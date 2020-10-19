2021 Suzuki DR-Z400SM Buyer’s Guide: Specs, Photos, and Price

There aren’t many supermoto motorcycles to choose from, and that has helped keep the venerable Suzuki DR-Z400SM viable 16 years after its introduction. Despite few updates, Solid Black replaces Solid Iron Gray this year as a color choice—the platform remains viable and popular.

Based on the Suzuki DR-Z400S dual-sport motorcycle, the 2021 Suzuki DR-Z400SM features 17-inch wire-spoke wheels with Dunlop Sportmax D208 tires, plus fully adjustable suspension with an inverted fork and linkage-assisted shock. There’s a 300mm disc up front to slow down the 321-pound motorcycle, and do stoppies, if you’re so inclined.





The DOHC single-cylinder motor is liquid-cooled and has electric start. However, it sticks with a 36mm Mikuni carburetor, a testament to the age of the design. This also means that the motor is fully sorted out, and there are plenty of available modifications to extract more power.





The 2021 Suzuki DR-Z400SM is a friendly ride, and a newer rider who can handle the 35-inch seat height will find it a satisfying ride. Experienced riders will enjoy its wheelying capabilities and willingness to back into corners, as needed.

2021 Suzuki DR-Z400SM Specs

ENGINE

Type: Four-stroke single

Displacement: 398cc

Bore x stroke: 90.0 x 62.6 mm

Compression ratio: 11.3:1

Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 valves

Fueling: 36mm Mikuni BSR carburetor

Cooling: Liquid

Lubrication: Dry sump

Transmission: 5-speed constant mesh

Final drive: RK 520 KZO chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable damping Showa inverted fork; 10.2 inches

Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable shock; 10.9 inches

Wheels: Wire spoke w/ aluminum Excel rims

Front wheel: 17 x 3.50

Rear wheel: 17 x 4.50

Tires: Dunlop Sportmax D208

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire 140/70 x 17

Front brake: 300mm floating disc w/ 2-piston caliper

Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ single-piston caliper

DIMENSIONS AND CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 57.5 inches

Rake: 26.2 degrees

Trail: 3.7 inches

Ground clearance: 10.2 inches

Seat height: 35.0 inches

Fuel tank capacity: 2.6 gallons

Curb weight: 321 pounds

Colors: Solid Special White No. 2; Solid Iron Gray

2021 Suzuki DR-Z400SM Price: $7399 MSRP