2021 KTM 300 XC-W TPI Erzbergrodeo First Look (11 Fast Facts)

This isn’t the first Erzbergrodeo for KTM, and the 2021 KTM 300 XC-W TPI Erzbergrodeo probably won’t be its last. There’s an impressive collection of functional upgrades to the standard 300 XC-W TPI that make it even better prepared for World Enduro Super Series competition. Here are the fast facts on this limited-edition racing motorcycle.

Protection pieces have the highest priority. KTM adds radiator protectors, a skid plate, rear disc guard, safety-wire for the rear brake, chain guide bracket protector, and protection for the clutch slave cylinder.

A radiator fan is standard on the 2021 KTM 300 XC-W TPI Erzbergrodeo. Hard Enduros tax the motor while not allowing the speed needed for the radiator to dissipate heat properly. A fan forces air through the radiator and keeps the fuel-injected 293cc two-stroke motor from overheating.

The wheels are factory parts. The hubs are CNC-machined, anodized orange, and laced to I.D DirtStar rims. The orange spoke nipples are a nice touch, too.

The Erzbergrodeo’s rear disc is solid, rather than drilled. Debris lodging itself in the disc, prematurely wearing out the brake pads, is a more significant issue than the disc heating up from use, or the additional weight of a solid disc.

A Supersprox two-piece rear sprocket gets the nod. The Supersprox Stealth sprocket uses steel teeth for durability and an aluminum core to save weight. It’s orange, of course.

The ribbed seat is designed for enduro comfort and functionality. The saddle comes from Selle Dalla Valle in Italy.

For faster maintenance, the front disc guard does not have to be removed for tire changes or brake servicing.

Heavy-duty wrap-around handguards protect the levers, as well as the rider’s hands.

Front and rear straps help the rider and other assistants. If you ride a Hard Enduro, you will be picking up the motorcycle. Straps on the front and rear make this much easier. If someone nearby offers to help, that assistant will be happy to utilize the straps.

The 2021 KTM 300 XC-W TPI Erzbergrodeo gets extra orange. The factory CNC-milled triple clamps get orange anodization, and they match the orange chromoly frame. The Erzergrodeo graphics are unmistakable, and the XX6 logo reminds you that it’s the event’s 26th year.

You can get the 2021 KTM 300 XC-W TPI Erzbergrodeo at a dealer in October. The MSRP is $11,499.

2021 KTM 300 XC-W TPI Erzbergrodeo Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder 2-stroke

Displacement: 293cc

Bore x stroke: 72 x 721mm

Induction: Transfer port injection

Fueling: EFI w/ 39mm Dell’Orto throttle body

Exhaust: Power valve w/ expansion chamber

Cooling: Liquid

Starting: Electric

Lubrication: Electronic oil injection

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Diaphragm steel wet multiplate w/ Brembo hydraulics

Final drive: X-ring chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Double-cradle chromoly steel

Handlebar: Neken aluminum

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable 48mm inverted WP Xplor fork; 11.6 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-free, fully adjustable WP Xplor piggyback-reservoir shock w/ progressive damping; 11.4 inches

Wheels: D.I.D DirtStar

Front wheel: 21 x 1.60

Rear wheel: 18 x 2.15

Tires: Dunlop Geomax AT81

Front tire: 80/100 x 21

Rear tire: 110/100 x 18

Front brake: 260mm disc w/ Brembo caliper

Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ Brembo caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 58.3 inches

Rake: 26.5 degrees

Triple clamp offset: 22mm

Seat height: 37.8 inches

Ground clearance: 14.6 inches

Fuel tank capacity: 2.4 gallons

Two-stroke oil tank capacity: 23.7 ounces

Wet weight (full tank): 243 pounds

2021 KTM 300 XC-W TPI Erzbergrodeo Price: $11,499 MSRP