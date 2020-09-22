Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Motorcycle Types Cruiser Harley-Davidson Tremont Shoes Review: Urban Motorcycle Footwear

Harley-Davidson Tremont Shoes Review: Urban Motorcycle Footwear

In the on-going debate over how much protection is enough, the correct answer for each of us comes from within. Some riders would never consider wearing sneaker-style technical footwear for motorcycle riding. However, for casual riding around town, I like the comfort, style, and ease of use that comes with the sneaker genre. The Harley-Davidson Tremont Waterproof Performance Riding Shoes up the safety factor while not taking away from the features that make this footwear style appealing.

Upping the protection ante right away is the full-grain leather upper. The leather turns the Tremont into a premium shoe immediately. However, what makes the Tremont shoe even more impressive are the added features.

Harley-Davidson Tremont Shoes Review: Price

With the leather provides some natural defenses against water, the Tremont gets a HydroGuard waterproof membrane. It’s breathable, and I was able to ride nearly triple-digit temperatures without my feet getting noticeably hot—and that’s on motorcycles with big-inch heat-billowing air-cooled motors.

What you can’t see unless you ride in the dark is the Black Flash material from Wolverine Worldwide, the company that manufactures the shoes for Harley-Davidson. If you ride only in the sunlight, it won’t be a safety feature you will appreciate. However, when automobile headlights start coming into play, all of a sudden the Harley-Davidson Tremont shoe is high-viz. There’s a fine-grain optical-grade glass that is ground and embedded into the leather. When light hits the vamp, heel, and upper, the Tremont blazes bright. This will help at night, and in inclement weather. It’s great to have the blacked-out styling, yet an improved ability to be seen when you most need it.

Harley-Davidson Tremont Shoes Review: MSRP

The Harley-Davidson Tremont shoes use laces to secure your foot in the shoe. They aren’t faux laces, as there is not size zipper to assist getting into the shoe. You have to loosen the laces every time to get your foot in, and then tighten them as you would any high-top sneaker—reverse the process for removal. Instead of eyes for the top three rows of the laces are secure by hooks with Harley-Davidson Bar-and-Shield. It’s a nice, subtle touch.

There’s no way to secure the extra lace length, so be aware of their presence when getting on and off the motorcycle, as well as using the foot controls. I never had a problem, and the length of the laces didn’t bother me.

Harley-Davidson Tremont Shoes Review: Iron 1200

From a technical standpoint, the Harley-Davidson Tremont shoes feel great on the motorcycle. There’s a leather toe protector for shifting, and it works, even on the high-force Harley-Davidson transmission. Feel for the brake pedal is outstanding, and that’s definitely a safety feature.

The white rubber outsole has the stand features you expect—abrasion-, oil- and slip-resistance. I never felt uneasy putting my feet down at a stop, and the Tremont shoes always felt secure on the pavement.

Harley-Davidson Tremont Shoes Review: Sizes

Off the motorcycle, the Tremont shoes are very comfortable. There a 6.5-inch shank in the sole for stability, with it ending before the toe area. This feature, along with an internal one-inch heel, makes the shoes comfortable for walking. The toe is unreinforced, which is good when you’re walking, but a missing safety feature for riding. Wolverine reinforced the heel, while retaining its flexibility.

You can decide for yourself what you think of the styling. I like the blacked-out look, and the lack of garish logos. The branding is certainly subtle.

Perhaps the best endorsement anyone can make for motorcycle footwear while riding is transparency. Unless I was thinking about the Harley-Davidson Tremont shoes for the review, they never crossed my mind while I was riding or walking—they just work.

Action photography by Kelly Callan

Harley-Davidson Tremont Waterproof Performance Riding Shoes Fast Facts

  • Sizes: 7-13, in half-size increments
  • Color: Black
  • Harley-Davidson Tremont Shoes Price: $160/pair MSRP

Harley-Davidson Tremont Shoes Photo Gallery

Previous article2021 Langen Two Stroke First Look: Street-Legal V-Twin!
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Langen Two Stroke First Look: Street-Legal V-Twin!

Don Williams -
0
If you thought we’d never see another street-legal two-stroke sportbike, you’re not alone. There hasn’t been a full-size two-stroke motorcycle for the street in...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Indian Springfield Lineup First Look (5 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
There are two motorcycles in the 2021 Indian Springfield lineup, with the standard Springfield focused on longer-distance touring, and the Springfield Dark Horse pulling...
Read more
Cruiser Motorcycle Reviews

2021 BMW R 18 Review (19 Fast Facts on the First Edition)

Don Williams -
0
Over a year after its concept debut, the 2021 BMW R 18 has made its way to production. Much has been written about its...
Read more
Motocross / Off-Road Motorcycle Reviews

2021 Honda CRF450R Review (12 First Ride Fast Facts from Glen Helen)

Chris Cullins -
0
The 2021 Honda CRF450R is all-new for 2021. The entirely new chassis, bodywork, exhaust, and hydraulic clutch highlight the changes to the CRF450R. Add to...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Arai Spoiler EX2 for the Corsair-X Helmet First Look

Don Williams -
0
The Arai Corsair-X is the Japanese company’s flagship helmet and intended for riders of the highest performance motorcycle. MotoGP racers Maverick Viñales of Monster...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Indian Scout Lineup First Look: Five Models (Photos, Specs + Prices)

Don Williams -
0
Although the five-motorcycle Indian Scout lineup is functionally unchanged for 2021—last year was a major expansion of the line—this year, Indian is offering new...
Read more
Cruiser

Harley-Davidson Tremont Shoes Review: Urban Motorcycle Footwear

Don Williams -
0
In the on-going debate over how much protection is enough, the correct answer for each of us comes from within. Some riders would never...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Langen Two Stroke First Look: Street-Legal V-Twin!

Don Williams -
0
If you thought we’d never see another street-legal two-stroke sportbike, you’re not alone. There hasn’t been a full-size two-stroke motorcycle for the street in...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Indian Springfield Lineup First Look (5 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
There are two motorcycles in the 2021 Indian Springfield lineup, with the standard Springfield focused on longer-distance touring, and the Springfield Dark Horse pulling...
Read more
Cruiser Motorcycle Reviews

2021 BMW R 18 Review (19 Fast Facts on the First Edition)

Don Williams -
0
Over a year after its concept debut, the 2021 BMW R 18 has made its way to production. Much has been written about its...
Read more
Motocross / Off-Road Motorcycle Reviews

2021 Honda CRF450R Review (12 First Ride Fast Facts from Glen Helen)

Chris Cullins -
0
The 2021 Honda CRF450R is all-new for 2021. The entirely new chassis, bodywork, exhaust, and hydraulic clutch highlight the changes to the CRF450R. Add to...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Arai Spoiler EX2 for the Corsair-X Helmet First Look

Don Williams -
0
The Arai Corsair-X is the Japanese company’s flagship helmet and intended for riders of the highest performance motorcycle. MotoGP racers Maverick Viñales of Monster...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling