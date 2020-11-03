2021 Yamaha MT-07 First Look (9 Fast Facts: Many Updates)

Fresh off news of an updated MT-09, we see that the Yamaha MT-07 is also refreshed for 2021. The major changes are to the motor, ergonomic, and styling, so this is a significant year in the MT-07’s development. Time to dive into the changes to this popular mid-size upright naked sportbike.

The 2021 Yamaha MT-07’s DOHC twin-cylinder CP2 motor gets a smoothed-out power delivery. At the start, the intake ducts have been redesigned. From there, the EFI settings have been tweaked for a less abrupt power delivery as you crack the throttle at low engine speeds. Finally, the exhaust is now a 2-into-1 design with the catalytic converter moved toward the headers. As before, the torque peak comes at 6500 rpm, and the 270-degree crank is untouched.

Motor durability has been increased thanks to new valve seats.

The transmission’s dog gears have new cut angles. According to Yamaha, this will improve the feel of gear changes. The clutch is unchanged, and still doesn’t have assist or slipper functions.

Michelin Road 5 tires replace Bridgestone Battlax BT023 rubber.

Yamaha has upped the stopping power. A pair of 298mm discs replace the 282mm units from the previous iteration of the MT-07. Nissin calipers do the grasping chores.

The new tapered handlebar has a bend that is taller and wider. This should give the 2021 Yamaha MT-07 a bit more of a supermoto feel, as the grips are one-and-a-quarter inches farther apart and three-quarters of an inch higher.

The styling and graphics have been massaged. The first thing we noticed is the new header guard. It looks distracting in the photo, so we’d be searching for a carbon fiber replacement immediately. The headlight is much smaller than before, and now an LED, as are the turn signals and running lights. Look a bit more closely, and the tank/intake/knee-grip unit is entirely new, with a more modern look. There’s also an angular black guard for the radiator. Matt Raven Black and Team Yamaha Blue return with new graphics, and darker Strom Fluo replaces Ice Fluo. Without a doubt, the new styling emphasizes Yamaha’s commitment to the Dark Side of Japan theme.

There’s a new display. It remains an LCD, but with a new arrangement of information. Additionally, a thumb switch on the left handlebar scrolls through various readouts. The multi-color tachometer bar and gear-position indicator are fixed at the top.

The new $7699 MSRP represents a price increase of $100 for the 2021 Yamaha MT-07.

2021 Yamaha MT-07 Specs

ENGINE

Type: CP2 parallel twin

Displacement: 689cc

Bore x stroke: 80.0 x 68.6mm

Compression ratio: 11.5:1

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Web multiplate

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm KYB fork; 5.1 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Cantilevered rebound-damping and spring-preload adjustable KYB shock; 5.1 inches

Front wheel: 17 x 3.50

Rear wheel: 17 x 5.50

Tires: Michelin Road 5

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 180/55 x 17

Front brakes: 298mm discs w/ 4-piston caliper

Rear brake: 245mm disc w/ Nissin caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 55.1 inches

Rake: 24.8 degrees

Trail: 3.5 degrees

Seat height: 31.7 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.7 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 58 mpg

Curb weight: 406 pounds

COLORS

Storm Fluo

Matte Raven Black

Team Yamaha Blue

2021 YAMAHA MT-07 Price: $7699 MSRP

2021 Yamaha MT-07 Photo Gallery