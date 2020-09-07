Tuesday, September 8, 2020
Motorcycle Types Cruiser Harley-Davidson by Rizoma Collection First Look: 5 Premium Pieces

Harley-Davidson by Rizoma Collection First Look: 5 Premium Pieces

The iconic Italian accessory brand Rizoma has collaborated for the Harley-Davidson by Rizoma collection of Harley-Davidson Parts and Accessories. Although the focus is on high-end detail pieces for the LiveWire, many of the Rizoma goodies fit a wide range of motorcycles from The Motor Company. Let’s dig into the five new ways to give the American iron a bit of Italian flavor.

Harley-Davidson By Rizoma Collection: Rider Pegs

  • Harley-Davidson by Rizoma Rider Footpegs. These squared-off pegs with serious texture offer a high-traction large platform for boots. The machined billet-aluminum footrests have an aggressive appearance. The footpegs fit the LiveWire, as well as selected Softails from 2018 to the present. Harley-Davidson by Rizoma Rider Footpegs Price: $250/pair MSRP.

Harley-Davidson By Rizoma Collection: Passenger Pegs

  • Harley-Davidson by Rizoma Passenger Footpegs. These pegs are a perfect complement to the Harley-Davidson by Rizoma Rider Footpegs, offering the same features and price. Like the Rider Footpegs, the Harley-Davidson and Rizoma branding come via sharp laser-cut logos. Harley-Davidson by Rizoma Passenger Footpegs Price: $250/pair MSRP.

Harley-Davidson By Rizoma Collection: Hand Grips

  • Harley-Davidson by Rizoma Hand Grips. With a textured rubber grip to improve your hold on the motorcycle, these billet aluminum grips are a generous 1.44 inches in diameter. The black-on-black finish focuses on style over branding. In addition to fitting the LiveWire, they work on a wide variety of Softails and Touring models dating as far back as 2008. Harley-Davidson by Rizoma Hand Grips Price: $200/pair MSRP.

Harley-Davidson By Rizoma Collection: Mirrors

  • Harley-Davidson by Rizoma Mirrors. You can look good while you have a functional view of the world behind you. Triangular with rounded corners, the outer edge of the mirrored portion is aspherical to widen the view. The black-on-black mirrors are billet aluminum, with laser-cut Harley-Davidson and Rizoma logos tastefully applied. These mirrors fit most H-Ds dating back to 1982, with the largest exception being Sportster models. Harley-Davidson by Rizoma Mirrors Price: $280/pair MSRP.

Harley-Davidson By Rizoma Collection: Charger Door

  • Harley-Davidson by Rizoma LiveWire Charge Door. This billet aluminum piece, featuring the bar-and-shield logo, fits every electric-powered Harley-Davidson model. Harley-Davidson by Rizoma Charge Door Price: $200 MSRP.

Harley-Davidson by Rizoma Collection Photo Gallery

Previous articleiXS Classic AR Cassidy Motorcycle Jeans Review: Safety + Fashion
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

Gear / Parts

iXS Classic AR Cassidy Motorcycle Jeans Review: Safety + Fashion

Neil Wyenn -
0
I have been wearing the same riding jeans for many years. They look weathered, and the protection is not up to today’s standards. I...
Read more
Motocross / Off-Road

2021 Best In The Desert Race Series Schedule: Motorcycle Calendar

Don Williams -
0
While not ravaged in 2020 the way many motorcycle series were by the government restrictions due to the COVID-19 virus, the Best In The...
Read more
MotoAmerica

2021 MotoAmerica AMA Superbike Championship Series Schedule

Don Williams -
0
The first version of the 2021 MotoAmerica AMA Superbike Championship Series schedule has been unveiled. While we aren’t expecting the date juggling that we...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 KTM 300 XC-W TPI Erzbergrodeo First Look (11 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
This isn’t the first Erzbergrodeo for KTM, and the 2021 KTM 300 XC-W TPI Erzbergrodeo probably won’t be its last. There’s an impressive collection...
Read more
Motorcycle Stunts

Inside the MV Agusta Freestyle Division: Video, Photos, Interviews

Don Williams -
0
When you think of MV Agusta, you probably think of performance and its slogan: Motorcycle Art. Given the cost of these premium motorcycles, it’s...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Yamaha WR450F First Look (11 Fast Facts + Photos and Specs)

Don Williams -
0
The battle for EPA-legal off-road supremacy continues, as the 2021 Yamaha WR450F gets both motor and chassis updates this year. Tuned for high-performance with...
Read more
Cruiser

Harley-Davidson by Rizoma Collection First Look: 5 Premium Pieces

Don Williams -
0
The iconic Italian accessory brand Rizoma has collaborated for the Harley-Davidson by Rizoma collection of Harley-Davidson Parts and Accessories. Although the focus is on...
Read more
Gear / Parts

iXS Classic AR Cassidy Motorcycle Jeans Review: Safety + Fashion

Neil Wyenn -
0
I have been wearing the same riding jeans for many years. They look weathered, and the protection is not up to today’s standards. I...
Read more
Motocross / Off-Road

2021 Best In The Desert Race Series Schedule: Motorcycle Calendar

Don Williams -
0
While not ravaged in 2020 the way many motorcycle series were by the government restrictions due to the COVID-19 virus, the Best In The...
Read more
MotoAmerica

2021 MotoAmerica AMA Superbike Championship Series Schedule

Don Williams -
0
The first version of the 2021 MotoAmerica AMA Superbike Championship Series schedule has been unveiled. While we aren’t expecting the date juggling that we...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 KTM 300 XC-W TPI Erzbergrodeo First Look (11 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
This isn’t the first Erzbergrodeo for KTM, and the 2021 KTM 300 XC-W TPI Erzbergrodeo probably won’t be its last. There’s an impressive collection...
Read more
Motorcycle Stunts

Inside the MV Agusta Freestyle Division: Video, Photos, Interviews

Don Williams -
0
When you think of MV Agusta, you probably think of performance and its slogan: Motorcycle Art. Given the cost of these premium motorcycles, it’s...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling