Wednesday, November 4, 2020
2021 Motorcycle Previews 2021 Yamaha MT-07 First Look (9 Fast Facts: Many Updates)

2021 Yamaha MT-07 First Look (9 Fast Facts: Many Updates)

Fresh off news of an updated MT-09, we see that the Yamaha MT-07 is also refreshed for 2021. The major changes are to the motor, ergonomic, and styling, so this is a significant year in the MT-07’s development. Time to dive into the changes to this popular mid-size upright naked sportbike.

  1. The 2021 Yamaha MT-07’s DOHC twin-cylinder CP2 motor gets a smoothed-out power delivery. At the start, the intake ducts have been redesigned. From there, the EFI settings have been tweaked for a less abrupt power delivery as you crack the throttle at low engine speeds. Finally, the exhaust is now a 2-into-1 design with the catalytic converter moved toward the headers. As before, the torque peak comes at 6500 rpm, and the 270-degree crank is untouched.

  1. Motor durability has been increased thanks to new valve seats.
  1. The transmission’s dog gears have new cut angles. According to Yamaha, this will improve the feel of gear changes. The clutch is unchanged, and still doesn’t have assist or slipper functions.
  1. Michelin Road 5 tires replace Bridgestone Battlax BT023 rubber.

  1. Yamaha has upped the stopping power. A pair of 298mm discs replace the 282mm units from the previous iteration of the MT-07. Nissin calipers do the grasping chores.
  1. The new tapered handlebar has a bend that is taller and wider. This should give the 2021 Yamaha MT-07 a bit more of a supermoto feel, as the grips are one-and-a-quarter inches farther apart and three-quarters of an inch higher.

  1. The styling and graphics have been massaged. The first thing we noticed is the new header guard. It looks distracting in the photo, so we’d be searching for a carbon fiber replacement immediately. The headlight is much smaller than before, and now an LED, as are the turn signals and running lights. Look a bit more closely, and the tank/intake/knee-grip unit is entirely new, with a more modern look. There’s also an angular black guard for the radiator. Matt Raven Black and Team Yamaha Blue return with new graphics, and darker Strom Fluo replaces Ice Fluo. Without a doubt, the new styling emphasizes Yamaha’s commitment to the Dark Side of Japan theme.

  1. There’s a new display. It remains an LCD, but with a new arrangement of information. Additionally, a thumb switch on the left handlebar scrolls through various readouts. The multi-color tachometer bar and gear-position indicator are fixed at the top.
  1. The new $7699 MSRP represents a price increase of $100 for the 2021 Yamaha MT-07. 

2021 Yamaha MT-07 Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: CP2 parallel twin
  • Displacement: 689cc
  • Bore x stroke: 80.0 x 68.6mm
  • Compression ratio: 11.5:1
  • Transmission: 6-speed
  • Clutch: Web multiplate
  • Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm KYB fork; 5.1 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Cantilevered rebound-damping and spring-preload adjustable KYB shock; 5.1 inches
  • Front wheel: 17 x 3.50
  • Rear wheel: 17 x 5.50
  • Tires: Michelin Road 5
  • Front tire: 120/70 x 17
  • Rear tire: 180/55 x 17
  • Front brakes: 298mm discs w/ 4-piston caliper
  • Rear brake: 245mm disc w/ Nissin caliper
  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 55.1 inches
  • Rake: 24.8 degrees
  • Trail: 3.5 degrees
  • Seat height: 31.7 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 3.7 gallons
  • Estimated fuel consumption: 58 mpg
  • Curb weight: 406 pounds

COLORS

  • Storm Fluo
  • Matte Raven Black
  • Team Yamaha Blue

2021 YAMAHA MT-07 Price: $7699 MSRP

2021 Yamaha MT-07 Photo Gallery

Previous article2021 Vertigo Jaime Busto Replica First Look (10 Fast Facts + 33 Photos)
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Vertigo Jaime Busto Replica First Look (10 Fast Facts + 33 Photos)

Don Williams -
0
Vertigo is celebrating the overall podium finish of Jaime Busto in the 2020 Trial World Championship by creating an eponymously named replica in his...
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

2021 Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing Team Debuts

Don Williams -
0
Troy Lee Designs is switching to GasGas for 2021, has two new riders, and is entering the 450 frays in Supercross and National Motocross...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Sena 10S Motorcycle Bluetooth Communication System Review

Neil Wyenn -
0
Motorcycle Bluetooth communication is an indispensable part of my riding gear. It wasn’t always like that. Sixteen years ago, I would write my route...
Read more
Motocross / Off-Road Motorcycle Reviews

2020 Suzuki DR-Z125L Review: Throwback Off-Road Motorcycle

Kelly Callan -
0
The 2020 Suzuki DR-Z125L is something of an anomaly in the modern world of trail bikes. It’s a Luddite’s dream, lacking modern electricity-driven features...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 BMW R nineT Lineup First Look (9 Fast Facts + 32 Photos)

Don Williams -
0
The four 2021 BMW R nineT models—the R nineT, R nineT Pure, R nineT Scrambler, and R nineT Urban G/S—all enjoy updates over last...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Triumph Trident 660 First Look: 42 Photos and 13 Fast Facts

Don Williams -
0
With the Triumph Speed Triple and Street Triple getting continually more aggressive, Triumph is making its signature three-cylinder motor configuration approachable again with the...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Yamaha MT-07 First Look (9 Fast Facts: Many Updates)

Don Williams -
0
Fresh off news of an updated MT-09, we see that the Yamaha MT-07 is also refreshed for 2021. The major changes are to the...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Vertigo Jaime Busto Replica First Look (10 Fast Facts + 33 Photos)

Don Williams -
0
Vertigo is celebrating the overall podium finish of Jaime Busto in the 2020 Trial World Championship by creating an eponymously named replica in his...
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

2021 Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing Team Debuts

Don Williams -
0
Troy Lee Designs is switching to GasGas for 2021, has two new riders, and is entering the 450 frays in Supercross and National Motocross...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Sena 10S Motorcycle Bluetooth Communication System Review

Neil Wyenn -
0
Motorcycle Bluetooth communication is an indispensable part of my riding gear. It wasn’t always like that. Sixteen years ago, I would write my route...
Read more
Motocross / Off-Road Motorcycle Reviews

2020 Suzuki DR-Z125L Review: Throwback Off-Road Motorcycle

Kelly Callan -
0
The 2020 Suzuki DR-Z125L is something of an anomaly in the modern world of trail bikes. It’s a Luddite’s dream, lacking modern electricity-driven features...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 BMW R nineT Lineup First Look (9 Fast Facts + 32 Photos)

Don Williams -
0
The four 2021 BMW R nineT models—the R nineT, R nineT Pure, R nineT Scrambler, and R nineT Urban G/S—all enjoy updates over last...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling