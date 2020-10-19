2021 Suzuki DR-Z400SM Buyer’s Guide: Specs, Photos, and Price

There aren’t many supermoto motorcycles to choose from, and that has helped keep the venerable Suzuki DR-Z400SM viable 16 years after its introduction. Despite few updates, Solid Black replaces Solid Iron Gray this year as a color choice—the platform remains viable and popular.
Based on the Suzuki DR-Z400S dual-sport motorcycle, the 2021 Suzuki DR-Z400SM features 17-inch wire-spoke wheels with Dunlop Sportmax D208 tires, plus fully adjustable suspension with an inverted fork and linkage-assisted shock. There’s a 300mm disc up front to slow down the 321-pound motorcycle, and do stoppies, if you’re so inclined.
2021 Suzuki DR-Z400SM Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Four-stroke single
- Displacement: 398cc
- Bore x stroke: 90.0 x 62.6 mm
- Compression ratio: 11.3:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 valves
- Fueling: 36mm Mikuni BSR carburetor
- Cooling: Liquid
- Lubrication: Dry sump
- Transmission: 5-speed constant mesh
- Final drive: RK 520 KZO chain
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable damping Showa inverted fork; 10.2 inches
- Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable shock; 10.9 inches
- Wheels: Wire spoke w/ aluminum Excel rims
- Front wheel: 17 x 3.50
- Rear wheel: 17 x 4.50
- Tires: Dunlop Sportmax D208
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire 140/70 x 17
- Front brake: 300mm floating disc w/ 2-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ single-piston caliper
DIMENSIONS AND CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 57.5 inches
- Rake: 26.2 degrees
- Trail: 3.7 inches
- Ground clearance: 10.2 inches
- Seat height: 35.0 inches
- Fuel tank capacity: 2.6 gallons
- Curb weight: 321 pounds
- Colors: Solid Special White No. 2; Solid Iron Gray
2021 Suzuki DR-Z400SM Price: $7399 MSRP