2018-2020 Ninja H2 supercharged sport motorcycles due to possible engine lock up.

Kawasaki says the transmission’s gears may not align when shifting, causing the engine to lock up, increasing the risk of a crash.

The following motorcycles are affected by the recall:

2018-2020 Ninja H2 SX

2018-2020 Ninja H2 SXSE

2019-2020 Ninja H2 SXSE+

Kawasaki says “In the event of a gear misengagement the engine electronic control unit (ECU) programming doesn’t have the capability to suppress high RPM during transmission. If the transmission gears are not properly engaged while shifting into 4th or 5th gear, high engine RPM can cause the output gears of 4th or 5th to fracture when the gears re-engage.”

Kawasaki will notify owners, and dealers will reprogram the FI-ECU software, free of charge. Owners are advised to not ride their motorcycle until the repair has been completed. The recall is expected to begin on Nov. 16, 2020. Owners may contact KMC customer service at 1-866-802-9381. KMC’s number for this recall is MC20-10.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.